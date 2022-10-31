Read full article on original website
Tony Hiatt
4d ago
why not take the problem away and open season on them!! we the people of eastern Oregon, central Oregon, and southern Oregon don't need or want them in are ecosystem!! they are a invasive species and we should save our big game animals like Deer,Elk, Antelope and big horn sheep ETC!! And of course the livelyhoods of our North West Rancher's!! SS&S!!!
elkhornmediagroup.com
Regional Swat Team Conducts Warrant Arrests in Baker City
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Baker City Police Department) Over the course of this past week, the law enforcement community became aware of an incident involving narcotics and violent crime occurring in Baker City. As a result of the information, detectives with the Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team initiated an investigation that resulted in the execution of a search warrant at 1690 Indiana Avenue by members of the Northeast Oregon Regional SWAT team. As a result of that warrant, detectives located items of evidentiary value to the case as well as stolen property. Three individuals at the residence were detained and interviewed. Two were released with no charges and one was arrested on an unrelated warrant.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man Injured in Eagle Cap Wilderness Horse Accident
UNION COUNTY – (Release from Union County Search and Rescue) On the afternoon of October 31, 2022, Union County Sheriff’s Office SAR received a report from the U.S. Forest (USFS) Service Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch (BMIDC) of a 62-year-old man from Grants Pass who had sustained potentially serious injuries to his pelvis after falling from a horse when it left a trail on a steep hillside. The accident occurred approximately 0.85 miles by trail from Red’s Horse Ranch in the Eagle Cap Wilderness and was reported by members of the man’s hunting party who had ridden to Red’s Horse Ranch and notified the USFS caretaker there.
elkhornmediagroup.com
OTEC Holding Community Food Drive
BAKER CITY – (Release from Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative) Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative (OTEC) is holding a community food drive to help fight hunger this holiday season. Now until Monday, November 14, OTEC member-owners can drop off any non-perishable food items at any of OTEC’s four offices located in...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Parents of Missing Infant Arrested After Attempting to Flee Law Enforcement
NORTH POWDER – (Information from the Union County Sheriff’s Office) In a previous release, the Oregon Department of Human Services confirmed that now six-month-old Oakley Miller had been found on October 30 after being listed as missing on August 3. Oakley was reportedly with his parents, McKinzie Simonis and Remington Miller during that time. A new release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the circumstances of Oakley’s retrieval and the arrest of Simonis and Miller. The release is as follows:
elkhornmediagroup.com
Idaho Women Arrested After Pursuit in Baker County
BAKER COUNTY — (Release from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office) On October 29, 2022, at approximately 8:36 p.m., Sheriff Ash received information regarding a. SUV with front-end damage in the ditch on Highway 7. The reporting party was concerned that. the occupants were under the influence of a...
KTVB
I-84 westbound lanes reopened between Baker City and LaGrande
BAKER CITY, Ore. — Update: The Oregon Department of Transportation has reopened the westbound lanes of I-84 between Baker City and LaGrande after weather conditions promoted a closure Friday afternoon. Weather conditions and spun out trucks blocking lanes prompted the Oregon Department of Transportation to close the westbound lanes...
nbcrightnow.com
Trucks spin out in snow, block I-84 in eastern OR
BAKER CITY, Ore.- UPDATE: 4:35 p.m. NOVEMBER 4, 2022 12:38 p.m. I-84 westbound is closed in eastern Oregon from Baker City exit 302 to La Grande exit 265. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) trucks have spun out on the road and are now blocking lanes. This is...
Post Register
Traffic Alert: Multiple freeway closures on I-84 in Oregon
Sections of I-84 were closed earlier this morning. These closures are mainly due to trucks not chaining up and then blocking the roadway. I-84 eastbound milepost 256, 3 miles west of La Grande, has been closed due to a disabled vehicle creating a hazard. Drivers are asked to take a different route.
elkhornmediagroup.com
52 Medication Lock Boxes were handed out during a recent event in Baker City
BAKER CITY — A total of 52 Medication Lockboxes were handed out during a recent event in Baker City. This was a combination event of a Drug Take Back Event and Lockbox Giveaway. Organizations involved with this event included the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care Organization,...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Annual Leaf Removal Project will begin November 14
LA GRANDE – (Release from La Grande Public Works) The City of La Grande Public Works Department and Waste-Pro will start the annual leaf removal project beginning at 7:00 a.m. Monday, November 14, 2022, and will continue until all streets have been cleaned once, or until winter weather stops the process. City Crews will start in the area of the Memorial Pool, moving south and then east. Please refrain from parking on the street when leaf removal operations are in your area as street sweepers will be following.
elkhornmediagroup.com
900 wipes, 989 diapers collected during last month’s Diaper Drive
BAKER CITY – During the month of October, Baker Relief Nursey in partnership with Lew Bros Tire Center in Baker City teamed up for a diaper drive. This drive was an effort to lessen the stress of local parents. According to organizers, they collected nine packages of wipes, a total of 900 wipes. And 15 packages of diapers, totaling 989 diapers, ranging in size from newborn to size 6.
eastidahonews.com
Fish and Game seeking information about bull moose illegally shot in western Idaho
The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Fish and Game conservation officers are asking the public for information regarding bull moose that was illegally killed about a mile from Cabin Creek Road in Unit 32A on Oct. 28. Unit 32A includes Adams, Gem, Valley and Washington Counties.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Truck stolen from La Grande has been found
LA GRANDE – UPDATE- The stolen vehicle has been located in Wapato, Washington. Previous: A white F350 with LJH logo on the side doors was stolen from Walnut Street near Grande Ronde Hospital in La Grande earlier this week. According to the La Grande Police Department, the registration was...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Wallowa Whitman National Forest Seeking Information on an Abandoned Vehicle
LA GRANDE – (Release from the U.S. Forest Service) The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest is looking for information on an abandoned vehicle located off the 21 road approximately 1/2 mile past the Spring Creek Campground. Anyone who may have seen or have information about the vehicle or elk camp that had been located next to it is urged to call the ranger district (541)-962-8500 or (541)-962- 8511 with any information.
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande Holiday Parade 2022 and Other Main Street Events
LA GRANDE – (Release from La Grande Main Street Downtown) The first snow has arrived in the Grande Ronde Valley, and it is time to think about the holidays! We are all looking forward to Plaid Friday, November 25 and Small Business Saturday on November 26, when shoppers in the region will be supporting all of La Grande’s merchants. After your holiday has begun, mark your calendars for the Annual La Grande Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting at Max on December 3 at 6 pm.
elkhornmediagroup.com
EOU board of trustees set to meet Nov. 9-10
LA GRANDE – (Release from Eastern Oregon University) Eastern Oregon University’s board of. trustees will host a regular board meeting on Wednesday, November 9 from 11:15 a.m.-5 p.m. and Thursday, November 10 from 9 a.m.-noon. This meeting will take place in the Dixie Lund Board Room on the...
