Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
Celine Dion Cozies Up To Sam Heughan On Set Of New Movie In 1st Photo Of Her In Months: See Pic

Celine Dion‘s Instagram account has shared a brand-new photo of the 52-year-old musical icon! In the image shared on Nov. 2 (seen here), the five-time Grammy winner cuddled up to Outlander star Sam Heughan in outtakes from the set of their new movie, Love Again, which also stars Priyanka Chopra. Sam, 42, lounged on a beige carpet with Celine in jeans and a busy dragon-print button-down, while the singer and actress looked cozy in light purple sweats and a burgundy turtleneck sweater. The pair appeared to be in deep conversation and had concerned looks on their faces.
WATCH: George Strait Honors Loretta Lynn at CMT Tribute With Powerful Performance of Her First No. 1 Single

George Strait was among the A-list lineup of artists who took the stage on Oct. 30 to pay tribute to Loretta Lynn as part of CMT’s Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn. Hosted by Jenna Bush Hager, the tribute aired live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House, with additional performances by Alan Jackson, Darius Rucker, Jack White, Wynonna, Brandi Carlile, and more. on Oct. 30.
Vince Gill & Blake Shelton To Join Brantley Gilbert For Upcoming Song “Heaven By Then”

Looks like we have a good one coming our way. I’ll be the first to admit, I’m not a big Brantley Gilbert guy. Don’t get me wrong, “Take It Outside” gets me fired up, and hell, I may have shed a tear to “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do” after my first breakup, but then he drops some garbage like “Rolex On A Redneck” or “Bottoms Up”  and it ain’t my bag. For me, that Brantley Gilbert wheelhouse is […] The post Vince Gill & Blake Shelton To Join Brantley Gilbert For Upcoming Song “Heaven By Then” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
‘The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Moves Into Live Shows After Zac Brown Band Cover [Watch]

Bryce Leatherwood is moving into the live shows following his triumphant performance during night two of the three-person knockout rounds on Season 22 of The Voice. The 22-year-old country singer from Woodstock, Ga., belted out a tenderhearted version of Zac Brown Band’s “Colder Weather” from the band’s 2010 album, You Get What You Give, on Tuesday night (Nov. 1).
Country Stars React to Leslie Jordan’s Death: ‘You Brought a Smile to So Many People’

Country stars are among the many who turned to social media to pay tribute to actor and singer Leslie Jordan after his untimely death on Monday (Oct. 24) at the age of 67. Jimmie Allen, Ty Herndon, Dolly Parton and more shared their tributes to Jordan, who died in Los Angeles on Monday after his car veered off the road and struck a building. Local law enforcement initially told TMZ that they suspect Jordan might have suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash.
Brit Taylor Offers a Dizzying Look Behind the Scenes of Her Somber Love Song ‘Kentucky Blue’ [VIDEO PREMIERE]

Eastern Kentucky-born and Nashville-based artist Brit Taylor's official music video for her latest single and upcoming record's title track, "Kentucky Blue," premiering exclusively today at The Boot. The song's video features footage from esteemed photographer David McClister taken during the recording sessions for Kentucky Blue at Nashville's historic Cowboy Arms...
Carrie Underwood Has a Wild Girls’ Night Out in ‘Hate My Heart’ Video [Watch]

Carrie Underwood is going out! The country star rounded up her gal pals for a girls' night out in her new "Hate My Heart" music video. The video opens with several women slamming doors on the men in their lives before diving into various breakup coping mechanisms. Underwood, of course, takes to the gym — and shows off those famous legs in the process. The others turn to things like online shopping, ice cream and chick flicks, as well as swiping through dating apps. Meanwhile, Jenny decides to carve her name into her ex's leather seats — a nod to Underwood's song "Before He Cheats."
