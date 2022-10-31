Read full article on original website
The Crawfish Boxes
Oops! All Astros: Roiner Quintana
We’re reviewing each of the players to appear in Houston’s system in 2022. Roiner Quintana is a five-foot-11, 157 lb. outfielder from Caracas, VZ. Born on June 20, 2005, he signed his first pro contract with the Astros on April 10 earlier this year. He was later assigned to the DSL Astros Orange squad.
The Crawfish Boxes
Astros Take Game 5 Over Philly, 3-2. Pick the Game MVP in the Poll Below
This was the kind of game I expected throughout the series. Astros pitching holding down the Phillies sluggers while the offense did just enough to win in a nail-biter. Justin Verlander broke the jinx. He finally won a World Series game. But it wasn’t easy. And it looked a lot...
The Crawfish Boxes
Bryan Abreu: Astros Rising Star?
Bryan Abreu was the first pitcher in relief of Cristian Javier in the Astros’ World Series no. hitter. And Bryan Abreu was masterful. He looked unhittable, striking out the side. But it’s not just that game which impresses this post season. In 9 innings pitched in the playoffs this year, Abreu has allowed no runs, 4 hits, and 16 K/9. At times fans have asked, “Where’s Stanek?” during the post season. Although Ryne Stanek had a great season out of the bullpen, Abreu’s emergence as a shut down force this post season is probably a factor in the somewhat diminished usage of Stanek.
The Crawfish Boxes
Astros No-hit the Phillies in Game 4. Cruise to 5-0 Win
There have only been three no-hitters in the history of post-season baseball. One of them was tonight. Cristian Javier was unhittable. He pitched six complete, allowing no hits, only two walks, with nine strikeouts. Meanwhile, the Astros, who had been held without scoring a run for 15 innings, broke out...
The Crawfish Boxes
The Astros have the Phillies on the ropes. They need to land the knockout blow in Game 6
Five days ago, the Astros departed for Philadelphia after being stripped of home-field advantage. They’ve now regained it and then some. The back-to-back American League champions will have two chances to win the World Series at home as they depart Philly one win away from a title. It’s vital that they do it on their first try, otherwise they risk letting one game decide the final outcome of the series.
The Crawfish Boxes
Oops! All Astros: Jaime Melendez
We’re reviewing every player to appear in Houston’s system through the 2022 campaign. Jaime Melendez is a five-foot-eight, 190 lb. right-handed pitcher from Puebla, MX. Born on September 26, 2001, he signed with Houston through free agency on April 30, 2019 for a deal that included a $195,000 bonus. He has a four-pitch mix including a fastball, a curve, and a slider all graded at 55, along with a 50-grade change.
The Crawfish Boxes
Oops! All Astros: Jose Robledo
From now until the beginning of Spring Training, we’re touching on every player to appear in Houston’s system in 2022. Jose Robledo is a five-foot-seven, 188 lb. switch-hitting infielder from Monterrey, MX. Born on September 14, 2003 he signed his first professional deal with Houston on June 24 of this year. He reported to the DSL Astros Blue squad four days later.
The Crawfish Boxes
A World Series Full of Questionable Decisions
So, Game 3 for the Astros was decidedly not fun. Plenty of blame to spread around, as Lance McCullers Jr. did not have it on the mound, and the lineup missed a couple of opportunities to make things interesting. There are instances when a larger deficit at the end of the game isn't truly indicative of how a game transpired; take, for example, Game 4 of the 2017 World Series, when the Dodgers won 6-2, as it was initially tied 1-1 heading into the top of the ninth. But the lopsided score of 7-0 in favor of the Phillies was genuinely accurate to how the game unfolded. It felt like a long night was in store following Bryce Harper's two-run shot in the first inning.
The Crawfish Boxes
Astros Crawfish Boil: November 2, 2022
So Game Three of the World Series wasn’t the greatest memory I’ll take from this season. But they play seven, and as long as Houston wins four before Philadelphia does, I’ll be happy. There was a large helping of negativity on last night’s game thread, so much that I actually used the ignore button for the first time ever.
The Crawfish Boxes
The Astros need someone to stop the Phillies: Cristian Javier might be that man
Tuesday night gave us one of the most agonized Astros games in recent history as the Phillies’ offense had no mercy against Lance McCullers Jr., hitting five home runs off the righty. Trailing the World Series 2-1, the Astros need someone to step up and limit the locals’ lineup and that’s why they’re going tonight with Cristian Javier as their starter.
