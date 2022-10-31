So, Game 3 for the Astros was decidedly not fun. Plenty of blame to spread around, as Lance McCullers Jr. did not have it on the mound, and the lineup missed a couple of opportunities to make things interesting. There are instances when a larger deficit at the end of the game isn't truly indicative of how a game transpired; take, for example, Game 4 of the 2017 World Series, when the Dodgers won 6-2, as it was initially tied 1-1 heading into the top of the ninth. But the lopsided score of 7-0 in favor of the Phillies was genuinely accurate to how the game unfolded. It felt like a long night was in store following Bryce Harper's two-run shot in the first inning.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO