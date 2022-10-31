Read full article on original website
Phil Vassar, Deana Carter Invite Brighter Days in Holiday Duet, ‘Brand New Year’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Phil Vassar and Deana Carter have teamed up for their first-ever duet together. The two artists, who are responsible for country hits including "Just Another Day in Paradise" (Vassar) and "Strawberry Wine" (Carter), recorded an optimistic holiday song titled "Brand New Year," premiering exclusively on Taste of Country and The Boot today (Nov. 3).
Luke Bryan Finds God in Powerful New Song, ‘Prayin’ in a Deer Stand’ [Listen]
Luke Bryan shines a light on his passion for God and hunting in a heartfelt new song, “Prayin’ in a Deer Stand.”. Co-written with hit songwriters Nicolle Galyon and Jimmy Robbins, the powerful faith-based country tune finds Bryan reflecting on the crux of faith, prayer, an omnipresent God and the freedom and stillness in a deer stand.
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained
Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
Celine Dion Cozies Up To Sam Heughan On Set Of New Movie In 1st Photo Of Her In Months: See Pic
Celine Dion‘s Instagram account has shared a brand-new photo of the 52-year-old musical icon! In the image shared on Nov. 2 (seen here), the five-time Grammy winner cuddled up to Outlander star Sam Heughan in outtakes from the set of their new movie, Love Again, which also stars Priyanka Chopra. Sam, 42, lounged on a beige carpet with Celine in jeans and a busy dragon-print button-down, while the singer and actress looked cozy in light purple sweats and a burgundy turtleneck sweater. The pair appeared to be in deep conversation and had concerned looks on their faces.
WATCH: George Strait Honors Loretta Lynn at CMT Tribute With Powerful Performance of Her First No. 1 Single
George Strait was among the A-list lineup of artists who took the stage on Oct. 30 to pay tribute to Loretta Lynn as part of CMT’s Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn. Hosted by Jenna Bush Hager, the tribute aired live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House, with additional performances by Alan Jackson, Darius Rucker, Jack White, Wynonna, Brandi Carlile, and more. on Oct. 30.
Wynonna Judd Says She Sometimes Feels Her Late Mother’s Criticism Onstage: ‘And I Talk Back’
Wynonna Judd has been performing without her late mother, Naomi Judd, on the Judds' Final Tour, but she says she's still with her — and in some ways, their famously complicated relationship hasn't changed. The mother-daughter duo's often fiery relationship was tabloid and television fodder for decades, and during...
Vince Gill & Blake Shelton To Join Brantley Gilbert For Upcoming Song “Heaven By Then”
Looks like we have a good one coming our way. I’ll be the first to admit, I’m not a big Brantley Gilbert guy. Don’t get me wrong, “Take It Outside” gets me fired up, and hell, I may have shed a tear to “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do” after my first breakup, but then he drops some garbage like “Rolex On A Redneck” or “Bottoms Up” and it ain’t my bag. For me, that Brantley Gilbert wheelhouse is […] The post Vince Gill & Blake Shelton To Join Brantley Gilbert For Upcoming Song “Heaven By Then” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
‘The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Moves Into Live Shows After Zac Brown Band Cover [Watch]
Bryce Leatherwood is moving into the live shows following his triumphant performance during night two of the three-person knockout rounds on Season 22 of The Voice. The 22-year-old country singer from Woodstock, Ga., belted out a tenderhearted version of Zac Brown Band’s “Colder Weather” from the band’s 2010 album, You Get What You Give, on Tuesday night (Nov. 1).
Wynonna Judd Opens Up About ‘Most Emotional’ Judds Final Tour: ‘It’s Almost Too Much to Handle’
Wynonna Judd has been out on the road since the end of September, performing the scheduled shows for the Judds' Final Tour, and while the concerts have been going remarkably well, the veteran country belter admits the experience has been emotionally draining. Speaking to a group of journalists at a...
Country Stars React to Leslie Jordan’s Death: ‘You Brought a Smile to So Many People’
Country stars are among the many who turned to social media to pay tribute to actor and singer Leslie Jordan after his untimely death on Monday (Oct. 24) at the age of 67. Jimmie Allen, Ty Herndon, Dolly Parton and more shared their tributes to Jordan, who died in Los Angeles on Monday after his car veered off the road and struck a building. Local law enforcement initially told TMZ that they suspect Jordan might have suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash.
Chase Bryant Marries Selena Weber: ‘Greatest Woman I’ve Ever Known’
Chase Bryant and Selena Weber are officially married. According to People Country, the pair tied the knot Saturday, Oct. 22 in a hilltop ceremony in Round Mountain, Texas, with breathtaking views of the Texas Hill Country. "I’m a lucky man," Bryant tells fans on social media, calling his wedding day...
See Chris Stapleton’s Adoring Message to Wife Morgane on 15th Anniversary [Pictures]
Chris Stapleton can craft some of the most beautiful songs in country music, but when it comes to his wife Morgane, he doesn't need lengthy lyrics to express how deeply he cares for her. The singer-songwriter shared his adoration for his bride on social media in honor of the couple's 15th wedding anniversary.
McBride & the Ride Return With Nostalgic New Track ‘Marlboros & Avon’ [EXCLUSIVE]
The 90s country music sound is having quite a moment right now, and some of the best voices of the era are ready to remind you what made it great. The original lineup of McBride & the Ride, featuring Terry McBride, Ray Herndon and Billy Thomas, is back — and they are debuting their first single in two decades exclusively with The Boot.
Carly Pearce’s Emotional Ryman Auditorium Concert Included a Trio of Influences
Give Carly Pearce credit: During the first of two nights at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, the "What He Didn't Do" singer didn't load up on contemporary A-listers in an effort to juice votes for the upcoming CMA Awards. Instead, Pearce stuck to her roots. A humble Bill Anderson, a so-proud Ricky...
Brit Taylor Offers a Dizzying Look Behind the Scenes of Her Somber Love Song ‘Kentucky Blue’ [VIDEO PREMIERE]
Eastern Kentucky-born and Nashville-based artist Brit Taylor's official music video for her latest single and upcoming record's title track, "Kentucky Blue," premiering exclusively today at The Boot. The song's video features footage from esteemed photographer David McClister taken during the recording sessions for Kentucky Blue at Nashville's historic Cowboy Arms...
‘The Voice': Blake Shelton Uses His Only Steal on 16-Year-Old Standout During Knockout Rounds [Watch]
The first-ever three-person Knockout Rounds took place on Monday night’s (Oct. 31) edition of The Voice. That meant, instead of two, each coach had to choose three artists to go up against each other in hopes to advance to the live shows of the televised competition. Coaches only had...
‘The Voice': Hopeful Madison Hughes, Compared to Elvis Presley, Loses Battle Round [Watch]
Elvis Presley has left the building! Well, Madison Hughes has. But not before Blake Shelton compared her to the King of Rock 'n' Roll during the latest episode of NBC’s The Voice. The country singer from Florida went head-to-head in a battle round against country-pop hopeful Kate Kalvach, who...
‘The Voice': Two Team Blake Artists Go Head-to-Head on a Brooks & Dunn Hit [Watch]
Coaches are beginning to downsize their Season 22 teams on The Voice as several artists have already gone home, which meant the nerves were high heading into the fifth night of the battle rounds on Tuesday's (Oct. 25) episode. The nerves were even higher for 22-year-old Bryce Leatherwood, who had...
Carrie Underwood Has a Wild Girls’ Night Out in ‘Hate My Heart’ Video [Watch]
Carrie Underwood is going out! The country star rounded up her gal pals for a girls' night out in her new "Hate My Heart" music video. The video opens with several women slamming doors on the men in their lives before diving into various breakup coping mechanisms. Underwood, of course, takes to the gym — and shows off those famous legs in the process. The others turn to things like online shopping, ice cream and chick flicks, as well as swiping through dating apps. Meanwhile, Jenny decides to carve her name into her ex's leather seats — a nod to Underwood's song "Before He Cheats."
