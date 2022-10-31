Google and Apple both updated their respective phone lineups recently, so we thought it was time to take a look at the new phones and see how their cameras stack up against each other. This particular shootout pits the more affordable phones — the iPhone 14 and the Pixel 7 – against each other. This is going to be interesting because both phones are known for their solid photography chops, and both can do some cool things to photos after they're taken.

3 DAYS AGO