(KTLA) – An adolescent Australian shepherd came snout to snout with a friendly whale during a California boating excursion Monday afternoon. The dog, aptly named Skipper, was riding aboard a whale excursion vessel in Monterey Bay, California. The boat was in neutral, at a complete stop, when a pair of friendly whales came within inches of the boat and the onlookers, including Skipper.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO