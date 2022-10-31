As relations “hit rock bottom” Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Decide To Hold Back Celebrating Christmas with Royal Family

Read full article on original website
Happy cat
4d ago
So the Markles have "announced" they will not be attending any family/royal functions were they would not be exactly made to feel welcomed due to their constant attacks and attempts at embarrassing the family. 🤣🤣🤣.Alrighty Meghan whatever.🤣🤣🤣
sweet dreams
4d ago
you just know after all the lies they told.And all the harm they caused to the royal family. The Royal family doesn't want them there to cause more trouble
Whoever
4d ago
THEY DON'T WANT YOU! Why would they? Any utterance from the RF would be instantly converted to some victim story by meghan. No way I would allow her anywhere close.
