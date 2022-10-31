Round Rock ISD adjusts some bus routes after county transportation project changes traffic pattern

Read full article on original website
Traffic pattern change coming soon to Oak Hill construction project
The Oak Hill Parkway construction project has been going on for a year, and there will soon be a traffic pattern change that could really add to delays in an already very busy corridor.
wilco.org
WilCo, TxDOT and the City of Taylor Break Ground on CR 366 Improvements
Williamson County Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles, the Texas Department of Transportation and the city of Taylor broke ground on improvements to CR 366 in Taylor. The project will upgrade the existing two-lane roadway to a three-lane roadway with a continuous center turn lane and shoulders from Chandler Road to just north of Carlos G. Parker Boulevard NW. The intersection with Carlos G. Parker Boulevard NW will be realigned to eliminate the existing curve and upgraded to five lanes including turn lanes, shoulders and a traffic signal.
Round Rock City Council OKs vehicle purchase for fleet after EVs delayed due to supply chain issues
Following a supply-chain-driven delay of electrical vehicles approved for purchase in February, Round Rock City Council approved a purchase agreement for conventional gas-powered vehicles Nov. 3. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Following a supply-chain-driven delay of electrical vehicles approved for purchase in February, Round Rock City Council approved a purchase agreement for...
dailytrib.com
25-mph speed limits, electric scooter rules look likely
The Marble Falls City Council held a public hearing and first reading of a traffic ordinance on Tuesday, Nov. 1, that included dropping residential speed limits from 30 mph to 25 mph and regulating electric scooter rentals in the city. It also approved $7.6 million in certificates of obligation bonds.
CBS Austin
Police looking for driver who crashed onto steps of AT&T Center at UT campus, leaves truck
AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for the driver who crashed into the barriers and onto the steps of the AT&T Conference Center at the University of Texas at Austin and then abandoned the vehicle early Friday morning. The UT Police Department said officers responded around 1:18 a.m. to...
Georgetown to update mobility, sidewalk master plans
Georgetown residents can give feedback for the future mobility plan on Nov. 10 at the Georgetown Library. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Following a City Council discussion of the future mobility plan and sidewalk master plan Oct. 25, the city is asking for public feedback on both plans. Strategic Support Manager Mayra...
1,550-unit multifamily, mixed-use project receives zoning, annexation approval from Round Rock officials
Round Rock officials approved a zoning and annexation request Nov. 3 for a property proposed to bring commercial and fueling use plots, a storage facility and 1,550 units of housing to 31.72 acres in the city's northeast. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock officials approved a zoning and annexation request Nov....
Georgetown Planning and Zoning Commission approves several project plans and plats
Construction and site plans for new development continue to flow through the Georgetown Planning and Zoning Commission. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Georgetown Planning and Zoning Commission held a regular meeting Nov. 1. Several site plans, plats, wastewater permits and other routine requests were presented. Here are the following projects...
The Zilker Eagle mini train will remain closed for another year
The Zilker mini train has been out of commission since 2019. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Austin residents will have to wait another year to ride the beloved Zilker train. The Austin Parks Foundation announced Oct. 21 that reopening the train will be delayed due to safety issues. The Zilker train has...
Round Rock City Council to consider zoning request for property with proposed 1,550-unit housing development
The subject property is located at the southwest corner of CR 118 and SH 130. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A property proposed to bring commercial and fueling use plots, a storage facility and 1,550 units of housing to 31.72 acres in northeast Round Rock will go before the city's council for a zoning and annexation request Nov. 3.
Leander welcomes new city engineer
Emily Truman began the position as Leander's new city engineer Oct. 24. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Emily Truman, Leander’s new engineer, began her position Oct. 24 replacing previous engineer Ross Blackketter. “I am pleased to have her on board,” Executive Director of Infrastructure Dan Grimsbo said at the meeting.
Georgetown paratransit bus service expands ridership for residents over age 65
The GoGEO paratransit service in Georgetown now serves residents over the age of 65. (Courtesy Capital Metro) Starting Oct. 3, Georgetown’s paratransit service, GoGeo, expanded its availability to residents age 65 and older. This service upgrade is a direct result of a City Council workshop and discussion held in...
Williamson County veterans event to coincide with courthouse bell toll
Several years have passed since anybody can recall hearing the bell toll at the historical Williamson County Courthouse in Georgetown, but on Nov. 7, those in the downtown area will hear it ring once again. The Williamson County Commissioners Court approved a resolution supporting Operation Green Light for Veterans Nov....
Hutto officials approve funding for Megasite infrastructure projects
Hutto City Council approved funding for an electric substation and a spine road at the Megasite on Nov. 3. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) An assortment of infrastructure improvements are on the way to support industrial development at Hutto's Megasite—an approximately 1,400-acre tract of land on Hwy. 79 earmarked for industrial development.
Waxing the City opens Cedar Park location, offering hair removal, specialty services
Waxing the City opened its Cedar Park location in The Parke retail center Oct. 26. (Courtesy Waxing the City) Waxing the City opened a Cedar Park location on Oct. 26 in The Parke retail center. Located at 5001 183A Toll, Ste. L-300, Cedar Park, the business offers full-body hair removal...
Round Rock Police Department's Project Front Porch returns Nov. 7
The Round Rock Police Department's Operation Front Porch package pickup program returns Nov. 7 for the holiday season. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock Police Department's Operation Front Porch package pickup program returns Nov. 7 for the holiday season. Operation Front Porch allows residents to have their packages delivered to...
thedailytexan.com
Expanding I-35 will be detrimental to the city of Austin
The Texas Department of Transportation has proposed an Interstate 35 project expansion to expand the highway to 20 lanes. This project is estimated to cost over $3 billion, with a majority of the money going toward construction. Although TxDOT faces opposition, the department continues to revise the plan and seeks to continue with expansion efforts.
One dead following collision in Williamson County
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A fatal crash in Williamson County left one person dead early Wednesday morning. At around 7 a.m. on Nov. 2, a person was involved in a collision on Parmer Lane and Amberglen Boulevard. Williamson County Department of Public Safety was on the scene. Details are...
23 ways to volunteer or give back in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto
Backpack Friends volunteers fill food kits during Monday night packing parties throughout each school year. (Courtesy Backpack Friends) Local nonprofit groups offer a number of ways to volunteer throughout the year in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto. Volunteer opportunities included in this guide range from providing support to youth to...
kut.org
High winds, hail and heavy rain hit the Austin area
High winds are passing through much of the Austin area tonight, with the possibility of damaging hail and tornadoes. The National Weather Service says Travis and Williamson counties could see wind speeds in excess of 60 mph, along with hail and an isolated chance of tornadoes, between now and 10 p.m. Friday. The NWS says areas northeast of Austin and Georgetown face the highest risk for severe winds and possible tornadoes.
