Instagram Is Trying Out a New Feature Allowing Users to Mint and Sell NFTs. Here’s How One OG Creator Is Using It
If there was one takeaway from Facebook’s much-maligned rebrand in October final 12 months, it was Zuckerberg Inc. telegraphing a willpower to nook and monetize the metaverse. Year considered one of Meta has been a disaster. The firm’s inventory worth has fallen practically 75 p.c, the Reality Labs division...
Introducing New Tools for Creators to Build Businesses on Facebook and Instagram
At Meta, we’re constructing merchandise to assist creators attain an viewers, develop their communities and earn a dwelling. During Creator Week 2022, we’re inviting creators all over the world to affix us in rising their careers, connecting with friends and constructing a future collectively. We’re additionally saying new methods creators can earn cash on Facebook and Instagram.
Android devices targeted by novel SandStrike spyware
Android units are being compromised with the brand new SandStrike spyware distributed by means of a malicious VPN app, BleepingComputer experiences. Social media accounts are being leveraged by risk actors to focus on Persian-speaking practitioners of the Bah Faith, a report from Kaspersky revealed. “To lure victims into downloading spyware...
Sacked Twitter employee wins over Internet
A 25-year-old man, who was let go as a part of Elon Musk’s big layoffs after the Tesla CEO acquired Twitter, has shared a healthful social media publish. A 25-year-old man has proved that being fired from a job doesn’t all the time have to finish on bitter phrases after he was sacked as a part of the mass layoffs by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, following his acquisition of the micro-blogging web site.
The #StopToxicTwitter coalition urging brands to stop advertising on Twitter has resulted in 'a massive drop in revenue,' Musk says: 'They're trying to destroy free speech in America.'
Musk said revenue has dropped "even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists."
How to Use YouTube Picture-in-Picture on Android
To use YouTube’s PiP mode, go to Settings > Apps > YouTube > Picture-in-Picture, and toggle on “Allow Picture-in-Picture.” Next, open your YouTube profile, navigate to Settings > General, and toggle on “Picture-in-Picture.” Play a video and exit YouTube to see the floating video window.
From tracking to blocking creeps, 5 iPhone security settings to change
Your telephone would not include a person handbook. Sure, you could find on-line guides from Apple or Android, however do not guess on Big Tech telling you the secrets and techniques to finest defend your self. Default settings are sometimes significantly better for the businesses behind them than for you....
Twitter layoffs before US midterms fuel misinformation concerns
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has pledged the platform will not devolve into a "free-for-all hellscape," but experts warn that mass layoffs on Friday may deeply impair the social network's ability to curb misinformation. - 'Deeply troubling' - Free Press is part of a coalition of more than 60 civil society groups that on Friday called on advertisers to boycott the platform until it committed to being a "safe place."
AI, saving hearts and transforming healthcare
CHICAGO, Ill. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Heart failure is a standard, pricey situation affecting over six million U.S. adults – that’s about one in 250 folks. When a affected person reaches superior coronary heart failure, medicines not work; that’s why it’s important to catch the issue early. And now, AI is giving docs superior discover –serving to them discover probably the most vital sufferers.
Tech News: Avantra boosts automation capabilities in newest release of product
Accounting and monetary software program supplier Sage introduced the winners of the 2022 Sage Intacct Partner Awards. Overall, 24 companions took dwelling awards — with the highest companions throughout 9 classes receiving particular recognition. This yr’s Sage Intacct VAR Partner Award winners had been: Alliance Solutions, Accordant Company, Baker Tilly, Cherry Bekaert, CompuData Inc., Cross Country Consulting, Digitek, DWD Technology Group, Ethosystems, Intellitec Solutions, JMT Consulting, Kerr Consulting, LBMC Technology Solutions, Marcum Technology, Net at Work Inc., Postlethwaite & Netterville, RKL eSolutions, RSM US, Sockeye, SWK, The Answer Company, and Wipfli. The winners of the Sage Intacct Accountants Program Partner Awards had been Consero, RSM USA LLP, and E78 Partners. These corporations had been acknowledged for excellent year-over-year progress and gross sales achievement. … IRIS Software, which makes payroll and accounting software program, received the Tech Company of the Year Award on the UK Tech Awards. It was acknowledged for its continued success within the software program market, in addition to its efforts in direction of company social duty and youth outreach applications.
iPhone 15 Facing New Problems, Surprise iPhone SE Decision, Frustrating MacBook Pro News
Taking a glance again at one other week of reports and headlines from Cupertino, this week’s Apple Loop consists of the iPhone 15 5G battle, extra iPhone wi-fi issues, iPhone SE specs leak, disappointing MacEbook Pro delay, iPad Magic Keyboard evaluate, remembering the U2 nightmare, and Union success in Scotland.
Billions being spent in metaverse land grab – BBC
The Metaverse Is Built on University Innovation. Higher Ed Should Stake Its Claim. EdSurge. Metaverse Marketing Podcast: The Future of Fashion Adweek. How Businesses Can Use the Metaverse | Inpixon’s Soumya Das | E234 IoT For All. View Full Coverage on Google News.
Herzog and Žižek become uncanny AI bots trapped in endless conversation
This week, an Italian artist and programmer named Giacomo Miceli debuted The Infinite Conversation web site, an AI-powered nonstop chat between synthetic variations of German director Werner Herzog and Slovenian thinker Slavoj Žižek, full with lifelike voices. Upon visiting the positioning—which is unaffiliated with both individual—you may see...
Amazon To Freeze Hiring At Its Corporate Offices
According to Engadget, Amazon has determined to freeze hiring within the company workforce because of the “unusual macro-economic environment.” Company’s Senior VP Beth Galetti confirmed the information in a blog post. Amazon is one in all many tech firms which are freezing hiring on account of unsure...
Here’s how Elon Musk can prevent racist raids on Twitter
When Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took over at Twitter, displaying up at headquarters on Oct. 27, 2022, on-line trolls and bigots raided the social community, polluting it with a deluge of racist epithets and different hate speech. But a brand new research from the nonprofit Network Contagion Research...
EZVIZ DB1C Video Doorbell debuts with AI-powered person detection, 2-way talk and dual-band Wi-Fi
EZVIZ has launched the DB1C as a brand new choice for these interested by a teched-out doorbell. It is suitable with 2.4Ghz/5Ghz Wi-Fi, which may stream FHD video to a consumer’s private system. The new sensible dwelling part additionally has AI that may inform when there’s a human in entrance of it, in order to keep away from blowing the identical system up with pointless or inaccurate alerts.
COD’s $800 Million Weekend, Leia Raises Debt, Google Buys Facemoji
Activision’s Call of Duty’s Modern Warfare II grossed $800 M in its opening weekend. The blockbuster opening outgrossed the entire largest worldwide film openings of 2022, surpassing Top Gun: Maverick, and Doctor Strange within the Multiverse of Madness mixed. The $800 M is 50% of the product sales that the Meta Quest retailer generated in two years.
Twitter faces lawsuit from employees for mass layoffs
Twitter proprietor Elon Musk is reportedly planning to slash half the workforce on the firm. This huge layoff is claimed to start immediately. But it’s already going through a authorized problem. According to Bloomberg, Twitter workers have sued the corporate for the mass layoffs. A category-action lawsuit filed in San Francisco federal court docket Thursday alleges the social community of violating federal and California regulation by firing workers with out correct discover.
Fitbit hints at a Google TV app in the future
Fitbit appears to be hinting at a Google TV app for someday sooner or later. In a current blog post that the corporate put out on November 4 (through 9To5Google), it discusses the way forward for Fitbit below the Google umbrella. Some of the details concentrate on Fitbit turning into a extra useful instrument to assist individuals turn into the most effective model of themselves and turn into more healthy.
Malia Kau Award 2022 Winner, Olana Margaret Kaipo Ai
The premiere of the Virtual 45th Anniversary Prince Lot Hula Festival is going on tonight, Thursday, November 3 from 7 to 9 pm on KHON2. The competition’s Malia Kau Award is given to kumu hula who’ve devoted their life’s work to the perpetuation of hula and Hawaiian tradition. This 12 months’s recipient, Olana Ai, is a lifelong grasp kumu hula and founding father of one of the revered halau within the islands, Halau Hula Olana. Kumu Olana joined Living808 to speak about her hula historical past and concerning the award.
