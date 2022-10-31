ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
Will Canned Tomato Products Disappear From Shelves This Winter?

Soup season is upon us, but one of the main ingredients for soups, chilis and stews may be in short supply: canned tomatoes. We've been hearing for a few months now that a historic drought in California is impacting farmers' tomato crop yields this year and unfortunately, it doesn't look like the drought is going to end anytime soon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota

The holiday season is also baking season and there are several reports that say stocking up on butter now might be the thing to do here in Minnesota. While many aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, the pandemic is still making some things a little weird. Like those strange shortages of random products we sometimes still see (or, actually, don't see) on store shelves here in Rochester and across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
Customer Puts Whole Foods on Blast After His Lunch Order Totals $22

"Whole Foods, more like WHOLE PAYCHECK." You've probably heard folks criticize the supermarket chain for its enormous price tags. On average, the chain's prices are 10–20 percent higher than competing franchises, according to The Grocery Store Guy. Article continues below advertisement. Brand devotees would argue, however, that many of...
Got Leftover Pumpkins? Take them to a Farm!

Halloween has come and gone which means millions of pumpkins will be thrown into the trash across the country. But farmers want you to donate them to help feed their pigs. There’s a website that lists farms across America that will take your old pumpkins to feed to their animals. Pigs and chickens love them. So do birds. In Oregon, there are six farms listed on the Pumpkins for Pigs website. If you can’t make it to one, you might know someone with animals who would take leftover pumpkins.
OREGON STATE
Pumpkins can be composted, donated to farms, fed to wildlife

Hold off before throwing that porch pumpkin into the trash along with Halloween candy wrappers. Those jack-o’-lanterns don’t have to end up in the local landfill. Consider composting pumpkins in the garden, donating them to community gardens, farms or even a zoo, or simply leaving them as a snack for backyard wildlife.
Austin Food & Wine Cancels New Sausage Event Because of Bad Weather

Austin Food & Wine Festival, which is taking place this weekend, had to cancel its brand-new event, the Wurst Weekend Kick-Off, because of forecasted bad weather slated for tonight, including rain and bad winds. The event was supposed to involve chefs Tim Love and Jesse Herman of Austin biergarten Koko’s Bavarian cooking up sausages, bratwursts, and pork. The festival organizers posted that people who bought all-in or VIP tickets will get partial refunds. The rest of the festival, including the main chef’s showcase and the Rock Your Taco competition, is slated to still happen on Saturday and Sunday. The only other times the entire festival was canceled were in 2016 because of potential rain storms and in 2021 because of the pandemic.
TEXAS STATE
Durant Celebrates Olive Oil Season With the Month-Long Olio Nuovo Festival

Durant — the Dayton, Oregon vineyard, winery, and olive mill — is reprising its annual Olio Nuovo festival with events happening throughout November. Founded in 2008, Durant Olive Mill has the distinction of being Oregon’s only commercial olive mill, encompassing 17 acres of olive trees. The festival,...
DAYTON, OR
Buyer Beware: When the Maine Lobster You’re Eating Isn’t Actually Lobster

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Luckily we have Maine in New England, which means we have easy access to the best, freshest lobster on the planet. We don't even mind paying $30 for a lobster roll, or whatever the market price is, for anything Maine lobster.
MAINE STATE
An Old Town Grocer Vows to Disrupt The Store Landscape

In recent weeks, the state of Chicago’s grocery stores has come into question. In mid-October, the parent of Mariano’s announced the purchase of the parent of Jewel-Osco, potentially eliminating the beloved 123-year brand while creating a 5,000-store Kroger-Albertsons megachain across the country. The deal surprised Don Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald...
CHICAGO, IL
Texas Bars and Restaurants Can Apply for COVID-19 Recovery Grants Until November 22

The Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant Program is now accepting applications from “food services and drinking places” for pandemic relief grants of up to $20,000. These Texas businesses can submit applications through Tuesday, November 22. The program is designed to help Texas hospitality businesses recover from the COVID-19...
Eater

Expense Accounts Will Flock to This Baller New Downtown Wagyu Steak Palace

A hospitality group heavyweight in the luxury hotpot scene, with restaurants like the X Pot and Chubby Cattle, is planning to put its stamp on yakiniku (Japanese grilled meats) — complete with a wagyu tasting menu and chef who’s earned a Michelin star — at the fancy Niku X, slated to open in late December at 900 Wilshire Boulevard in Downtown LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA

