PAUL B. DEARTH, Deceased. GARY DEARTH has been appointed the Personal Representative of the Estate of PAUL B. DEARTH, deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the Personal Representative c/o Laflin, Pick & Heer, P.A., Attorneys at Law, P.O. Box 3260, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87190, or filed with the Thirteenth Judicial District Court of Sandoval County, 1500 Idalia Road, Bldg. A, P. O. Box 600, Bernalillo, New Mexico 87004.

SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO