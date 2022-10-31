Read full article on original website
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
'Absolutely no evidence:' Police, FBI affidavit debunk salacious conspiracy about Pelosi attack pushed by conservatives
Prominent figures on social media, including some of the loudest voices on the political right, are pushing a salacious and false conspiracy theory about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative about the assault.
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
Glenn: What I think happened during the Paul Pelosi attack
Details surrounding the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, are murky. There’s still a LOT we don’t know about how it happened, why it happened, and who his attacker — David DePape — truly is. So, in this clip, Glenn details everything we do know so far and the questions that must be answered. Plus, Glenn gives his own theory as to what happened inside that San Francisco home…
Pelosi attacker's neighbor: I thought 'something strange might happen'
Jin Molnar, neighbor of Paul Pelosi's suspected attacker, speaks out on witnessing David DePape's "odd" demeanor, saying that he "had the suspicion something strange might happen."Nov. 1, 2022.
Paul Pelosi attack suspect David DePape’s ex-partner apologises as report claims he was carrying zip ties
David DePape, the man suspected of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband, was “mentally ill for a long time” before the assault, his former partner alleged amid new claims that he brought zip ties to the San Francisco home in addition to the hammer used in the assault.Mr DePape, 42, was arrested on Friday at the House speaker home where he and Paul Pelosi were seen fighting over a hammer by officers who had responded to the 911 call.Mr Pelosi, 82, was struck at least once by the suspect before officers managed to tackle him and take him into custody. The...
'Do you believe this?': New video shows Pelosi's reaction to Capitol attack
The House January 6 select committee revealed never-before-seen footage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders reacting to the Capitol attack from a secure location.
Paul Pelosi was in bed when attack suspect on ‘suicide mission’ woke him with calls of ‘Where’s Nancy’
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was in bed when the man accused of attacking him broke into the couple’s San Francisco home and awoke him with calls of “Where’s Nancy”, according to prosecutors. Gruesome new details of the “politically motivated” 28 October assault on the 82-year-old were revealed in a court motion filed by the San Francisco district attorney asking for 42-year-old suspect David DePape to be detained until future hearings.“What’s clear is this case is vulnerable to misinformation," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said outside the San Francisco Superior Court on Tuesday. “This was...
Megyn Kelly echoes conspiracies on Paul Pelosi attack: ‘I know enough to smell a rat’
Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is the latest prominent conservative like Donald Trump to allege some kind of conspiracy is afoot surrounding a break-in on Friday at the home of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where an armed assailant brutally beat Ms Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer.During an episode of Ms Kelly’s SiriusXM podcast on Monday, she alleged details about the break-in that have been shared with the public are the work of a “rat” somewhere in the San Francisco police force.“I’m not sure how that happened,” she said on her show. “How do you have police...
Musk responds to Clinton after she links GOP 'hate and deranged conspiracy theories' to Paul Pelosi attack
Musk replied to a tweet from Clinton by linking to a story with unsubstantiated rumors and conspiracy theories surrounding Paul Pelosi's attack.
Listen to Nancy Pelosi complain about how it would take time to 'clean up the poo poo' Trump supporters made 'literally and figuratively' after storming the Capitol
Previously unseen footage shows Nancy Pelosi lamenting having to "clean up the poo poo" insurrectionsts left on January 6, 2021. Pelosi was in a hurry to return to the Capitol to certify the 2020 presidential election results. "There's defecation and all that kind of thing as well," she told then-Vice...
Donald Trump Jr posts crude memes making light of attack on Paul Pelosi
The former president’s son spread an image of a hammer and references to the baseless conspiracy theory about the attacker
Paul Pelosi’s son says his dad’s condition is improving: ‘They are rebuilding him slowly’
Paul Pelosi’s son says his father appears to be responding to treatment after he was brutally assaulted with a hammer during a home invasion.“They are rebuilding him slowly,” Paul Pelosi Jr told reporters outside the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center on Sunday evening, according tothe New York Post.Mr Pelosi Sr, 82, suffered a fractured skull when a man armed with a hammer broke into the San Francisco home he shares with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi early on Friday morning.Suspect David DePape, 42, reportedly shouted “where’s Nancy” and allegedly attempted to restrain Mr Pelosi with zip ties and wait for...
Elon Musk uses Twitter to push Pelosi attack conspiracy theory that’s quickly debunked by police
New Twitter owner Elon Musk shared and later deleted a link to a site notorious for pushing misinformation to suggest there may be "more" to the story of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband being assaulted during a break-in at their home. Musk, who officially took over the social platform on...
Reporter finds 'DISTURBING' trend while covering Paul Pelosi attack in S...
Michael Shellenberger is doing what all reporters SHOULD DO when covering the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul: He is on the ground in San Francisco, knocking on as many doors as possible, and interviewing as many people as possible to try and piece together all the details. But Shellenberger, author of ‘San Fransicko,’ tells Glenn he’s witnessed reporters from mainstream media outlets being ‘lazy’ with their coverage, which by default suggests either bad journalism or political motivation. He exposes the ‘DISTURBING’ way some news reporters have covered the attack, and he explains how some have essentially swapped this story with the one about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s near attack just months ago…
From Hunter Biden to the Wuhan lab-leak theory, eight times the media admitted it got a major narrative wrong
Over and over, major media narratives have gone bust, from Jussie Smollet's supposed hate crime to the Wuhan lab-leak theory being a dismissable conspiracy.
New Details of Pelosi Attack Undercut Misinformation, Reveal Attacker Had Other Targets
New court documents related to the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband offered chilling details about the attacker’s motives – and apparent plans to target other politicians – as lawmakers grapple with security risks in a heightened political environment just days ahead of the midterm elections.
Fox News Rushes To Say Attack On Paul Pelosi Is Proof Of Random Crime Everywhere
Right-wing hosts parroted the GOP's midterm messaging on crime to discuss a targeted attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband.
Devin Nunes Posts Appalling Quip About Hammer Attack On Paul Pelosi
Twitter critics were not amused by the twisted humor of Truth Social's CEO.
