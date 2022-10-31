Read full article on original website
Hawaii’s Kamalani Dung honored at Honolulu Hale for her achievements on and off the field
The Maui Humane Society is struggling to find people who are willing to adopt their animals. Honolulu police officer asking taxpayers to fund legal defense. It's becoming a regular agenda item for the Honolulu Police Commission, officers accused of bad behavior needing taxpayers to pay for their attorneys. After a...
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: Coco Cantina
Recently opened in Hilo is Coco Cantina (the original location is in Pahoa, and a third location will be opening up in Waikoloa), and for a restaurant that just opened, I was very impressed with the great service and food. I love flautas, and these were so flavorful!. The Carne...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Radiologic Associates in Kona and Hilo abruptly closed — leaving patients in the dark
For more than a week, clients with scheduled appointments at Hawai’i Radiologic Associates in Kailua-Kona have been met at the front door by personnel in scrubs informing them no services are being performed due to computer and phone issues. It’s the same situation at Hawai’i Radiologic Associates’ other three...
bigislandnow.com
UPDATE: Flood advisory issued for Hilo and Puna Districts has been canceled
UPDATE 11:49 a.m. Nov. 4: The flood advisory has been canceled. ORIGINAL POST: A flood advisory is in effect until 11:45 a.m. for portions of East Hawai‘i. At 8:41 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain over the Puna and Hilo Districts. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Some locations that will experience flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Hawaiian Acres, Mountain View, Orchidland Estates, Kea‘au, Glenwood, Pāhoa, Volcano, Papaikou, Pepe‘ekeo, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Honomū, Hakalau, Ninole, Laupahoehoe, Kurtistown, Fern Acres and Eden Roc.
18 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Oct. 24 through Oct. 30.
hawaiipublicradio.org
State moves closer to demolishing Uncle Billy's Hilo Bay Hotel
The state is moving forward with plans for the condemned Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel. The Department of Land and Natural Resources plans to release $1 million in special funds to finance plans and designs to demolish the condemned Banyan Drive property. “The Uncle Billy’s property is a significant...
bigislandnow.com
Hawaii County Surf Forecast for November 03, 2022
Weather Partly sunny. Numerous showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Hilo Bay High 2.5 feet 11:51 AM HST. Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds West winds around 5 mph. Tides. Hilo Bay Low 0.3 feet 06:33...
KHON2
The 42nd Annual HIFF presents the World Premiere of The Story of Everything
The 42nd Annual Hawai‘i International Film Festival, presented by Halekulani welcomes you to view the World Premiere of The Story of Everything. In an era when racism consistently exposes people of color to reduced quality of life, and the world itself is in peril, a project focused on light, on solutions, and on the transmission of hope is a cause for celebration. From Hawai‘i Poet Laureate Kealoha, THE STORY OF EVERYTHING incorporates poetry, dance, music, art and special effects to condense 13.7 billion years into an hour and 45 minutes. “Where do we come from?” And more importantly: “Where can we go next?”
Husband Sues Pit Bull Owners For Wrongful Death After Wife Dies From Dog Attack
Dolores Oskins, an 85-year-old Keaau resident, was out searching for her dog Hea in August of last year when multiple pit bulls attacked her outside her neighbor’s property. She died from those injuries 22 days later at Hilo Medical Center. On Wednesday, her husband Jack Oskins filed a wrongful...
bigislandnow.com
Pōhai Mālama Care Center is pausing operations in Hilo
Pōhai Mālama Care Center, a 12-bed inpatient hospice facility in Hilo, will take a tactical pause on all inpatient hospice care operations beginning on Nov. 18, 2022, according to a press release by the facilityʻs owner and operator, Hawai’i Care Choices. All levels of the organization’s...
‘I’m in limbo’: HRA closes unexpectedly
What would you do if you were faced with a potentially serious medical condition, but couldn't get an appointment or the results? That's exactly what some Big Island residents are dealing with. One medical expert is urging those impacted, to not wait and schedule an appointment somewhere else so they can get medical care as soon as possible.
kauainownews.com
What is the mysterious bright light off Hiloʻs east coast?
“Anyone see the weird light over the bay front tonight?” a member of the Hilo Happenings group on Facebook asked Monday evening. “Orange, then turned white. It also had a small light orbiting around it. … Lasted about 30 mins.”. The mysterious light burning off the Hilo...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In ongoing dispute, state seeks more proof lead at Hilo preschool has been dealt with
Hard to believe it's a Monday night in Waikiki as the streets were bustling with people who've been missing the energy of Halloween night. New report offers possible solutions to the North Shore's ongoing erosion problem. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The group today released this 34-page report offering solutions...
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: Popover
It's been well over a year since I've been to Popover on Hilo, and I really don't know why I don't visit more often. A yearning for something for breakfast beckoned me, particularly the Sunrise Flatbread. I loved the Sunrise Flatbread. Topped with eggs, Portuguese sausage, mushrooms, red onions, cheese,...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police seek public help finding missing, at-risk teen
Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old man who is considered at-risk. Kaynan Kobayashi-Kawelo was last seen on Tuesday at 8:45 p.m. on Waianuenue Avenue in Hilo. He is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and numerous tattoos on both arms.
bigislandvideonews.com
Magnitude 3.9 Earthquake Shakes North Hawaiʻi
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The earthquake, located under the town of Waimea, rattled the north-side of Hawaiʻi island on Tuesday morning. (BIVN) – A magnitude-3.9 earthquake shook the north-side of Hawaiʻi island at 1:17 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory located the quake about...
bigislandnow.com
Fire at single-family home in Pāhoa causes estimated $375,000 in damage
Hawaiʻi firefighters put out a fire Sunday morning at a two-story, single-family home at 13-0255 Kamaili Road in Pāhoa. The first firefighting unit arrived at 10:05 a.m. and found the wooden structure was 50% involved. There were no occupants found in the home, according to the Hawaiʻi Fire Department.
bigislandnow.com
Concealed carry applications spike on Big Island; County Council considering proposed gun measure
Each month, hundreds of customers enter S. Tokunaga Store in Hilo to peruse and shop its selection of at least 15 brands of guns, including their best-sellers: 9mm Glocks and Sig Sauers. “Right now, the firearms industry is pretty in demand,” Michael Tokunaga, the store’s owner, said. “Everybody is interested...
Hawaii's Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles
HONOLULU — (AP) — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Although an eruption isn’t imminent, scientists are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
