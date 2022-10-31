Read full article on original website
Travel Photography With a Different Perspective
Travel photography is perhaps one of the broadest genres of photography because of how it overlaps with almost every other kind. It encompasses a wide range of shooting styles and shooting scenarios to fulfill a simple goal, which is to illustrate and tell stories about a place. Because a particular place is always made up of various intersecting dimensions, there is no single approach or style that encapsulates travel photography.
The Joys of Large Format Photography
What if every time you pressed the shutter, it cost you $5? What would you shoot? Large format photography is about as extreme as it gets, but it gives you images that simply are not possible with 35mm or even medium format. This neat video will show you the process of shooting 4x5 film and some of the images you can create with it.
Landscape Photography in Extremely Wet Conditions
I've always been a fan of seascape and waterfall photography. I love these dynamic environments and don't shy away from getting myself wet while closing in on the subject matter. The only thing that could hold me back was the intense spray I had to face while getting close to a stormy sea or a thundering waterfall. But no longer. I found a solution against the limitations it imposed on my photography, and I share it with you in this article.
Two Essential Lenses for Shooting Interiors
Photographing architecture, real estate, and interiors requires significant planning and preparation. There are some essential pieces of gear that will cover most of what you will need for most shoots, and having them can make or break the task. The most crucial aspect of photographing interiors that you need to...
So What Exactly Is AI Autofocus?
The Sony a7R V was released just last week, and one of the interesting features about it is the AI autofocus feature. What exactly is that, and how is it going to affect how we shoot?. The fifth generation of Sony’s high-resolution full frame mirrorless camera line, the Sony A7R...
Are LED Lights or Panels Better?
There are two kinds of light sources for video: LED lights and panels. Both have advantages and drawbacks. Which is the best choice when you’re on a budget? Should you choose an LED light or an LED panel? I made my choice, but now, I have my doubts. If...
A Review of the Affordable Sigma 28-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary Lens
The 24-70mm f/2.8 lens is one of the most popular and important options out there, found in a huge range of genres and applications, where its combinations of a wide aperture and commonly used focal lengths make it a prized choice. That being said, such lenses tend to be rather expensive. Sigma's 28-70mm f/2.8 DG DN brings the price down by a significant amount by making a few clever compromises. This great video review takes a look at the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in usage.
Specs on the New Sony a7RV: Is This a Game-Changer?
Sony has released the new a7R V camera body. It's laden with some incredible specs that you couldn't even have dreamed of in a camera a few short years ago, but is it really a game-changer?. I can't quite remember the specific year, but when I bought my Canon 5D...
Faking Sunset Ambience on Location for a Fashion Shoot
In this video, Lindsay Adler deconstructs two images to show how to mimic a fake sunset using studio lights on set. Lindsay Adler is well known for her creativity and use of colors to create beautiful fashion portraits. Inspired by Mark Seliger’s Oscars project from 2020, where he created a set lit with fake window lighting with a warm sunset hue, Adler wanted to create something similar in this house. Getting a perfectly timed and angled sunset shot can take a lot of luck, which, as pointed out in the video, they did not have on the overcast day. However, using a bare-bulb strobe and a gel can help you get predictable results with any window at anytime of the day, not just west-facing windows at golden hour.
The Fujifilm X-T5: Best in the Range?
Fujifilm has released the highly anticipated Fujifilm X-T5 camera featuring a back-illuminated 40.2-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor, 5-axis IBIS, native low ISO of 125, X-Processor 5, 4K and 6K video capabilities, a whole host of other features, plus the return of the three-way tilting screen from the X-T3. So, who is the camera aimed at?
A Light Casserole
I cannot be sure if I got this half-baked idea from the Cooking Lite magazine or not. Place a glass Pyrex casserole dish on a piece of black paper. Next pour tap water (about three-quarters full). Set the Aperture to 5. Focal Length to 50mm. Add 6-Stop Grad. Set exposure...
Fly Me to the Moon
I was setting up for a practice shot for something like Icarus, using the lamp from my desk. Working with the light I realized I wasn't happy with making the sky by holding a circular cutout steady. I decided to roll the shade and use the globe to mimic the...
A Review of the Tamron 20-40mm f/2.8 Di III VXD Lens
Tamron has continued to establish themselves as a company that creates both lenses that make smart compromises to get to affordable price points and others that push the boundaries of design. The new 20-40mm f/2.8 Di III VXD is quite the interesting option, sitting somewhere between a wide angle zoom and a standard zoom. This great video review takes a look at the new lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
A Review of the Canon RF 15-30mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM Lens
Coming in a relatively small and portable package and at a price that will not break the bank, the Canon RF 15-30mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM offers photographers access to all the most common ultra-wide angle focal lengths along with a few extra useful features. Can it offer the sort of performance and image quality professionals need? This excellent video review takes a look.
A First Look at the New Canon RF 135mm f/1.8 L IS USM Lens
Alongside the new EOS R6 Mark II mirrorless camera, Canon recently announced the RF 135mm f/1.8 L IS USM lens, an update to one of its most respected and loved lenses, the EF 135mm f/2L. The company's RF portrait lenses have set high standards — very high, in fact. Can the 135mm f/1.8 L keep up? This great first look video examines the lens and the sort of images it can produce.
Nikon Adds New MC-N10 Remote Grip for Video Shooters
The Nikon Z 9 has proven itself to be an incredibly capable piece of gear for both stills and cinematography. With the announcement of the MC-N10 Remote Grip, the system just got better. In addition to the Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S, today, Nikon has announced the new MC-N10...
