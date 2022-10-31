ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ethereum maintains dominance against Bitcoin post-merge

Ethereum (ETH) has regained its peak dominance against Bitcoin (BTC), according to Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate. The BTC-ETH Dominance metric is an oscillator that tracks the macro outperformance trends between the top two crypto-assets. It considers only the market cap of Bitcoin relative to the combined market cap of the digital currencies.
Europe targets crypto influencers with new MiCA clause

The EU’s Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) bill could significantly impact crypto influencers as some clauses hint at strict regulation. Circle’s EU strategy and policy director, Patrick Hansen, pointed this out, saying that commenting on a digital asset and profiting from it without disclosure could be termed market manipulation.
Compute North paid top execs roughly $3M benefits before filing for bankruptcy

Bankrupt Bitcoin (BTC) mining data center operator Compute North paid its top executives over $3 million in benefits before filing for bankruptcy on Sept. 22, according to an Oct. 28 court filing. The court documents showed that the firm paid its former CEO Dave Perrill $612,792 for payroll and benefits....
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Nov. 3: Polygon maintains bullish run of form

Over the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $21.2 billion to $1,030.6 billion from $1,009.4 billion as of press time — up 2.1%. During the reporting period, Bitcoin’s market cap grew 1.7% to $395.8 billion from $389.2 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market cap increased by 2% to $194.3 billion from $190.4 billion.
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Saylor deems Bitcoin winner over major asset classes as downturn persists; Ethereum outperforming BTC after merge

The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 2 includes Saylor saying that Bitcoin is winning over gold and other major asset classes, JPMorgan executing its first DeFi transaction, EU’s MiCA targeting crypto influencers, and Ethereum outperforming Bitcoin post-merge. CryptoSlate Top Stories. MicroStrategy Chairman Michael Saylor said that his...
Circle, Paxos secure regulatory approval from Singapore financial watchdog

On Nov. 2, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) approved Paxos’ license and granted in-principle approval to Circle. Paxos is the issuer of Paxos Standard (USDP) and the co-issuer of Binance USD (BUSD). On the other hand, Circle is best known for issuing USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC).
Research: Is ETHBTC about to reclaim its pre-merge high?

The 2022 high for Ethereum denominated in Bitcoin was 0.084BTC just before The Merge, and a recent rally has investors considering if Ethereum could regain its pre-merge high. Ethereum made strong gains against Bitcoin ahead of The Merge on Sept. 15. However, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap failed to reach the all-time high set back in 2017.
WalletConnect secures $12.5 million in an ecosystem funding round

Web3 communications protocol company, WalletConnect, announced raising $12.5 million in an ecosystem round, with participation from Shopify, Coinbase Ventures, ConsenSys, Circle Ventures, Polygon, Uniswap Labs Ventures, Union Square Ventures, 1kx, HashKey, Foresight Ventures, and others. The recent ecosystem round lays the foundations for WalletConnect’s development, forming strategic partnerships towards establishing...
Rumors of Andre Cronje’s return cause Fantom to spike 24%

Fantom (FTM) is up 24% over the last 24 hours to $0.27 amid rumors that DeFi trailblazer Andre Cronje is returning to the industry. The price movement continues the asset’s recent upward trend, which had seen it rise by 25% in the last seven days and over 20% in the previous 30 days. FTM traded over $0.40 in early August; however, the asset experienced a market downturn that pushed its value to as low as $0.19 on Oct 13.
Nexo-backed NFT technology provider, MetaQuants, launches real-time appraisal algorithm for NFTs

In a bid to facilitate real-time collateral appraisal for NFTs, marketplace, and wallet analytics, Nexo-backed MetaQuants, a provider of NFT solutions, has unveiled its algorithm product. The alpha version of the new algorithm product is designed to aid NFT lending, market, overpricing, and market manipulation penalties, according to a press...
New Messari Q3 report on Polygon – bullish on growth of ecosystem

A new report by Messari on the state of the Polygon network revealed an increase of new addresses QoQ of 180%. Active addresses also hit an all-time high of 6 million, while total transactions surpassed 2 billion during Q3. Other critical metrics for Polygon are shown in the table below....
Kena Reveals What Makes Its AI-Powered Token Different

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. San Francisco, United States, 2nd November, 2022, Chainwire — Kena, the decentralized economy powered by AI, has shared details of how...
Galaxy Digital, BitMex, DCG announce staff cuts

Crypto companies Galaxy Digital, BitMex, and Digital Currency Group (DCG) announced staff cuts to deal with the adverse state of the market, according to crypto reporter Wu Blockchain. Layoffs. Galaxy Digital plans to lay off roughly 20% of its staff, equating to 75 employees out of its 375 staff, according...
Hackers attack Deribit hot wallets, steal $28M in crypto

Crypto derivatives platform Deribit was hacked for $28 million late evening (UTC) on Nov. 1. The incident was confirmed via its official Twitter account several hours later, at 07:00 (UTC) the following day. Deribit said hackers had compromised several of its hot wallets. The firm sought to reassure users, saying...
Bitcoin outperformed NASDAQ after Fed raised rates by 0.75%

The prices of NASDAQ and Gold have plummeted after the Fed’s latest 0.75% interest rate hike. According to market data, NASDAQ fell 4.97%, while Gold is down 0.68%, as both hit their year-to-date lows in the last 40 hours. Meanwhile, BTC is up 0.55% during the same period. According...
MetaMask onboards NFTBank to handle pricing solution for its new NFT portfolio platform

Popular crypto wallet MetaMask has onboarded NFTBank to power necessary pricing information with APIs for about 5000 NFT collections owned by its users on its new NFT portfolio product. The limited sales transaction data of NFT poses complications in terms of its pricing, as reported in a press release shared...
China holds $3.9B worth of Bitcoin despite anti-crypto stance

CryptoQuant co-founder Ki Young Ju said the Chinese government is a crypto whale, despite its negative posture toward the industry. According to Young Ju, China holds $6 billion worth of cryptocurrencies — including 194,000 Bitcoin ($3.9 billion), 833,000 Ethereum ($1.2 billion), and several other unnamed digital assets — it seized from the PlusToken scam in 2019.

