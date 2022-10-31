Read full article on original website
Giant, sustainable rainforest fish is now fashion in America
TRES RIOS, Brazil (AP) — Sometimes you start something and have no idea where it will lead. So it was with Eduardo Filgueiras, a struggling guitarist whose family worked in an unusual business in Rio de Janeiro: They farmed toads. Filgueiras figured out a way to take the small toad skins and fuse them together, creating something large enough to sell.
Europe OKs 1st one-dose drug to protect babies against RSV
LONDON (AP) — The European Commission has authorized the world's first one-dose drug against a respiratory virus that sickens millions of babies and children globally every year. In a statement Friday, drugmakers Sanofi and AstraZeneca said the European Commission had given the green light to nirsevimab, a laboratory-developed antibody...
Pakistan's ex-PM Khan pauses protest march after shooting
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday he was pausing his march on the capital, Islamabad, a day a gunman opened fire on his campaign convoy, wounding him and killing one of his supporters. Thirteen other people were also hurt in the attack. Khan spoke...
Perspective: Inside the world of Canada’s assisted suicide — for ‘mature minors’
Canada’s already controversial euthanasia laws could expand in 2023 to include “mature minors,” children who are deemed competent to make their own medical decisions. They would be able to end their lives without their parents’ consent.
Climate protesters splatter Van Gogh in Rome with pea soup
ROME (AP) — Environmental activists tossed pea soup on a Vincent van Gogh painting Friday in Rome to protest carbon use and natural gas extraction, but caused no damage to the glass-covered painting. Security intervened immediately and removed the protesters kneeling in front of “The Sower” at the Palazzo...
Canada v England: Women’s Rugby World Cup semi-final – live updates
Minute-by-minute report: A place in the final against New Zealand or France is up for grabs. Join Sarah Rendell to find out who gets there
Hashimoto adds world championship to go with Olympic gold
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Daiki Hashimoto of Japan won the men's all-around title at the world gymnastics championship on Friday, giving the 21-year-old star a bookend to the gold he won at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Hashimoto put together an all-around total of 87.198 to edge 2021 champion Zhang...
