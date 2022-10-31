Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift concerts nearly derail wedding the same weekend
WALPOLE, Mass. (WCVB) – A bride-to-be in Massachusetts says a pair of Taylor Swift concerts nearly derailed her wedding. Christina Leonard is getting married in May. She says her reservation for 10 rooms at a Hilton hotel in Walpole was canceled the same day Swift announced two concerts for the same weekend at Gillette Stadium. The hotel is within walking distance of the stadium.
