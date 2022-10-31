ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kitco.com

Digital payments firm Stripe to lay off 14% of workforce

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Stripe Inc, the digital payments giant which was valued at $95 billion in its last funding round, is cutting its headcount by about 14% as startups trying to navigate a tough investment market rush to rein in costs. After the job cuts, Stripe will have about...
kitco.com

India's top mortgage lender HDFC reports 18% rise in Q2 profit

BENGALURU, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC.NS) (HDFC), India's largest mortgage lender, reported a 17.8% rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, boosted by strong demand for home loans. Profit rose to 44.54 billion Indian rupees ($537.2 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, from 37.81 billion...
kitco.com

China to keep yuan stable, says c.bank governor

HONG KONG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China will keep the yuan currency stable and increase flexibility of the yuan exchange rate, the central bank governor said on Thursday. Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), also said it is necessary to deepen financial reform and strengthen and improve modern financial supervision, according to a statement from the PBOC.
kitco.com

Russian banks face gold bar shortages as local demand surges

(Kitco News) As Russian investors embrace gold this year, local banks face shortages of smaller troy-ounce gold bars. The surge in demand comes after Russia scrapped the 20% value-added tax on metals purchases back in March and then got rid of the 13% income tax on the sale of gold for 2022-2023. The move was designed to encourage diversification into precious metals over foreign currencies, such as the U.S. dollar and euro.
kitco.com

BlackRock's European blockchain ETF shows that crypto is here to stay - Flowdesk CEO

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Due to the increasing interest, the multinational investment company BlackRock announced the launch of a new exchange-traded fund...
kitco.com

Central banks stay firmly in rate hike mode but slowdown on cards

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The United States, Australia, Britain and Norway have all raised interest rates this week in the latest sign that central banks remain in tightening mode to contain red-hot inflation. In fact, 10 big developed economies have raised rates by a combined 2,365 basis points (bps)...
kitco.com

UK's Lloyds Bank offers UK staff 2,000 pounds minimum pay rise

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest domestic bank Lloyds has offered UK staff a minimum 2,000 pounds ($2,242) pay rise, a source with knowledge of the talks told Reuters, as lenders and employees across the sector begin annual pay talks that could see wage bills soar. Companies across Britain...
kitco.com

Mastercard adds 7 blockchain startups to its Start Path program

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to a press release sent to Kitco Crypto, the new cohort of startups includes Singapore’s crypto payments...
kitco.com

Central banks ease off on rate hike push in October

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The pace and scale of interest rate hikes delivered by central banks around the globe in October slowed down dramatically following September's historic peak. Central banks overseeing four of the 10 most heavily traded currencies delivered 200 basis points of rate hikes between them last...
kitco.com

UK's Hunt: BoE rate hike 'very tough' for those with mortgages

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said the Bank of England's interest rate hike on Thursday would be "very tough" for families with mortgages and businesses with loans. "Today's news is going to be very tough for families with mortgages up and down the country, for...
kitco.com

Hungary cenbank ready to use all tools to reach inflation target -newspaper

BUDAPEST, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank sees no alternative to its inflation target and is ready to use all tools at its disposal to restore price stability, Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag was quoted as saying on Wednesday. The National Bank of Hungary left its base rate unchanged at...
kitco.com

Gold sees some buying momentum against the pound as BoE raises interest rates by 75 basis points

(Kitco News) - As expected, the Bank of England continued to aggressively tighten its monetary policy raising the bank rate by 75 basis points to 3%. Analysts note that this was the biggest rate hike since 1989 as the central bank continues to battle inflation at a 40-year high. Because of the growing inflation risk, the BoE signaled further tightening.
kitco.com

Canada orders three Chinese firms to exit critical minerals deals

OTTAWA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canada's government ordered three Chinese firms on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals companies on grounds of national security. The three firms ordered to divest their investments are Sinomine (Hong Kong) Rare Metals Resources Co Ltd, Chengze Lithium International Ltd, also based...
kitco.com

Gold price sharply up after "Goldilocks" U.S. jobs report

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply higher in early U.S. trading Friday, boosted by a...

