Fstoppers
The Joy of the Fujifilm X100V Mirrorless Camera
The Fujifilm X100 series of mirrorless cameras has long been popular for both its image quality and for the shooting experience it provides. If you have never used one and are curious about what it is like, check out this excellent video review that discusses just why it is such a fun camera to work with.
petapixel.com
How Canon, Adobe, and Fujifilm’s Video Ads Reveal Business Strategies
Seeing television ads for cameras and camera products is not nearly as common as it used to be, but that is starting to change as companies realize they need more general consumer support to survive at a time when the market is shrinking. Canon is about to make a return...
Android Headlines
Early Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera Sample Shows Huge Improvement
Rumors are that Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra will bring its biggest camera upgrade in the past five years. A leaked early camera sample from the phone certainly gives substance to the rumors. Noted tipster Ice Universe, who made those claims, recently shared a camera sample from an in-development Galaxy S23 Ultra and compared it with the Galaxy S22 Ultra (via). As you can see in the attached photo below, the results are quite promising.
Samsung originally wanted an S Pen slot and a better camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung has spent the last couple of years expanding its S Pen stylus support to the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy S smartphones ever since it canceled its Galaxy Note series. This year's Galaxy Z Fold 4 featured support for the stylus, but it lacks a dedicated slot meaning you need a case to insert the S Pen into. A new report says that Samsung originally intended for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to include a dedicated S Pen slot, and it seems it may be keen to include one in future generations.
Best DSLR cameras in 2022: our top picks of full-frame and crop-sensor bodies
The best DSLR cameras that keep up with mirrorless competition and are perfect for many photography disciplines.
Best beginner cameras in 2022
Are you looking for one of the best beginner cameras? Look no further, we've rounded them up in this guide.
The best camera lens protectors for the iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max in 2022
Having the best camera lens protector for your new iPhone 14 Pro will ensure your camera unit and lenses stay scratch-free
petapixel.com
Atomos ‘Sapphire’ Sensor Revealed: Global Shutter, Full-Frame, 8Kp60
The Atomos-developed 8K sensor is called “Sapphire F8,” shoots up to 8K at 60 frames per second, uses a global shutter, features phase detection autofocus, and — perhaps most importantly — it generates very little heat. Last month, Atomos revealed that it had successfully developed a...
Fstoppers
3 Professional Camera and Lens Combos You Can Get for About $1,000
When it comes to professional photography equipment, outfitting your camera bag can become expensive very quickly. Thankfully, though, we have been in the digital era long enough that there is a huge range of used gear available that is still plenty capable for a lot of applications. This great video will show you three great camera and lens combinations that can be had for about $1,000 and that will serve you well for plenty of needs.
Best lenses for Nikon D750, from ultra-wide zooms through to super-telephotos
We pick the best lenses for the Nikon D750, one of Nikon's longest running full frame DSLRs
PC Magazine
Xiaomi's 12S Ultra Concept Phone Supports Leica Camera Lens Attachments
Xiaomi revealed its latest concept smartphone which includes the novel feature of being able to attach full-size lenses usually reserved for digital cameras. As WCCFTech reports, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept phone was developed in partnership with well-known German camera maker Leica. Around the camera module on the back of the handset is a ring that can be removed to reveal an attachment mechanism. This can be used to secure a Leica M-series lens to the phone.
Save $245 on the Nikon D850 DSLR camera
That's a huge saving on a Nikon camera that we rate as one of the very best on the market.
petapixel.com
Is This Photography’s Greatest Halloween Costume Ever?
Halloween may have come and gone but the photography world may want to take note of this incredible costume spotted in Japan. Alyssar, (@lysscho) on TikTok, was out on the streets of Osaka, Japan soaking in the festivities this last Monday when she came across a man dressed as a Canon mirrorless camera.
The best camera under $200 in 2022: cheap cameras with a bit more power
The best camera under $200 includes digital compacts, hybrids and tough waterproof cameras
Android Headlines
Battery and camera specs for the Galaxy A14 just leaked
Samsung has a ton of smartphones in the mid-range market, and those are some of its most popular devices. We’ve been following rumors about the upcoming Galaxy A14, and now we have a fresh leak. Thanks to Galaxy Club, we have information about the battery and camera specs for the Galaxy A14.
petapixel.com
The New Nikon 600mm f/4 Looks as Impressive as It is Expensive
Nikon just announced the 600mm f/4 TC VR S IS Super-Telephoto lens for its Z-mount cameras and photographer Steve Perry was fortunate enough to get some hands-on time with it. In short, he’s quite impressed. In a video published to YouTube together with a brief writeup on his website,...
iPhone 14 Vs Pixel 7 Camera Showdown: Which Snaps The Best Photos?
Google and Apple both updated their respective phone lineups recently, so we thought it was time to take a look at the new phones and see how their cameras stack up against each other. This particular shootout pits the more affordable phones — the iPhone 14 and the Pixel 7 – against each other. This is going to be interesting because both phones are known for their solid photography chops, and both can do some cool things to photos after they're taken.
techeblog.com
RealWear Unveils World’s First Voice-Controlled Thermal Camera That You Can Use Hands-Free
Lenovo’s Glasses T1 may be more useful for some, but RealWear’s Thermal Camera module can be used completely hands-free using just your voice when connected to the Navigator 500 headset. This enables front-line workers to capture a high-resolution visible-spectrum image or a variety of thermal and color modes to quickly identify temperature anomalies in mission-critical industrial equipment.
petapixel.com
The ALPAKA Elements Backpack is Made for the Traveling Photographer
Melbourne, Australia-based ALPAKA’s new Elements Travel Backpack system is a 35L travel and camera pack that it says is designed for versatility, access, and organization. The backpack is described as a “system” by ALPAKA because it is adaptable to any destination using customizable packing cubs and organizational pouches. The bag is primarily a travel backpack, but the company says it can be used as an everyday backpack for commuting and work or as a weekend adventure pack.
ZDNet
I went to the zoo with a $2,500 camera and a Pixel 7 Pro. The results surprised me
This past weekend, I visited the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo with two of my daughters, and the Sony Alpha 7 IV with 28-75 mm lens and Google Pixel 7 Pro in hand. I had no plans to write about my experiences at the zoo, but after discovering hidden wildlife with the Pixel 7 Pro, I just had to journal my sheer amazement at how far smartphone cameras have come.
