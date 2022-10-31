Minus his new Skater Powerboats 388 catamaran powered by a pair of Mercury Racing 450R outboard engines—the first 388 to be equipped with outboards—Steve Bareman of Michigan will be in Key West, Fla., next week for the offshore world championships. Bareman knows he’ll miss having the 38-footer in one of go-fast boating’s finest destinations, but joining the Florida Powerboat Club Key West Poker Run fleet for the trek from Miami wasn’t in the cards, so to speak, this year.

