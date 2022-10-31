Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Related
Visit This Oklahoma Town to See a GIGANTIC 50 Foot Tall ‘A Christmas Story’ Leg Lamp
Being a HUGE FAN of the movie 'A Christmas Story' I can't wait to make a visit this holiday season to this small town in Oklahoma to see this EPIC 50-plus-foot tall leg lamp. Without a doubt, it's one of the most iconic and recognizable movie props of all time. It's a lot more than a statue or lamp...It's a major award!
This Town Has Been Voted Oklahoma’s Most Family Friendly City in the Sooner State
A new survey has declared this town in Oklahoma as the most family-friendly city in the Sooner State. It couldn't have been easy to select just one winner. Oklahoma is well known for its hospitality and friendliness. Bricktown in Oklahoma City, OK. is a great place to visit for some...
No storms, but 22,000 plunged into darkness in SW OKC Nov. 1
Nearly 22,000 people were left without power for close to an hour Nov. 1 in the SW OKC and Mustang area of the metro. But, why? The post No storms, but 22,000 plunged into darkness in SW OKC Nov. 1 appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66
There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
KOCO
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Oklahoma as holiday displays start going up
OKLAHOMA CITY — Halloween is over, and some days have a chill in the air. You can tell the Christmas season is around the corner. And if you can't feel it, you can certainly see it. In downtown Oklahoma City, crews have started the three-day process of putting up...
OKCPD: One shot outside City Rescue Mission
The Oklahoma City Police Department says one person was shot Friday afternoon at the City Rescue Mission downtown.
Residents in Oklahoma town experiencing mysterious stomach illness, some hospitalized
Residents in the city of Hydro along with surrounding cities are experiencing a stomach illness.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Severe storms with tornado risk, hail threat heading into Oklahoma
Severe storms with a tornado risk and hail threat are heading into Oklahoma. A line of storms will move into the Sooner State around 7:30 a.m. Friday along a cold front. KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says any storms behind the cold front will mainly be wind and hail producers.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Oklahoma Lottery says $2M winning ticket bought in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Check those tickets! The Oklahoma Lottery said it’s looking for a $2-million winner in the state. The winning ticket was drawn Monday night, and purchased at a Homeland grocery store in Oklahoma City. No tickets sold matched all six Powerball numbers in Monday night’s...
KTUL
Former OU star Jocelyn Alo signs three-year deal with Oklahoma City Spark
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Former University of Oklahoma softball standout Jocelyn Alo has signed a three-year agreement with the Oklahoma City Spark, the team announced Thursday. “Becoming a member of the Oklahoma City Spark is a dream come true for me. Oklahoma is all I have known the past...
News On 6
Edmond Animal Services Sees Increase In Deer-Involved Crashes
A problem that's already becoming an issue for cities in Oklahoma could be getting worse. It's rutting season for deer, and more deer are running in front of cars. This week alone, Edmond has seen double the number of deer hit by a car than years past, leading to a lot of workforce being focused on this issue.
1 Shot In Downtown Oklahoma City
A man was shot Friday afternoon in downtown Oklahoma City. The shooting happened near West California Avenue and Shartel Avenue. The victim was transported by EMSA to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said they have identified a suspect and are working to get them in custody. This...
KOCO
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Oklahoma?
It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at...
KOCO
Oklahoma man claims $2 million winning Powerball ticket
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City man claimed a $2 million winning Powerball ticket on Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma Lottery. Ronald bought the winning ticket at a Homeland store on Northwest 122nd Street. Authorities said he claimed his ticket Tuesday morning at the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center. A...
New steakhouse opening in First National Center
A new restaurant that aims to celebrate Oklahoma City's rich agricultural history is opening in downtown Oklahoma City.
crossroadstoday.com
Oklahoma inmate gets temporary reprieve from execution
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt granted another temporary reprieve to death row inmate Richard Glossip, pushing his scheduled execution back until February 2023 so that an appeals court has more time to consider his claim of innocence. Stitt, who is locked in a tough reelection contest,...
OKC Dentist Offering Halloween Candy Buy-Back
A metro dentist has a unique way for everyone to get rid of their extra Halloween candy. By dropping excess candy off at Lori LoVett's office near Northwest 13th Street and Shartel Avenue, guests can get $1 back per pound of candy, as well as a goodie bag. Candy can...
KHBS
New bus in Oklahoma aims to help victims of human trafficking
A new bus from the Oklahoma Transit Association aims to help victims of human trafficking. The bus also aims to educate how the transit system works. "Whether that’s safety, whether that’s security or to make people aware of the opportunities for them to get to work," said Andrea Ball, executive director of the Oklahoma Transit Association.
okcfox.com
Accident snarling Friday morning traffic on I-35 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A sandy mess has traffic crawling on both sides of I-35 in Oklahoma City. Authorities said a driver of an 18-wheeler claims he lost control of his truck after he was cut off by another driver. Crews are working to flip it over and clean...
Z94
Lawton, OK
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://z94.com
Comments / 0