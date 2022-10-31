ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

erienewsnow.com

Downtown Jamestown Park Renovated

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A newly renovated park in Downtown Jamestown has officially reopened to the public, after it was closed for several years due to structural issues. Known as Potter’s Terrace, officials cut the ribbon on this newly remodeled new green space on Thursday. The...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Erie Downtown Partnership Announces Winter Season Events

Erie Downtown Partnership held a press conference on Friday to discuss the upcoming Downtown winter events. On Thursday, the Erie Downtown Partnership announced on Erie News Now First at 4, a popup ice skating rink is coming to Perry Square Saturday, November 26th. The ice skating rink will remain open...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Western New York Fentanyl and Cocaine Ring Busted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WENY) – A joint local, state and federal narcotics investigation into a Western New York drug ring dubbed ‘Operation Big Eight Narco’ has resulted in the arrest of 14 people and seizure of large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl. New York Attorney General Letitia James...
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

2,500 Coats Will be Passed Out at the Veterans Day Parade this Saturday

Bookwell Travel, Ocean State Job Lot, Erie Sports Center, the Veteran's Miracle Center, and Electronic Merchant Systems will be donating 2,500 winter jackets to veterans and active military members on Saturday. The coats will be given out after the annual Veteran's Parade around 10:15 a.m. The parade gets underway at...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Sheriff K-9 Rescues Two Missing Girls In Chautauqua County

RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – Two youths were rescued by a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s K-9 on Wednesday night after they became lost in the woods. Just before 6:30 p.m. the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office was among agencies who responded to the area of Johnson Road in the Town of Ripley to help locate two missing girls, ages 7 and 16.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Report Finds Toxic Chemical Detected In Jamestown’s Chadakoin River

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A toxic chemical commonly used in fabric waterproofing, non-stick cookware, and other applications, has been detected in Jamestown’s Chadakoin River. The finding was announced by the Chautauqua-Conewango Consortium, a waterkeeper group in Western New York. Samples collected from the Chadakoin were tested...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Community Shelter Services to Build Tiny Homes for Homeless Families

Community Shelter Services is planning to build tiny homes for families who have nowhere else to go. The organization just received $15,000 to build its first tiny home outside of the West 17th Street shelter. The 10 feet by 14 feet homes are expected to be similar to the ones...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Sherman Man Allegedly Found With Guns, Drugs During Mental Health Check

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 19-year-old Sherman man faces charges after he was found with weapons and drugs during a mental health evaluation at UPMC Chautauqua Hospital in Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department says Marcus Detweiler was at the hospital Monday for a mental health evaluation. During...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

U-Haul Truck Stolen From Movers In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A U-Haul truck was stolen while locals were in the process of moving in the City of Jamestown this week. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to a Prospect Street residence on Monday where renters reported the truck was stolen as they were loading it.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Water Main Break Closes Some Chautauqua County Offices

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Part of the Chautauqua County governmental office building in Mayville will be closed through the weekend due to a water main break. The Chautauqua County Executive’s Office announced the HRC Building’s second, third and fourth floors will be closed to the public through Saturday.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Troopers Investigate Theft of Gas in Crawford County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of gas from a store in Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. Troopers were called to Lincan Food Mart on Danner Dr. in Bloomfield Township around 1 p.m. July 7 for a retail theft. The suspect pulled up to the gas pump,...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Charged Lodged Following Jamestown Robbery

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Criminal charges have been lodged in connection with a robbery in the City of Jamestown. Jamestown Police report the break-in happened back on Sunday at an address downtown. Following an investigation into the incident, 24-year-old Angel Rosas was charged with burglary and criminal...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Erie Police Department Receives Funding for New Fleet of Motorcycles

The Erie Police Department will be able to add five new motorcycles to its fleet thanks to $100,000 in new funding. The funding will support needed upgrades to the current fleet of motorcycles. Additionally, the new motorcycles will have advanced safety features, like upgraded ABS braking systems to help keep the Erie Police Department safe.
erienewsnow.com

LECOM Opens New School of Podiatric Medicine

The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) has announced a new School of Podiatric Medicine. It'll be the 11th in the country. The four-year program will be located on their main campus in Erie. And offer a unique curricular collaboration with LECOM's College of Medicine. Podiatrists are key healthcare team members in helping remain active and healthy.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Vietnam Reflections Features Titusville High School Graduate

Dale Henderson was attending Clarion State College when he got the call to serve. He went right into the Air Force and arrived in Vietnam in 1969. Henderson told Erie News Now, "Vietnam was an interruption in life and anyone who was there and said they were not afraid, is not telling the truth."
TITUSVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie City Council Approves Ordinance to Change Parking Violation Fees

The initial fine for parking at an unpaid meter in the City of Erie is now going up. Erie City Council has approved an ordinance that changes the fine rates for parking violations. For years, the city has had two types of fines for metered and odd/even parking violations. According...

