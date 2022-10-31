Read full article on original website
KLEM News for Friday, November 4
Floyd Valley Health in Le Mars is one of four Iowa hospitals to join an initiative designed to prevent opioid addiction before it happens. The ‘Billion Pill Pledge’ is a program designed to support patients through surgery and recovery. Through the program each hospital will enhance its surgery protocols and optimize pain management around surgery. The approach is designed to enhance patients’ preparation for surgery, better manage any surgery-related pain, and minimize opioid use both before and after surgery.
FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78
A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
Pat Grassley is feeling the heat on carbon pipelines
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley wrote to the Iowa Utilities Board this week to object to a waiver request from one of the companies seeking to build a carbon dioxide pipeline in Iowa. The unusual move reflects strong opposition to the projects in rural Iowa. The top Iowa House Republican...
Iowa voters to decide whether to keep judges
DES MOINES, Iowa — Races for U.S. Senate and governor may draw the headlines but Iowa voters will also decide whether to retain judges ranging from the district court to the state Supreme Court. Judges in Iowa are appointed by the governor who picks from a list compiled by a judicial nominating commission. After their […]
HMS High School Holds Mock Election
Hartley, Iowa — Hartley Melvin Sanborn High School Students held a mock election on November 2nd, which was put together by the Senior American Government class. Here are the results they have received from the student body:. United States Senate:. Democrat Michael Franken- 19%. Republican Charles Grassley- 81%. United...
What to do if you haven't returned your Iowa absentee ballot (2022 edition)
When Iowa Republicans enacted new restrictions on absentee voting in 2021, they increased the risk of voting by mail. At least 150 ballots (and probably more) that Iowans mailed before the June primary election were not counted because they arrived too late. The latest figures released by the Iowa Secretary...
Gov. Kim Reynolds ad: "Iowans still know boys from girls"
"Here in Iowa, we still know right from wrong, boys from girls and liberty from tyranny."Gov. Kim Reynolds in her newest ad.Driving the news: In her final push before the Nov. 8 general election, Reynolds dropped $900,000 on a new ad that is catching attention for its mention of transgender rights.In the beginning of the one-minute ad, Reynolds highlights her "values," saying that Iowans know the difference of "boys from girls."Flashback: Reynolds signed legislation this year banning transgender girls from playing in school sports that align with their gender identity.What they're saying: "I think that's shameful. I'm very disappointed to see the governor use her final ad to target trans folks in that way," Keenan Crow, a spokesperson for One Iowa, told KCCI.
Iowa’s secretary of state will require two hand counted audits following election
All 99 counties in Iowa will audit two of the races following the 2022 midterms, Iowa’s Secretary of State office announced on Tuesday. Previously all counties across the state were required to audit only one of the races following the election. “This is being done to ensure Iowans of...
Republican Kim Reynolds running for another four years as Iowa governor
Republican Kim Reynolds is running for a second full term as governor. She made history in 2017, becoming Iowa's first female governor. She was then re-elected in 2018, narrowly defeating Democrat Fred Hubbell. This time around, Reynolds faces two challengers, Democrat Deidre DeJear and Libertarian Rick Stewart. "I think the...
Carbon pipelines on the ballot in Iowa
Emma Schmit is senior Iowa organizer with Food & Water Action. The hazardous carbon pipeline proposals rocking Iowa are on the ballot this year. Next year’s legislative session will be key to stopping these dangerous pipelines. Iowans need to elect leaders who will stand up for their constituents, not scheming carbon pipeline corporations.
Will Iowa’s silent majority choose Mike Franken?
Admiral Mike Franken, the most senior retired military officer to seek office in Iowa, has barnstormed the state for months, hitting his native rural western Iowa on repeat with a message and Navy bearing that will cleave enough Republican votes in this decidedly red region of the Hawkeye State to retire the monarchical Charles Grassley.
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental
Voters concerned about risk of political violence as midterm election nears. With just days until the midterm election, new polling shows voters are concerned about the risk of political violence. How people can get involved with the Linn County 4H program. Updated: 1 hour ago. Emily Damro with the Linn...
Iowa could lose millions in federal housing assistance
Iowa could lose tens of millions of dollars in unspent federal emergency rent assistance if state officials don’t reallocate the money to local housing initiatives before the end of this week, IMPACT director Anne Bacon tells Axios.Why it matters: Some of the money could help create long-term housing for low-income families in Iowa.But programs in other states could receive large portions of Iowa’s share if spending and allocation deadlines are not met.Catch up fast: Iowa was allocated $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program approved by Congress in late 2020. The deadline to...
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Iowa
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Iowa. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets.
NEWS 11.2.22: Western Iowa Community Briefly Evacuated Due to Wildfire, Election Updates, USDA Meat Processing Awards, and More
Windy and dry conditions helped fuel a wildfire in western Iowa today. Firefighters battled the blaze near the Crawford County community of Ricketts, which was briefly evacuated. Crawford County Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler tells Siouxland Public Media between 100 to 200 acres were impacted, and crews were able to contain in a couple of hours (by 2 p.m.). A few hot spots remain.
Iowans deserve better than "school choice"
Below are the edited remarks Nick Covington made in Des Moines at the Public Funds for Public Schools press conference, organized by Progress Iowa on November 2. My name is Nick Covington. I taught social studies at Ankeny High School from 2012 to June of this year. As a teacher, I saw first-hand that most Iowans, including teachers and parents, want the same thing: strong, quality public schools that give every student the freedom to reach their full potential. All students, no matter what they look like or their zip code, deserve the freedom to learn and succeed.
GET THERE EARLY IF YOU ARE COMING TO TRUMP RALLY
FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP WILL HOLD A POLITICAL RALLY IN SIOUX CITY THURSDAY NIGHT. SGT JIM CLARK OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS SOME PEOPLE ARE ALREADY NEAR THE SITE WAITING EVEN THOUGH PARKING LOTS FOR THE EVENT DON’T OPEN UNTIL 8 A.M. THURSDAY WITH GATES OPENING TO THE RALLY AT THE SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT AT 2 P.M.
‘Strict scrutiny’ key to understanding proposed gun amendment on Nov. 8 ballot
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A proposed amendment to Iowa’s constitution regarding gun legislation will be on the back of the Nov. 8 ballot. The legal phrase “strict scrutiny” is crucial to understanding the potential impact of the amendment if adopted. Here’s what voters will see when...
Iowa’s Most Beautiful City Previously Labeled The Ugliest In A Different Study
There's no doubt if you've lived somewhere long enough, you're going to take pride in your town. You're likely to brag about it when you have family or friends visit from out of town. You're likely to boast about its beauty or scenery, too. That is, assuming it's a nice-looking...
News for Wednesday, November 2
The Le Mars City Council Tuesday awarded a contract for repaving 12th St SW. Hulstein Excavating, Inc. of Edgerton, Minnesota, was the lowest of two contractors bidding on the project. They had a low bid of 740-thousand dollars, 47-thousand below the project estimate. They were awarded the contract. 274-thousand dollars of the project’s cost will be paid for through local Road Use Tax funds. The rest will come from Surface Transportation Block Grant funds, through the US Department of Transportation.
