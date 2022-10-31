Read full article on original website
msstate.edu
Keenum shares protocol for MSU Athletics Director search
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State University President Mark E. Keenum announced the launch of a national search for a new Athletics Director at MSU with the departure of former AD John Cohen for the same post at Auburn University. “The landscape of college athletics has changed dramatically in recent years and...
msstate.edu
Knight named MSU’s first Luckyday Scholars Program Faculty Fellow
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State Department of Communication Instructor Amy Knight is the university’s first Luckyday Scholars Program Faculty Fellow. Knight’s career has deep roots with the Luckyday Program, having begun her service with the initiative in 2004 as a graduate assistant and then as assistant director in 2006 for two years at the University of Southern Mississippi.
msstate.edu
MSU celebrates new Music Building with ribbon cutting
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State is celebrating its new state-of-the-art Music Building with an official ribbon cutting ceremony today [Nov. 3]. The $21 million project provides a new space for the Department of Music, part of MSU’s College of Education. MSU President Mark E. Keenum said the university has enjoyed...
msstate.edu
MSU Fall Enrollment: Mississippi State continues to focus on student success and degree completion
STARKVILLE, Miss.—After seven years of unprecedented enrollment growth, Mississippi State is reporting a slight decline in first-time freshman enrollment to the Mississippi Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) this fall. IHL released enrollment information for the system’s eight public universities today [Nov. 2]. MSU...
msstate.edu
MSU’s Dunne named Rhodes Scholarship finalist
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Reese Dunne—an Astronaut, Goldwater and Presidential scholarship recipient and former Mr. MSU—is Mississippi State’s newest Rhodes Scholarship finalist. Dunne, a senior mechanical engineering major from Starkville, will participate in virtual interviews Nov. 11 and 12 for the world’s oldest and most lauded graduate scholarship. He...
msstate.edu
MSU issues reminder for gift solicitation policy
Mississippi State's university-wide policy regarding the solicitation of gifts from individuals, corporations and foundations requires all fundraising units of the university to coordinate prospect solicitation with the respective development officer of their area and inform the MSU Foundation of all such solicitations and proposals. This policy is not intended to...
msstate.edu
CTL to host online New Faculty Teaching Academy
Do you want to be more prepared for teaching this year? Join the Mississippi State Center for Teaching and Learning’s New Faculty Teaching Academy, which will be delivered online during Winter Session. Participants will learn essential strategies for engaging, motivating and communicating with students as well as the basics...
msstate.edu
MSU faculty member wins 2022 Derek Walcott Prize for Poetry
STARKVILLE, Miss.—A Mississippi State University English faculty member is the winner of the third annual Derek Walcott Prize for Poetry, a prestigious prize presented to a living poet who is not a U.S. citizen for a full-length book of poems published in the previous year. Saddiq Dzukogi, a Department...
msstate.edu
MSU recognizes 41 Graduate Student Research Symposium winners
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State’s Graduate Student Association is honoring 41 winners of the university’s 22nd Graduate Student Research Symposium. More than 100 students recently showcased oral and poster presentations to a panel of MSU faculty members and researchers during the symposium. Approximately 45 faculty judges and 20 graduate student volunteers assisted with the event. Projects were divided across four categories—education, arts and sciences, and business; forest resources and veterinary medicine; agriculture and life sciences; and engineering. Winners received monetary awards—first place, $150; second place, $75; and third place, $50.
msstate.edu
Cultural Celebration
Mississippi State's Division of Access, Diversity and Inclusion and the Indigenous Students and Allies Association celebrate Native American Heritage Month on the Drill Field through cultural demonstrations of dance, food and arts and crafts. For more information about Native American Heritage Month and upcoming events, visit www.msstate.edu/newsroom/article/2022/10/msu-hold-celebrations-native-american-and-american-indian-heritage-month.
