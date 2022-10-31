BAKER CITY – (Release from the Baker City Police Department) Over the course of this past week, the law enforcement community became aware of an incident involving narcotics and violent crime occurring in Baker City. As a result of the information, detectives with the Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team initiated an investigation that resulted in the execution of a search warrant at 1690 Indiana Avenue by members of the Northeast Oregon Regional SWAT team. As a result of that warrant, detectives located items of evidentiary value to the case as well as stolen property. Three individuals at the residence were detained and interviewed. Two were released with no charges and one was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

