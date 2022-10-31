Celtics' Grant Williams gives Wizards postgame press conference in Batman costume

Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

Boston Celtics reserve forward Grant Williams has long been one of the more, shall we say, eccentric, players on the roster given his interest in nerdy board games and comic books that might be atypical of your usual NBA player. But those qualities also greatly endear the former Tennessee standout to his fans.

And that comic book fandom coupled with a great performance against Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic –sometimes called “the Joker” — cemented “Batman” as a nickname for Williams. Even so, it was still quite a surprise to see the Charlotte native do his postgame presser vs. the Wizards on Sunday in a full Batman costume.

Rather than try to describe it for you, we have embedded the full video below for you to see for yourself courtesy of the CLNS Media YouTube Channel.

Be sure to see for yourself, as mere words cannot do this spectacle justice.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ