Fantom (FTM) is up 24% over the last 24 hours to $0.27 amid rumors that DeFi trailblazer Andre Cronje is returning to the industry. The price movement continues the asset’s recent upward trend, which had seen it rise by 25% in the last seven days and over 20% in the previous 30 days. FTM traded over $0.40 in early August; however, the asset experienced a market downturn that pushed its value to as low as $0.19 on Oct 13.

1 DAY AGO