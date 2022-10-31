Read full article on original website
10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke
If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
Will Canned Tomato Products Disappear From Shelves This Winter?
Soup season is upon us, but one of the main ingredients for soups, chilis and stews may be in short supply: canned tomatoes. We've been hearing for a few months now that a historic drought in California is impacting farmers' tomato crop yields this year and unfortunately, it doesn't look like the drought is going to end anytime soon.
My party of 3 spent over $250 at a restaurant where a tiny, animated chef makes your food — it wasn't really worth the price
I dined at the pricey eatery Le Petit Chef in Toronto with my husband and baby. From a five-course meal to the cute skits, here's what I thought.
I’ve cut my grocery bill by $100 a week with 11 simple tricks – I now spend just $9 a day including eating out
A SELF-DESCRIBED grocery addict has revealed the ways she’s able to save up to $100 a week on groceries, and these are tips that anyone can employ to boost their savings. Ashley Schuering is the blogger behind Confessions of a Grocery Addict, a website dedicated to helping readers eat healthy on a budget.
Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota
The holiday season is also baking season and there are several reports that say stocking up on butter now might be the thing to do here in Minnesota. While many aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, the pandemic is still making some things a little weird. Like those strange shortages of random products we sometimes still see (or, actually, don't see) on store shelves here in Rochester and across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps
Formerly known as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the most important anti-hunger initiative in America. According to the United States Department of Agriculture...
I'm a professional baker. I compared apple pies from 3 grocery stores, and I'd only consider buying 1 again
I tried the iconic fall dessert from Kroger, Whole Foods, and Safeway to find the best option for when you don't have time to make it at home.
Customer Puts Whole Foods on Blast After His Lunch Order Totals $22
"Whole Foods, more like WHOLE PAYCHECK." You've probably heard folks criticize the supermarket chain for its enormous price tags. On average, the chain's prices are 10–20 percent higher than competing franchises, according to The Grocery Store Guy. Article continues below advertisement. Brand devotees would argue, however, that many of...
‘Happy milk’: the dairy family that sustains a fair shake of the bottle
Fat cows nursing half-grown calves aren’t a common sight on a dairy farm. Nor are empty glass milk bottles left on the front porch – not these days, anyway. But Shane Hickey, a Northern Rivers dairy farmer, isn’t afraid to challenge the status quo. In 2018, at...
Discount food apps help reduce waste
Two companies are using technology to try to help people save money and help stores and local restaurants cut down on food waste.
Got Leftover Pumpkins? Take them to a Farm!
Halloween has come and gone which means millions of pumpkins will be thrown into the trash across the country. But farmers want you to donate them to help feed their pigs. There’s a website that lists farms across America that will take your old pumpkins to feed to their animals. Pigs and chickens love them. So do birds. In Oregon, there are six farms listed on the Pumpkins for Pigs website. If you can’t make it to one, you might know someone with animals who would take leftover pumpkins.
Pumpkins can be composted, donated to farms, fed to wildlife
Hold off before throwing that porch pumpkin into the trash along with Halloween candy wrappers. Those jack-o’-lanterns don’t have to end up in the local landfill. Consider composting pumpkins in the garden, donating them to community gardens, farms or even a zoo, or simply leaving them as a snack for backyard wildlife.
Austin Food & Wine Cancels New Sausage Event Because of Bad Weather
Austin Food & Wine Festival, which is taking place this weekend, had to cancel its brand-new event, the Wurst Weekend Kick-Off, because of forecasted bad weather slated for tonight, including rain and bad winds. The event was supposed to involve chefs Tim Love and Jesse Herman of Austin biergarten Koko’s Bavarian cooking up sausages, bratwursts, and pork. The festival organizers posted that people who bought all-in or VIP tickets will get partial refunds. The rest of the festival, including the main chef’s showcase and the Rock Your Taco competition, is slated to still happen on Saturday and Sunday. The only other times the entire festival was canceled were in 2016 because of potential rain storms and in 2021 because of the pandemic.
Durant Celebrates Olive Oil Season With the Month-Long Olio Nuovo Festival
Durant — the Dayton, Oregon vineyard, winery, and olive mill — is reprising its annual Olio Nuovo festival with events happening throughout November. Founded in 2008, Durant Olive Mill has the distinction of being Oregon’s only commercial olive mill, encompassing 17 acres of olive trees. The festival,...
As inflation bites, grocery chains cut price of Thanksgiving food
Grocery shopping can produce a feeling of sticker shock these days, with inflation remaining near a 40-year-high. But some of the nation's largest retailers are moving to lessen the blow by offering big discounts on turkey and the traditional trimmings ahead of Thanksgiving. In a promotion, Walmart said it is...
Buyer Beware: When the Maine Lobster You’re Eating Isn’t Actually Lobster
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Luckily we have Maine in New England, which means we have easy access to the best, freshest lobster on the planet. We don't even mind paying $30 for a lobster roll, or whatever the market price is, for anything Maine lobster.
An Old Town Grocer Vows to Disrupt The Store Landscape
In recent weeks, the state of Chicago’s grocery stores has come into question. In mid-October, the parent of Mariano’s announced the purchase of the parent of Jewel-Osco, potentially eliminating the beloved 123-year brand while creating a 5,000-store Kroger-Albertsons megachain across the country. The deal surprised Don Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald...
Texas Bars and Restaurants Can Apply for COVID-19 Recovery Grants Until November 22
The Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant Program is now accepting applications from “food services and drinking places” for pandemic relief grants of up to $20,000. These Texas businesses can submit applications through Tuesday, November 22. The program is designed to help Texas hospitality businesses recover from the COVID-19...
Expense Accounts Will Flock to This Baller New Downtown Wagyu Steak Palace
A hospitality group heavyweight in the luxury hotpot scene, with restaurants like the X Pot and Chubby Cattle, is planning to put its stamp on yakiniku (Japanese grilled meats) — complete with a wagyu tasting menu and chef who’s earned a Michelin star — at the fancy Niku X, slated to open in late December at 900 Wilshire Boulevard in Downtown LA.
Man’s Hack Allows Him to Grow and Harvest Vegetables All Winter Long
Finally - garden fresh veggies even in winter!
