MANTECA — A mother is making a tearful plea for justice in a deadly Manteca freeway shooting.Amber Herrera's three-year-old daughter witnessed her father's killing while the little girl was inside his vehicle, riding in her car seat."She's traumatized," Herrera said. "She's really like, she knows what's going on. She said that she had seen her daddy in blood, 'my daddy had blood everywhere.' "Incredibly, her three-year-old daughter Hayley was not physically hurt when their vehicle crashed down an embankment.Herrera says her little girl has described the moments after the shooting."She did get out of her seat. She realized her dad...

MANTECA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO