Halloween has come and gone which means millions of pumpkins will be thrown into the trash across the country. But farmers want you to donate them to help feed their pigs. There’s a website that lists farms across America that will take your old pumpkins to feed to their animals. Pigs and chickens love them. So do birds. In Oregon, there are six farms listed on the Pumpkins for Pigs website. If you can’t make it to one, you might know someone with animals who would take leftover pumpkins.

OREGON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO