ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Downtown LA traffic to ramp up as LAFC, USC games bring in 77,000 fans

If you thought traffic in Los Angeles was bad on a normal day, just wait until Saturday around downtown. In a perfect storm of sporting events, about 77,000 fans are set to descend about Exposition park for the Los Angeles Football Club and USC games. "We trekked all the way from San Francisco, Marin County, California to just come and watch," said USC fan Maryam Fooman. "Because there's nothing like at a USC football game."Fooman and her family are some of the 55,000 coming to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum to watch the Trojans take on the Cal Berkley Golden Bears.These fans will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS New York

Kyrie Irving apologizes following 5-game suspension

NEW YORK -- Following a suspension from the Brooklyn Nets, star player Kyrie Irving finally apologized for his social media posts about an antisemitic movie. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis went to the Barclays Center for fan reaction. Jewish families and communities woke up Friday to a long awaited apology from Irving, who posted to Instagram overnight "I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain and I apologize." This comes a week after the Nets player posted a link to an antisemitic film on social media which earlier Thursday he refused to apologize for. "You said 'I didn't mean to cause any harm.' Are you apologizing?" a reporter...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
decrypt.co

NBA Top Shot Just Had Its Worst Month Since 2020

Dapper’s Flow-based collectibles platform yielded just $2.7 million in trades in October as the wider NFT market declined further. In October, NBA Top Shot’s marketplace generated the lowest total dollar amount of sales since December 2020. Overall NFT sales on Flow dipped 60% in October, said DappRadar, amid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy