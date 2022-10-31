Read full article on original website
Related
Shooting in South Sacramento leaves one man dead
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man that was found with a gunshot wound after reports of a shooting in South Sacramento has died, according to a statement from Sacramento Police. The statement says that officers went to the 7800 block of Center Parkway, near Mack Road, after receiving reports of a shooting on Friday around […]
Elk Grove Citizen
Authorities release video of officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove
The Sacramento police on Oct. 28 released video footage of the Oct. 11 incident where Sacramento detectives shot and wounded an armed suspect at an Elk Grove apartment complex. This footage included video recorded by a security camera that overlooked a parking lot, and video from an officer’s body camera....
Deputies arrest suspected fentanyl dealer after overdose death of San Joaquin County woman
STOCKTON, Calif. — The man who allegedly sold a 20-year-old woman a lethal dose of fentanyl in April has been arrested, San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies say. 20-year-old Kirk Romanofsky of Lockeford is accused of selling fentanyl to a 20-year-old woman who was later found dead in a hotel room in between the cities of Stockton and Lodi on Apr. 9.
Suspect arrested in armed robbery at Lincoln retirement community
LINCOLN – A man held an 89-year-old woman at knifepoint during a recent home-invasion robbery, according to police.Lincoln police say it happened Saturday night inside the retirement community Sun City Lincoln Hills. The suspect had allegedly told the victim, his child's ball was in her yard.Neighbors told CBS13 the suspect tried that same ploy with everyone -- a couple even called the police. The suspect seemed determined until someone opened their door.Resident Sue O'Laughlin recounted how Saturday's harrowing night started with a simple yet odd greeting at the woman's door."He came to the front door, and he said, 'His daughter's...
Fox40
Pedestrian injured in early-morning Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was injured in a shooting in Stockton early Thursday morning, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the victim, a 41-year-old man, was walking near East Fremont Street when he was shot. According to police, the man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at...
KCRA.com
Yuba City 12-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A 12-year-old is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle that drove away afterward in Yuba City on Wednesday, officials said. The hit-and-run happened around 12:25 p.m. on C Street, the Yuba City Police Department said on Thursday. Officers received a call of a victim lying in the roadway after they were hit by an unknown vehicle.
Citrus Heights crash leaves three people hospitalized
CITRUS HEIGHTS -- Three people have been hospitalized after a Friday morning crash in Citrus Heights.According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80 at Antelope Road.CHP says the three men that were hospitalized were not wearing seatbelts, and an investigation is underway to discover the cause of the crash.
Roseville Police: 5 arrested after Halloween decoration vandalism
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Five people were arrested and accused of vandalizing Halloween decorations in Roseville. The Roseville Police Department said officers responded to reports of vandalism happening in the Fiddyment Farms and Sun City areas between 10 and 11 p.m. Sunday. The reported damage to the decorations was about $6,000 in total, according to the police department.
"She had seen her daddy in blood": Woman makes plea for justice after Manteca freeway shooting
MANTECA — A mother is making a tearful plea for justice in a deadly Manteca freeway shooting.Amber Herrera's three-year-old daughter witnessed her father's killing while the little girl was inside his vehicle, riding in her car seat."She's traumatized," Herrera said. "She's really like, she knows what's going on. She said that she had seen her daddy in blood, 'my daddy had blood everywhere.' "Incredibly, her three-year-old daughter Hayley was not physically hurt when their vehicle crashed down an embankment.Herrera says her little girl has described the moments after the shooting."She did get out of her seat. She realized her dad...
KCRA.com
Lathrop man killed, 3-year-old in car unharmed after freeway shooting, CHP says
LATHROP, Calif. — A 41-year-old Lathrop man was killed in a freeway shooting with his 3-year-old child in the car on Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol said. CHP officers responded to a report of a traffic collision on southbound Interstate 5 and Highway 120 around 10:24 a.m. The driver...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Public intoxication, false impersonation, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Oct. 21. Angela Ann Dowd, 34, was arrested at 2:16 a.m. on suspicion of an outside felony warrant in the 11800 block of...
Mountain Democrat
Chase leads to Highway 50 crash, investigation under way
A vehicle chase led to a crash on Highway 50 just east of Spring Street in Placerville Friday afternoon. California Highway Patrol officer Andrew Brown said El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle when the crash occurred just after noon. Video taken at the scene...
Sacramento police launch internal review after deadly crash involving cruiser
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An internal review is now underway after a deadly crash involving a Sacramento police officer Halloween night. According to Sacramento Police, an additional administrative review will be conducted on top of the Sacramento Police Department’s Major Collision Investigations Unit investigation of the crash because the officer was on-duty at the time of the accident.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Car Accident Causes Elk Grove Pedestrian Fatality
A traffic accident in Elk Grove on November 2 resulted in a pedestrian fatality. The fatal collision happened around 7:15 a.m. close to the Hampton Oak Drive intersection with Canyon View Drive, according to a news release by the Elk Grove Police Department. It was reported that the man, age 72, was wearing dark clothing and westbound on the road along Hampton Oak when the collision occurred.
eastcountytoday.net
Richmond Police Say Suspect Arrested for the Fourth Time for Murder
On Thursday, July 14th just before 10:00 pm, Emari Cook, a 26-year-old male from Vallejo was shot and killed near S. 49th St. and Cutting Blvd in the City of Richmond. A suspect exited the driver seat of a vehicle holding an assault rifle. The suspect confronted Cook and ultimately shot and killed him. Bullet casings to an assault rifle were located at the scene and a description of a vehicle was obtained from nearby commercial video surveillance cameras.
KCRA.com
Sacramento to pay $1.15 million in settlement over death of man restrained at Golden 1 Center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento has agreed to pay more than a million dollars to settle a lawsuit involving a man who died while restrained by a security guard at the Golden 1 Center. The incident happened in July 2019. | PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Lawsuit: Man died...
KCRA.com
Man injured in Rancho Cordova shooting, officials say
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A man was sent to the hospital Tuesday evening after he was shot, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Several people from nearby apartments reported the shooting around 5:05 p.m. along the 3500 block of Data Drive in Rancho Cordova, the sheriff's office said. Deputies who went to the scene found a victim and transported him to the hospital.
35-year-old woman dies after crash on Laguna Boulevard in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE -- One person has died after a crash along a major Elk Grove thoroughfare Wednesday night. According to Elk Grove Police, the crash happened at roughly 9 p.m. on Wednesday night on Laguna Boulevard near Laguna Main Street.Police say that the driver, a 35-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators believe the woman was driving eastbound on Laguna Boulevard when she crashed into a tree in the center median. Speed appears to have been a contributing factor in the crash, police say. The name of the woman who died has not been released.
Shooting investigation underway in Rancho Cordova
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 5:06 p.m. at 3500 Data Drive. However, few details surrounding the shooting and what led up to it have been released at this time.
Mountain Democrat
Suspect sought in bike shop break-in
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on video surveillance breaking into a Cameron Park bike shop Oct. 23, reportedly stealing a mountain bike valued at more than $5,000. The burglar targeted Bison Bikes on Cameron Park Drive...
Comments / 0