ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDTN

Instagram issue locks users out of accounts

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y5uGq_0itCq8vj00

NEW YORK (AP) — Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning.

Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.

The number of people complaining of being locked out of their accounts began to spike around 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

Twitter to start charging $20 per month for verified users: report

It was unclear whether the problem was an internal issue or whether the social media site had been hacked.

“We are aware that some Instagram users in different parts of the world are having issues accessing their Instagram accounts,” said a spokesperson for Meta. “We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Users flooded social media platforms about the issue and Instagram acknowledged the problem on Twitter at 10:14 a.m. Eastern. In a couple of hours, the tweet had received more than 14,000 comments and was retweeted more than 40,000 times.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Ohio man arrested for rape of eight-year-old

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Scioto County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man and charged him with two counts of rape of an eight-year-old. John Smith, 40, has been charged with two counts of rape in addition to one count of a violation of a protection order and was served a warrant for failure to […]
LUCASVILLE, OH
AFP

Twitter layoffs before US midterms fuel misinformation concerns

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has pledged the platform will not devolve into a "free-for-all hellscape," but experts warn that mass layoffs on Friday may deeply impair the social network's ability to curb misinformation. - 'Deeply troubling' - Free Press is part of a coalition of more than 60 civil society groups that on Friday called on advertisers to boycott the platform until it committed to being a "safe place."
WDTN

Ohio man sentenced to five consecutive life sentences

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 50-year-old Westerville man was sentenced Tuesday to five consecutive life sentences and 80 years in prison for multiple counts of rape and gross sexual imposition of a minor. A jury found Muata Fisher, 50, guilty after four days of testimony from 11 witnesses, according to Delaware County prosecutor Melissa Schiffel. […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
WDTN

Two dead after semi-involved crash in Clinton Co.

OSHP reported that 32-year-old Eric Ford was traveling south on US-68 at the same time a semi was traveling north. Ford's vehicle traveled left of center and struck the front end of the semi. Both went off the east side of the road, the semi striking a utility pole and jackknifing.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Ohio sues Dollar General

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s top lawyer said his office has filed a lawsuit against Dollar General, accusing the retailer of using deceptive pricing practices. According to Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s office, 12 complaints were made to his office between March 2021 and August 2022 for deceptive pricing at Dollar General stores in Cuyahoga, […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

5 local men sentenced for bulk drug trafficking

The group distributed more than 400 grams of methamphetamine and other narcotics under the alias ‘Jose,’ court documents state. After an investigation, officials searched a property owned by Justus Ruby, who they had caught selling fentanyl to Indiana drug users.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton man killed by falling coil: Investigation

At 2:45 a.m., crews were called to the facility. According to the caller, a large metal coil had fallen on an employee, 39-year-old Terrance Harper. Emergency crews found the man had been critically injured by the coil and hurried him to a local hospital.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

33K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy