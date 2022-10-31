Read full article on original website
Related
Watch This Family Discover a Secret Room Behind a Wall in Their Closet
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
Where to Buy Furniture Online (Besides Just West Elm)
For most of our adult lives, our apartment has been a random (but loving) microclimate of IKEA coffee tables, stooped MCM bookshelves, and the occasional postmodern Italian mushroom lamp that we paid way too much money for at Brooklyn Flea (no sweat; worth it for the serotonin). Now that we’re a little bit older and finally paying our back taxes craving a more cohesive space, we’ve found ourselves waking-up in night sweats with the question: How does everyone else know where to buy furniture online??
I’m a stylist and ban three types of top from women’s wardrobe – they’re so old-fashioned it’s embarrassing
TRENDS come and go and what was once a must-have in your wardrobe has now become something we cringe over. And with the colder season well underway, most of us have ditched the summery dresses for more weather-appropriate tops with long sleeves. But according to one stylist, it's important to...
Woman Swears Adding This to Your Toilet Tank Will Keep the Bowl Fresh and Clean
What an easy hack for a great smelling bathroom!
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today
Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
3 Trendy, Youthful Haircuts Every Woman Over 40 Should Try This Fall
The best hair of your life isn’t behind you, even if you’ve reached an age where you feel like most hair trends cater to the very young and no longer resonate with you. Bowl cut? Mullet? These are styles best left to the very brave or to be showcased in magazine editorials. But there are plenty of other options (whether you love to wear your hair long, short, or somewhere in between) that pack a fun punch in real life. Now that you have figured out your personal style and feel more confident about who you are, you can really let loose and have fun trying out a different hairstyle that brings out your personality. If you’re not sure where to start, check out these three trendy, youthful haircuts every woman over 40 should try this Fall.
These 2022 Sally Ride Quarters Could Be Worth Over $400
As part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program, famed physicist, educator and astronaut Dr. Sally Ride appears on some 2022 quarters. It's a deserving honor for the first American woman in space who, when she blasted off on the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1983 at age 32, was also the youngest American in space. The quarters featuring Dr. Ride are worth a lot in sentimental value since they honor such an amazing person, but some of them are also worth way more than just 25 cents.
Ex-girlfriend sparks a heated debate after putting her $23,000 Tiffany engagement ring up for sale on Facebook after a breakup
An Australian woman has listed her $23,600 Tiffany engagement ring for sale on Facebook marketplace after her relationship ended - sparking a lively discussion. The seller listed the one-carat diamond ring for $18,500, more than $5,000 less than what it was bought for, in a post to buy-sell Facebook community High End.
I’m an interior designer, here are the six things to buy now that are going to be on trend in 2023
YOU don't have to spend a fortune to have a home that's both practical and stylish. But if you want to be on trend, there are some things you should probably ditch and a few things you might want to add to your home. Interior designer Kiva Brent revealed seven...
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot...
3 Dated Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40
When it comes to hair and personal expression, there’s no one style that suits everyone. But there’s also no one style that is a definite no-no for all people, regardless of their age. On one woman, super long hair can look incredible — shiny, bouncy...
A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.
Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
A bride-to-be paid $200 for a pink vintage wedding dress with blue lace accents ahead of her sunset-themed wedding
Madison "Madi" Cervantes showed off her multi-colored vintage wedding dress on TikTok. The first TikTok and several accompanying videos went viral, garnering a combined 51 million views. Cervantes found the $200 dress online after striking out while looking for traditional white gowns. A bride-to-be in Texas delighted the internet when...
Three household ingredients that will kill weeds so they’ll never come back
STUBBORN weeds can be killed permanently - and you'll have the three ingredients you need to tackle them in your kitchen cupboard. Gardening can be a peaceful experience but tackling weeds that never die can feel like an impossible task. However, there are three household ingredients which can keep weeds...
I fed my family of five for $4 each – I used 7 items from Aldi, it lasted two days & only used one kitchen staple
BUDGET grocery shopping is getting tougher, so when you snag a deal to feed a family of five for just $4 each - you know you've got a winning plate. One Aldi shopper got creative using only seven items from the grocery chain - it lasted two days and used only one kitchen staple.
The best Aldi Specialbuys to have on your radar this week
If you’ve ever shopped at Aldi, it’s likely you’ll be familiar with its middle aisle, which has earned the budget supermarket a cult following in recent years. Home to what Aldi calls its “Specialbuys”, it’s filled with practically everything you could ever need, from cordless vacuum cleaners and silk pillowcases to fancy pet beds and even barbecues.Delivering an exciting mix of great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports, camping, DIY, beauty and much more, the bargain buys are available to purchase in Aldi stores.But, if you fancy skipping the queues and being...
Stylists reveal 14 items from your 2022 wardrobe that you should get rid of
Style experts said people should start replacing their high-waisted pants, midi skirts, and camo print because those trends lost popularity this year.
I found 10 Aldi clearance items – including boots for 50% off
AN Aldi super fan has scored several clearance items starting at just 99 cents. The Aldi shopper, who goes by Danelle, was visiting her daughter in Orlando, Florida, and popped in to see what was on sale. Danelle, who goes by the username jaxcraftygirl on TikTok, makes these types of...
Apartment Therapy
60K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Saving the world, one room at a time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1