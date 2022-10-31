ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NeNe Leakes gives update after her son, 23, suffers heart failure and stroke

Fans of NeNe Leakes and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” were shocked to learn that her 23-year-old son Brentt had suffered both a stroke and congested heart failure. Leakes, an original OG of the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta,” who quit after starring on the show for a decade, said she became distressed when “TMZ” broke the story on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, because she wanted to divulge the information at a much later date.
Watch Kim Kardashian’s youngest kids rapping to their dad’s song

Kim Kardashian might have future rappers living in her home. The reality tv star and businesswoman took to social media to shake an adorable video of her daughter Chicago and son Psalm, rapping to Kanye West’s “True Love,” featuring late rapper XXXTentacion. “OMG they are just sooooo cute I had to share!” Kim captioned the Instagram post.
Erika Jayne Says That Dorit Kemsley And PK Kemsley Will Be The Next Housewives Couple To Split Up

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley was the victim of an armed home invasion in October of 2021. The chilling ordeal, and its effect on Dorit, played out in Season 12 of the show. PK Kemsley, who was out of the country at the time, raced home to be with his wife and […] The post Erika Jayne Says That Dorit Kemsley And PK Kemsley Will Be The Next Housewives Couple To Split Up appeared first on Reality Tea.
T.I. Questions Why No One Spoke Up To Defend His Family During Charleston White Drama

The latest clip in the ongoing beef between the Harris family and Charleston White shows a saddened father disappointed in his friends. T.I. and Charleston White have been butting heads ever since White called out Tip’s son, King Harris. The infamous YouTuber started this conflict on October 8 when he went on one of his signature rants. In the video, he threw shade towards King along with Boosie BadAzz’s son, Tootie Raw.
Bethenny Frankel Inserts Herself Into Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards’ Drama: ‘The Only Error That They Have Made’ Is Being on ‘RHOBH’

Bethenny Frankel has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New York City alum got candid about the messy feud between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars — and sisters — Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton. “I know it all. Even ask Andy Cohen,” the Skinnygirl founder, 51, said in a video via TikTok on […]
