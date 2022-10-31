This seasonal investing strategy is 100% accurate in the past 35 years — here are this year’s stocks to consider buying

Read full article on original website
Dow ends 500 points lower, Nasdaq falls 3.4% after Fed raises rates, Powell signals terminal interest rate will be higher than expected
U.S. stock indexes finished a volatile session with losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced the fourth straight jumbo increase in its benchmark interest rate and hinted at a potential slowdown in its effort to tighten monetary policy to bring down inflation. However, Powell said in his press conference...
Dow ends 400 points higher, but U.S. stocks book weekly losses as investors assess strong jobs report
U.S. stocks closed sharply higher Friday, reclaiming positive territory in a volatile trading session but still finishing down for the week, as investors weighed the jobs report for October. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite suffered its largest percentage weekly drop since January, according to Dow Jones Market Data. How did stocks...
Ships carrying $2 billion in natural gas are waiting off Europe's coast for prices to rise so they can cash in, report says
Dozens of LNG tankers are idling off Europe's coast as they hold out for higher prices, per the FT. Combined, the 30-plus ships are carrying natural gas worth $2 billion, according to Vortexa data. European natural gas prices have fallen since summer, but traders anticipate they will rise again. Slide...
There are finally more cars to buy — but there's a new reason Americans can't afford them
With more cars to choose from on dealership lots, things are getting a bit easier for U.S. consumers after years of chaos in the auto market. But climbing interest rates are throwing a wrench in the cogs. According to Edmunds, the average annual percentage rate (APR) on new-vehicle loans rose...
Gas prices ‘to tumble 30pc’ as winter supply fears ease - live updates
Natural gas prices will slump 30pc in the coming months as mild weather and a rush of supplies help to ease fears about a winter crisis, according to Goldman Sachs. The Wall Street bank said it expects benchmark European prices to fall to €85 per megawatt-hour in the first quarter of 2023, down from current levels of around €120.
Adidas Shares Jump After Group Confirms Talks with Possible Rørsted Successor
Investing.com -- Shares in Adidas AG (ETR:ADSGN) surged by more than 22% to the top of the pan-European Stoxx 600 in afternoon trading on Friday after the German sportswear retailer confirmed that it was speaking with a potential successor to current chief executive officer Kasper Rørsted. In a statement,...
With Over 30 LNG Tankers Waiting Off The Coast Of Europe, US Gas Transporters Could Benefit From Contango
More than 30 natural gas tankers carrying liquified natural gas (LNG) are idling, reported the Wall Street Journal, and slowing their routes off Europe’s coast, waiting for the price of fuel to rise. As Dutch TTF December Gas Futures stabilized to 113.50 euros from a peak in August, natural...
The #StopToxicTwitter coalition urging brands to stop advertising on Twitter has resulted in 'a massive drop in revenue,' Musk says: 'They're trying to destroy free speech in America.'
Musk said revenue has dropped "even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists."
Twitter layoffs before US midterms fuel misinformation concerns
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has pledged the platform will not devolve into a "free-for-all hellscape," but experts warn that mass layoffs on Friday may deeply impair the social network's ability to curb misinformation. - 'Deeply troubling' - Free Press is part of a coalition of more than 60 civil society groups that on Friday called on advertisers to boycott the platform until it committed to being a "safe place."
New on Netflix, Amazon, Disney and HBO in November 2022
Slide 1 of 26: When Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) arrives at the prestigious Hillerska boarding school, he begins to dream of a future of freedom and unconditional love, far removed from his obligations as a member of royalty. When he becomes first in line to the throne, however, he must face the dilemma of love versus duty.
Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster shows higher immune response, but new COVID cases climb back above 40,000 a day
First the good news: Pfizer Inc. and Germany-based partner BioNTech SE said updated trial data for their omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent booster showed a “substantially higher” immune response in adults than the original COVID-19 vaccine. The companies said the Phase 2/3 clinical-trial data, collected one month after the boosters...
