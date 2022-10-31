Gators hosting 4-star UCF DL commit on official visit

The Florida Gators are still pursuing four-star UCF defensive tackle commit John Walker.

According to a report from Swamp247’s Blake Alderman, Walker has locked in an official visit with the Gators for Dec. 9. Florida’s regular season will be over by then, but it’s still a chance for Walker to get an official visit in before the early signing period officially kicks off. That means that a flip from UCF to UF is still very much in play.

The Gators have put together one of the top incoming defensive line classes in all of college football, and Walker would be a welcomed addition to the group. Ranked No. 103 on the 247Sports composite, Walker would immediately become Florida’s seventh highest-rated commit and would be a strong complement to the top-ranked player in Florida’s class, defensive lineman Kelby Collins.

Walker has already visited Florida’s campus three times this season for a game day, so he’s well aware of what the atmosphere is like in the Swamp when the fans are packing the seats. Defensive line coach Sean Spencer has been Walker’s main contact, and his message his simple: don’t rule Florida out just yet.

“He’s told me to keep them in mind and keep them in the running,” Walker said. “They said they aren’t going to give up till I sign those papers and they just really want me. He said he wants me to do the OV to really break things down and show what he does when he coaches. I just wanna see where I am at on the depth chart and how he coaches deep down and how he drills and gets his guys better.”

There’s enough smoke here for UCF to be concerned about Florida’s pursuit of Walker, but the recruit himself says that he’s strongly committed to the Knights.

The Gators have just under two months to change his mind.

