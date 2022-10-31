In this video, Lindsay Adler deconstructs two images to show how to mimic a fake sunset using studio lights on set. Lindsay Adler is well known for her creativity and use of colors to create beautiful fashion portraits. Inspired by Mark Seliger’s Oscars project from 2020, where he created a set lit with fake window lighting with a warm sunset hue, Adler wanted to create something similar in this house. Getting a perfectly timed and angled sunset shot can take a lot of luck, which, as pointed out in the video, they did not have on the overcast day. However, using a bare-bulb strobe and a gel can help you get predictable results with any window at anytime of the day, not just west-facing windows at golden hour.

