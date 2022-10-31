Read full article on original website
Column | Hey Auburn, are you envious much?
Some Ole Miss fans suddenly feel like they are in purgatory. Their football team is ranked No. 11 in the College Football Playoff poll with everything still in front of it. Win out and win the SEC title game and the Rebels are in the playoffs. Yes, I said playoffs. If they win out, that would mean victories over Alabama and/or Tennessee and Georgia. That gets you into the playoffs.
Lane Kiffin answers question about his interest in Auburn job
Lane Kiffin was asked the question Wednesday on the SEC teleconference. If Auburn were interested in him, as has been repeatedly reported over the last few days, would he have interest in them?. The answer was not surprising. "We don't really comment on those things in-season," Kiffin said. "They happen...
247Sports
Deion Sanders asked about Auburn coaching vacancy, thankful for exposure
Deion Sanders is circulating as a candidate of interest for the Auburn Tigers following this week's firing of coach Bryan Harsin and Jackson State's leader was asked about the SEC vacancy during Tuesday's weekly press conference. “I’ve heard from the Tigers, (the) Jackson State Tigers ... I thought you was...
Deadspin
Auburn has to hire one of these 3 college football coaches
He was so ass and everyone knew it. Auburn’s head football coach Bryan Harsin was fired about nine months too late on Monday morning, the finale to a terrible second season coaching the jewel of The Plains. The Tigers’ biggest accomplishment in 2022 was surviving an average Missouri team that should’ve beaten them, if their All-American kicker didn’t have an extremely rare 26-yard miss and a sure-handed running back didn’t cough up the football crossing the goal line in overtime. Quite the confidence builder, which turned out to be Harsin’s final win at Auburn.
247Sports
VIDEO: New AD John Cohen greets Auburn basketball following win
AUBURN, Alabama—It hasn't taken new AD John Cohen very long to begin making an impact on the Auburn athletics department. Officially hired on Monday evening, Cohen was in town on Tuesday and spent time at baseball before touring the facilities and getting a feel for the campus. On Wednesday morning, Cohen held his first staff meeting and it was a very positive experience according to several in attendance.
5 potential Auburn Tigers coaching candidates after Bryan Harsin fired
The Auburn Tigers coaching search in 2020 ended with Bryan Harsin taking over the program, officially replacing Gus Malzahn on
Coaches Corner: Who Auburn will target after firing Bryan Harsin, why Cam Newton is the next star HBCU coach
A day after naming Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen to the AD spot on the Plains, Auburn has removed Bryan Harsin as its head coach with a buyout price tag of $15 million. Harsin was 3-5 in 2022 and 9-12 overall in 21 games. "Auburn will begin an immediate...
247Sports
Auburn coaching candidates: Urban Meyer, Deion Sanders lead Sporting News' top 10 options
Auburn football's firing of Bryan Harsin this week has resulted in a cavalcade of possibilities on whom the Tigers turn to next as the SEC program jumps to the forefront of job openings within the Power Five ranks. Auburn is considered one of the nation's top jobs given its placement in a recruiting hotbed and the resources the Tigers devote to football. After all, they have given their past three coaching hires since Gene Chizik's national championship in 2010 sizable buyouts.
247Sports
PODCAST: Recruiting horror stories from Bryan Harsin's tenure
Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Nathan King and Christian Clemente recount Auburn's downfall in recruiting under Bryan Harsin and why the Tigers can't get much worse there under the next head coach. RUN TIME: 34 minutes. Listen to this episode elsewhere using these links. Reminder...
Late Kick: The Auburn head coaching job is a goldmine
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate analyzes the Auburn head coach opening after Bryan Harsin was fired.
Auburn football fans hope star Pike Road RB follows Lane Kiffin to AU from Ole Miss
Auburn football fans are hoping Pike Road product Quinshon Judkins will follow his Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, who is rumored to be the top name to watch in the Tigers’ head coaching search, to the Plains following the 2022 season. Said search is now in progress...
SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday
The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University. However, it was previously ...
Opelika-Auburn News
STUDENT COLUMN: There’s a buzz on campus after Bryan Harsin’s dismissal
AUBURN UNIVERSITY CAMPUS — I was sitting in the lobby of Comer Hall when the news broke that Bryan Harsin has been fired. The couple across from me, formerly discussing a recent exam, dove into speculation about who would be hired and their opinions on Harsin’s performance. Just down the hall, “Who’s it going to be?” could be heard out of an open office door.
247Sports
