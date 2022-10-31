Pale Waves on embracing “heavy distortion and chaos and power” and how The 1975's Matty Healy got them hooked on Vox's coffin-shaped Phantom

Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Steve Vai and Zakk Wylde pay tribute to Jimi Hendrix by unleashing fretboard fury on Voodoo Child
With their signature guitars in hand, the two titans treated attendees of the 2017 Vai Academy to one of the most explosive Voodoo Child covers of all time. In 2016, Steve Vai conceived Generation Axe – a supergroup to end all supergroups, for which he tapped some of the decade’s most proficient electric guitar heroes to join him on a North American tour that promised a “unique performance of five fiercely talented guitar players”.
Guitar World Magazine
A year before he joined Metallica, Cliff Burton was in a college band with Faith No More’s Jim Martin – watch them jam For Whom the Bell Tolls at a battle of the bands
In 1981, the two childhood friends embraced improvisatory psychedelic chaos as Agents of Misfortune – and their epic jam sessions gave birth to several future classics along the way. When Cliff Burton joined Metallica in 1982, he arrived a readymade bass hero: a virtuosic soloist, furious fingerstyle player and...
Guitar World Magazine
Zakk Wylde says replicating Dimebag Darrell’s playing style is impossible: “It's like if Randy Rhoads played Eruption, it would sound like Randy, not Eddie Van Halen”
The Black Label Society axeman revealed the biggest challenges he's faced preparing for the upcoming Pantera tribute shows – and how using Dimebag’s gear will help his cause. Earlier this year, the guitar world looked on in anticipation when it was confirmed that Pantera’s surviving members Phil Anselmo...
Guitar World Magazine
Adam Sandler is touring with a seriously impressive guitar collection
A rare Antigua-finished '70s Stratocaster, an ornate Custom Shop Telecaster and a mesmerizing Duesenberg headline the actor's axe arsenal. Though most people know Adam Sandler as Hollywood royalty – an actor whose comedies are the stuff of legend, and whose recent turn to serious flicks such as Uncut Gems has courted Academy interest – he’s also a talented guitarist and vocalist (lest we forget, he once performed the Stairway to Heaven solo on Conan O’Brien).
Guitar World Magazine
Ally Venable: “What got me into the blues was discovering Stevie Ray Vaughan – that turned my whole world upside down”
Deep from the heart of Texas, Les Paul-wielding songwriter Ally Venable is doing her best to carry the torch as a guitar hero for the modern age. With music steeped in blues tradition, and tinged with touches of Zeppelin-cool-meets-Stevie Ray Vaughan-mysterious, over one EP and four full-length records, Venable has picked up a destructive head of steam.
Guitar World Magazine
Glenn Fricker seeks to blend HM-2-style “Swedish chainsaw” and modern metal tones with his signature Revv distortion pedal, the Northern Mauler
Revv Amplification has partnered with YouTube gear nut Glenn Fricker of Spectre Sound Studios for an all-new two-in-one distortion pedal, the Northern Mauler. With one half an “unforgettable sonic assault” inspired by the iconic Boss HM-2 – a stompbox heavily associated with both Swedish death metal and American hardcore – and the other boasting Revv’s trademark “punchy, high-gain” sound, the Northern Mauler allows players to blend freely between the two for a vast range of tonal possibilities.
Guitar World Magazine
D’Angelico rolls out stripped-down Excel Tour Collection semi-hollows, featuring PAF-voiced Supro pickups
The new stable of workhorse semi-acoustics intends to nail the needs of the touring musician. D’Angelico may be famed for its big and boxy jazz guitars, but its new Excel Tour Collection – featuring a stripped-back aesthetic and custom Supro pickups – looks like it will have far wider appeal.
Guitar World Magazine
Vox boosts its electric guitar arsenal with new-look “Teardrop” Mark III Mini and Bobcat models
Italian Green, Sapphire Blue, Wamon Red and Paisley Black Silver are just some of the finishes the two models have been treated to. Guitar amp specialist Vox has bolstered its collection of electric guitars, introducing a wealth of new colorways for its stalwart Bobcat six-strings and newly revived Mark III Mini model.
Guitar World Magazine
From psychedelic blues explosions to electrifying all-star collaborations: here are this week's essential guitar tracks
Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.
Guitar World Magazine
Josh Klinghoffer: “I’ve never lost this sense that I’m a beginner, and I think that gives me a more primal approach to the guitar”
Josh Klinghoffer was a Red Hot Chili Pepper – and now he records with Eddie Vedder and performs with Pearl Jam. What is it about him that all these (hugely successful) acts want?. In December 2019, Josh Klinghoffer’s world was upended when he was given the stunning and abrupt...
Guitar World Magazine
Gail Ann Dorsey: “David Bowie asked me to sing Under Pressure – I was terrified!"
Gail Ann Dorsey on the genius of David Bowie, her fears following Freddie Mercury and her moment in the spotlight on Bowie's Reality Tour. Since starting out in 1970s West Philadelphia, Gail Ann Dorsey has carved an eclectic and distinguished career that’s seen her emerge as one of the most proficient and in-demand bassists on the planet. Completely self-taught, Gail’s driving ambition propelled her to the UK in the summer of 1983, where she became a notable presence on the London music scene, earning her first high-profile gig as guest vocalist in the Charlie Watts Big Band.
Guitar World Magazine
Alexisonfire’s Wade MacNeil and Dallas Green on breaking their rules, guitar dynamics and the triumph of screamo
In the 13 years since Alexisonfire released their last full-length album, much has changed. Screamo has gone from being a punchline to a beloved nostalgic era, as evidenced by the huge crowds jamming into Emo Nights across the continent. But when it came time to get back in the studio,...
Guitar World Magazine
Kurt Cobain-signed 1973 Fender Mustang – which he smashed onstage in 1989 – goes up for auction
The signed guitar was later exchanged for a Gibson SG, after Cobain's guitar-smashing antics left him without a guitar to play for Nirvana's gigs. A 1973 Fender Mustang that was once owned, played and smashed onstage by Kurt Cobain in the late 1980s has hit the auction block at Julien’s Auctions.
Guitar World Magazine
Molly Tuttle: “I was like, ‘I’m going to try to write some bluegrass songs’ – and once I started, I couldn’t stop”
Molly Tuttle wants every note she plays to have the most impact. That often means using open strings. “I like it because the notes really ring out,” Tuttle says. “Sometimes I use open strings as a way to transition from down the neck to up the neck. I might throw in an open string to have time to move my hands to a new position. I really like to cross-pick, and open strings create this really pretty ringing of the notes over each other.”
Guitar World Magazine
You can now create your own custom grilles for Positive Grid's Spark 40 and Spark MINI amps
With Positive Grid's new service, Spark x You, guitarists can design fully personalized grilles for no more than $35. In the market for the perfect stocking filler ahead of Christmas? If that special someone happens, by some stroke of luck, to be a Spark user, Positive Grid might have just saved you hours of gift-hunting.
Guitar World Magazine
Learn the soloing secrets of 5 of the great British blues guitarists
The aim of this feature is to focus on many of the concepts employed by five of Great Britain’s best-loved blues guitar players from a hugely important time in contemporary music. The so-called British Invasion of the American charts was a cultural phenomenon that kicked off in the early...
Guitar World Magazine
Parker Griggs on the radical sound expansion and retro psych guitar influences behind new project El Perro
The Radio Moscow guitarist has a new sound, and it's got one hell of a groove, inspired by digging deep into the crates and the freedom to really cut loose on guitar. For the past 15-plus years, psychedelic rock has been the bread and butter of Parker Griggs and power trio Radio Moscow. His growling, emotive vocals and prowess on guitar have won over many fans, including the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach, who produced the band’s self-titled 2007 debut album.
Guitar World Magazine
Mojo Hand FX launches the GRRRocker, a Blues Breaker-style overdrive for a good cause
All proceeds from the riot grrrl-inspired pedal will go to Girls Rock! Grand Rapids, while the stompbox itself features artwork from Girls Rock! campers. Mojo Hand FX has announced a new charitable partnership with Girls Rock! Grand Rapids, resulting in its latest pedal, the GRRRocker Overdrive. The new overdrive pedal...
Guitar World Magazine
Line 6 issues mega Helix update, dubbed “the biggest sonic improvement” since the lineup's arrival in 2015
An all-new IR engine, dual IR blocks, improved virtual mic control, 20 new cabs, five new amp models, seven new effects and more headline the extensive overhaul. Line 6 has introduced what looks like a game-changing firmware update to its Helix multi-effects and amp modeler family, which has been dubbed “the biggest sonic improvement to Helix since it first shipped back in 2015”.
Guitar World Magazine
Billy Corgan claims Butch Vig stole his guitar sound for Nirvana’s Nevermind
The Smashing Pumpkins frontman says he made the comment directly to the producer on first hearing the record in 1991. Billy Corgan has joked in a new video for Laney that he felt Butch Vig “stole” his guitar sound when he went in to work with Nirvana on Nevermind.
