Cleveland boys’ soccer team upsets No. 1 Volcano Vista, 3-2, moves into championship game
Emmanuel Ruiz delivered a well-placed header off a direct kick with 10 minutes remaining, breaking a 2-all tie to send the Storm to the Class 5A championship game Saturday at 1:30 p.m. “I just saw the ball and headed it. That’s about it,” Ruiz said with a shrug. “Honestly, I...
‘Manz’ racks up 500th career volleyball win
No coach can have that much success — even great coaches lose a few games or matches for every 10 they win. Rio Rancho High School volleyball coach Toby Manzanares racked up his 500th coaching victory Nov. 1 against visiting Volcano Vista, and he’s keeping the ball used in the final point of that momentous win, which came on a spike by senior Victoria Echerivel at 8:25 p.m.
John Craigie coming to NM for two tour stops
Singer-songwriter John Craigie will perform two shows in New Mexico — on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in Santa Fe and Thursday, Nov. 10, in Albuquerque. (Courtesy of Bradley Fox) John Craigie is one with words. As they jump around in his head, he patiently waits to weave together the right...
A tale of two container parks: Second planned Rio Rancho food and retail hall to break ground
In the past 10 years, Albuquerque has gained almost half a dozen food halls, covering territory from Midtown to Downtown. There haven’t been similar developments west of the Rio Grande. But now, there are two Rio Rancho food and retail hall projects in the works: Margarita Hill, which was announced earlier this year, and THE BLOCK, which breaks ground Wednesday.
Chances of snow tonight, chilly weather
Today will be the start of a storm system that will go into Friday with chances of rain and snow. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “While it won’t feel like Jan or Feb, we’ll get a taste of a little snow in the mountains Thursday, and some chilly temperatures Thursday.”
Mexican national captured in Corrales for carjacking gets 4 years, 9 months in prison
A Mexican national who was captured in Corrales for a carjacking in Albuquerque received four years and nine months in prison. The man, Gael Rodriquez, 20, pleaded guilty on March 23. He is a citizen of Mexico. On Jan. 16, Rodriguez approached an elderly victim in northwest Albuquerque outside her...
Rio Rancho ordered to pay more than $43,000 in IPRA case
The city of Rio Rancho must pay more than $43,000 in fees and costs after a state district judge found the city violated New Mexico law in keeping police records confidential in the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old last year. District Judge James Noel of Sandoval County awarded a total...
City of Rio Rancho Veterans Day closures
City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day. Emergency and public safety services will operate without interruption. For additional information about the City of Rio Rancho including a listing of other observed City government holidays, please visit the...
Legal Notices-Non-government
PAUL B. DEARTH, Deceased. GARY DEARTH has been appointed the Personal Representative of the Estate of PAUL B. DEARTH, deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the Personal Representative c/o Laflin, Pick & Heer, P.A., Attorneys at Law, P.O. Box 3260, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87190, or filed with the Thirteenth Judicial District Court of Sandoval County, 1500 Idalia Road, Bldg. A, P. O. Box 600, Bernalillo, New Mexico 87004.
Get ready for RR Winterfest: parade registrations open
The theme for this year’s parade is a “The Nightmare Before Winterfest. 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Music in the Campus Park Sky Room. 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Food trucks and free hot chocolate. 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Photos with Santa...
Nonprofit takes the cake … then gives it away
A Spiderman birthday cake made by For Goodness Cakes volunteers. (Courtesy of Brittany Puckett) The Albuquerque chapter of For Goodness Cakes is hosting its biannual fundraising pop-up market Saturday at Salt Yard West. In the past two years, April Coring has baked 25 cakes and given them all away. Her...
WalMart shooter charged with federal firearms violation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Maurice Lacey made an initial appearance on Oct. 31 in federal court on a criminal complaint charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Lacey, 64, of Albuquerque, will remain in custody pending a detention hearing, according to Alexander M.M. Uballez, United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico.
