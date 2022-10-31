Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Clayton News Daily
Jerry Jones Shares Timeline for Ezekiel Elliott’s Return
Ezekiel Elliott missed last week’s game against the Bears with a knee injury, and because the Cowboys have a bye this week, the running back will have two full weeks to heal. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones explained that the team believes the running back will be healthy when it...
Clayton News Daily
Rams’ McVay Addresses Whether Cam Akers Will Play vs. Bucs
View the original article to see embedded media. A day after Cam Akers returned to practice after nearly a month-long absence, Rams coach Sean McVay spoke Friday about the running back’s availability for Week 9 against the Buccaneers. Akers had been away from the team since Oct. 9 as...
Clayton News Daily
Bears’ Eddie Jackson on This Week’s Trades: ‘What Are We Playing For?’
The Bears were active prior to the NFL’s trade deadline, selling key defensive players Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith in separate deals while adding wide receiver Chase Claypool in another. The moves were meant to help Chicago for the future, but one player was more confused than anything. Safety...
Clayton News Daily
Saints’ Alvin Kamara Defends Michael Thomas After Injury Criticism
As the Saints prepare for their Week 9 matchup against the Ravens on Monday Night Football, New Orleans will be without a familiar face in wide receiver Michael Thomas. Saints coach Dennis Allen announced Thursday that the three-time Pro Bowler would miss the remainder of the season due to a dislocated second toe and will be placed on the injured reserve as he undergoes surgery.
Clayton News Daily
Saints Coach Says Andy Dalton ‘Will Be the Starter Moving Forward’
After Saints quarterback Andy Dalton has started the last five games, coach Dennis Allen told reporters Thursday that the team is planning to make him the starter from now on. “Andy’s starting, and if we continue to play like we have on offense, which is what our expectation is ... Andy will be the starter moving forward,” Allen said, via ESPN. “It’s his show to run right now, and we’ll see how that goes.”
Clayton News Daily
Texans’ Lovie Smith Updates Brandin Cooks’s Status With Team
Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks didn’t play on Thursday night after he was reportedly upset that the team didn’t trade him by Tuesday’s trade deadline. However, the team doesn’t think that will last much longer. After the game vs. Philadelphia, head coach Lovie Smith said he...
Clayton News Daily
Cooper Kupp Will Play for Rams vs. Buccaneers, McVay Says
Rams fans and fantasy football managers alike can breathe a sigh of relief as star wide receiver Cooper Kupp is available to play this weekend against the Buccaneers, coach Sean McVay said Friday, per The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. Kupp sustained an ankle injury with just over a minute left...
Clayton News Daily
Eagles Stars Downplay Chase of Undefeated Season at 8–0
The Eagles improved to an NFL-best 8–0 on Thursday night with a 29–17 win over the Texans on the road. Not only did the victory give Philadelphia a franchise-best start, but also has many thinking about another historic possibility: an undefeated season. Though fans of the team might...
Clayton News Daily
Falcons BREAKING: Starters A.J. Terrell, Elijah Wilkinson Ruled OUT vs. Chargers
The Atlanta Falcons (4-4) will look to get over .500 for the first time since 2017 when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 1 p.m. Sunday, but they'll have to do so without a pair of starters. The Falcons have declared All-Pro corner A.J....
Clayton News Daily
Former Washington DL Dave Butz dies
Former Washington defensive lineman Dave Butz, a two-time Super Bowl winner who played 16 seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 72. The Commanders announced his passing Friday on their website. No cause of death was provided. Former Washington quarterback Joe Theismann took to Twitter to reflect on his...
Clayton News Daily
SI:AM | The Astros’ Clutch Gloves
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. The Astros are finally proving they’re the better team. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters. That was a nail-biter. The Astros are going back to Houston with...
Clayton News Daily
Rams RB Cam Akers: ‘I’m Back With the Team, So I’m Happy’
The trade deadline came and went on Tuesday and Cam Akers is still a member of the Rams. After more than two weeks away from the team, the third-year running back was back at practice on Thursday. When asked how he felt about returning to the facility and reuniting with his teammates, Akers expressed his excitement.
Clayton News Daily
Week 9 Rankings: Quarterbacks
It's time for my Week 9 PPR fantasy football rankings. Let's look around the league! You have to be impressed with the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles and their plus-78 point differential. We're down to two one-loss teams, the Bills and Vikings, after the Giants sustained a loss. At the bottom of the standings, the Lions continue to hold down that spot with a 1-6 record.
Comments / 0