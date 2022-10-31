Salt & Straw Coming to Lincoln Road Opening Spring 2023 and Celebrating with a Preview Pop-Up on Halloween

“After you walk on water, what can you be afraid of?” said Professor Jaime Canaves. Since 1989, architecture students in Canaves’ methods and materials course gather around the lake behind the Green Library to put their learning to practice for what has now become an FIU tradition – Walk on Water. The competition consists of designing and constructing floatable shoes that can be used to “walk” across the lake—a distance of about 350 feet.

MIAMI, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO