Kanye West Calls Out The Mother Of George Floyd's Daughter

By bignoah256
 4 days ago

Kanye West is using Instagram to respond to the mother of George Floyd’s daughter who’s suing him for $250M—but he probably didn’t expect a former NBA player to jump to the woman’s defense.

Source: MEGA / Getty

Kanye West’s remarks that George Floyd died of a Fentanyl overdose and not a knee to the neck have created a firestorm of backlash. As previously reported after he made the comments in a now-deleted Drink Champs interview, the mother of George Floyd’s daughter filed a $250M lawsuit against him.

Kanye West Calls Out The Mother Of George Floyd’s Daughter Over $250M Lawsuit, Stephen Jackon Responds Defending The Family

Yesterday Ye used his Instagram to respond to the mother of George Floyds’ daughter Roxie Washington. During the George Floyd protest, Kanye reportedly donated $2M to Floyd’s daughter and because of that, he shared that Washington’s $250M defamation lawsuit is not sitting well with him. He also claimed that he was being subjected to an economic and digital “lynching.”

“Now for Roxie Washington and Roxie Washington ALONE,” Ye started his post. “I gave 2 million dollars out of my pocket for the family. To help George’s daughter…Your daughter!”

“I can guarantee that most of those that came for me after my comments didn’t do what I did! Even those with millions of dollars in the bank!” Ye continued. “How much did BLM give???? Many gave words. I ACTED.”

“Now because of words you want to sue me for 250 million dollars…,”

“When I’m going through an Economic lynching. A Digital Lynching. A Social Credit Score bankrupting. You’re either being controlled or you’re being greedy.”

Elsewhere in the post, Ye told Roxie to “get some business” and made fun of the hat she was wearing in the clearly outdated picture. He also issued a half-a**ed apology alongside a warning.

“To the Floyd family: I apologized to you and the black community for my comments on Drink Champs. Humbly, he writes. “Now Come get Roxie before she mess up all y’all money. The Bible is the umbilical chord…Stay Connected.”

After Ye’s post gained tracked, Stephen Jackson entered the chat to address Ye. Jackson who became friends with George Floyd while growing up in Texas, said that Roxie could care less about what Kanye thinks of her hat.

He also called out Ye for wearing “bullsh*t” and then “marking it up for your own people to pay for.”

“U say stupid s**t u get stupid prizes. Nobody asked you to say nothing about George Floyd but you decided to say on your own” said Jackson. […]

“U put G name in your mouth speaking false s**t. Self-inflicted wounds. Coppin pleas now that them pockets getting hurt.”

Jackson also responded to Ye’s “delusional” claim that he gave George Floyd’s daughter $2M and said she only received $250K due to how the money was distributed.

Jackson ended his video by telling Kanye to address him and not the family while telling Ye to come and see him.

“Come address me, keep Georgie name out your mouth,” said Jackson.

Jackson has since released a rant claiming that Kanye’s really mad this his girl [Kim Kardashian] left him because he’s bipolar. He also said that Kanye is faking being woke.

“You ain’t the messenger, bruh!” said Jackson.

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

