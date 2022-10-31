If you thought traffic in Los Angeles was bad on a normal day, just wait until Saturday around downtown. In a perfect storm of sporting events, about 77,000 fans are set to descend about Exposition park for the Los Angeles Football Club and USC games. "We trekked all the way from San Francisco, Marin County, California to just come and watch," said USC fan Maryam Fooman. "Because there's nothing like at a USC football game."Fooman and her family are some of the 55,000 coming to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum to watch the Trojans take on the Cal Berkley Golden Bears.These fans will...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO