New park and self-defense training from police on Lake to Lake

You may have heard about Bellevue adding a park recently. The latest episode of the Lake to Lake news show serves up views of Newport Hills Woodlawn Park's amenities along with rave reviews from residents who attended the grand opening.

The neighborhood park features 10 acres of wooded trails, along with an off-leash dog area, playground and green space. The city acquired three properties over about 10 years for the park. Folks from the neighborhood share their excitement about having this resource in their midst.

In addition to the park, Lake to Lake was at the city's first fall Arbor Day celebration, where residents planted trees at Bannerwood Park. Hundreds also picked free trees given away by the city. Also, viewers will learn about a free self-defense training from the Bellevue police, in which Officer Craig Hanaumi empowers women with some jiu-jitsu.