Mustang, OK

405magazine.com

4 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: November 3-6

There might be no more tricks, but the 405 has plenty of treats. From artsy adventures to tree-planting pleasures, here’s what you can do in Oklahoma City this weekend. Every first Friday of the month, over 80 artists and vendors from across the state gather to provide a festive evening of live entertainment and new exhibits in the Paseo Arts District. Patrons can eat at the 10 brick-and-mortar restaurants in the area, shop at merchants along the streets, and view the unveiling of two collections in November. Gallery I, titled “Solo”, will showcase 50-to-100 photographs by Maria Chaverri of he solo travels across 20 different locations. In Gallery II, the exhibition is titled “The Small Art Show” and will include tiny, original artwork by Behnaz Sohrabian no larger than 15 inches and made with a variety of art mediums. Bring your leashed pets along to walk the streets and take your friends to experience a lovely night celebrating art in Oklahoma City. 6–9 p.m., Paseo Arts District, OKC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66

There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
High School Football PRO

Oklahoma City, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The McLoud High School football team will have a game with Mount St. Mary Catholic High School on November 04, 2022, 16:45:00.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

News 9 Takes A Food Tour Of The Plaza District

There are so many great restaurants unique to the Oklahoma City metro including some new places to enjoy at the Plaza District. A new food tour, called Oklahoma Food Tours, gives you the chance to try out the best food Oklahoma City has to offer. Jordan Dafnis and Storme Jones...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Lindy Waters III Brings Riverside High Schoolers to First Americans Museum

“I couldn’t have scripted any better of a platform to help these Indian kids,” said Norman-born and Oklahoma bred Lindy Waters III back in November of 2021. Before there was any inkling that he might make a mark with the OKC Blue in the G League, let alone get signed to a two-way contract with the Thunder, Waters was already primed to use any bit of the stage he had to inspire the next generation of his people – the Native American youth in his home state.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Edmond Animal Services Sees Increase In Deer-Involved Crashes

A problem that's already becoming an issue for cities in Oklahoma could be getting worse. It's rutting season for deer, and more deer are running in front of cars. This week alone, Edmond has seen double the number of deer hit by a car than years past, leading to a lot of workforce being focused on this issue.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma man claims $2 million winning Powerball ticket

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City man claimed a $2 million winning Powerball ticket on Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma Lottery. Ronald bought the winning ticket at a Homeland store on Northwest 122nd Street. Authorities said he claimed his ticket Tuesday morning at the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center. A...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
beckersspine.com

Dr. Paul Jacob becomes 1st in Oklahoma to earn joint replacement, robotic surgery

Paul Jacob, DO, is the first orthopedic surgeon in Oklahoma to earn accreditation from the Surgical Review Corporation as a Master Surgeon in joint replacement and robotic joint replacement. Dr. Jacob, of Oklahoma Joint Reconstruction Institute in Oklahoma City, earned accreditation by meeting "internationally recognized standards of excellence," the practice...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
crossroadstoday.com

Oklahoma inmate gets temporary reprieve from execution

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt granted another temporary reprieve to death row inmate Richard Glossip, pushing his scheduled execution back until February 2023 so that an appeals court has more time to consider his claim of innocence. Stitt, who is locked in a tough reelection contest,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Stillwater Police: 2 Missing Teens Found In Florida

UPDATE: Persia Lalehparvaran and her cousin, Tsegan Jones of Oklahoma City were located in Gainesville Florida, according to the Stillwater Police Department. The two juveniles and the car they had taken were recovered safely, and the pair were released back to family. The department said they were thankful for all...
STILLWATER, OK
