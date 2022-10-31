ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hilo: Coco Cantina

Recently opened in Hilo is Coco Cantina (the original location is in Pahoa, and a third location will be opening up in Waikoloa), and for a restaurant that just opened, I was very impressed with the great service and food. I love flautas, and these were so flavorful!. The Carne...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

UPDATE: Flood advisory issued for Hilo and Puna Districts has been canceled

UPDATE 11:49 a.m. Nov. 4: The flood advisory has been canceled. ORIGINAL POST: A flood advisory is in effect until 11:45 a.m. for portions of East Hawai‘i. At 8:41 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain over the Puna and Hilo Districts. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Some locations that will experience flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Hawaiian Acres, Mountain View, Orchidland Estates, Kea‘au, Glenwood, Pāhoa, Volcano, Papaikou, Pepe‘ekeo, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Honomū, Hakalau, Ninole, Laupahoehoe, Kurtistown, Fern Acres and Eden Roc.
HILO, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

State moves closer to demolishing Uncle Billy's Hilo Bay Hotel

The state is moving forward with plans for the condemned Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel. The Department of Land and Natural Resources plans to release $1 million in special funds to finance plans and designs to demolish the condemned Banyan Drive property. “The Uncle Billy’s property is a significant...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawaii County Surf Forecast for November 03, 2022

Weather Partly sunny. Numerous showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Hilo Bay High 2.5 feet 11:51 AM HST. Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds West winds around 5 mph. Tides. Hilo Bay Low 0.3 feet 06:33...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
KHON2

The 42nd Annual HIFF presents the World Premiere of The Story of Everything

The 42nd Annual Hawai‘i International Film Festival, presented by Halekulani welcomes you to view the World Premiere of The Story of Everything. In an era when racism consistently exposes people of color to reduced quality of life, and the world itself is in peril, a project focused on light, on solutions, and on the transmission of hope is a cause for celebration. From Hawai‘i Poet Laureate Kealoha, THE STORY OF EVERYTHING incorporates poetry, dance, music, art and special effects to condense 13.7 billion years into an hour and 45 minutes. “Where do we come from?” And more importantly: “Where can we go next?”
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Pōhai Mālama Care Center is pausing operations in Hilo

Pōhai Mālama Care Center, a 12-bed inpatient hospice facility in Hilo, will take a tactical pause on all inpatient hospice care operations beginning on Nov. 18, 2022, according to a press release by the facilityʻs owner and operator, Hawai’i Care Choices. All levels of the organization’s...
HILO, HI
KHON2

‘I’m in limbo’: HRA closes unexpectedly

What would you do if you were faced with a potentially serious medical condition, but couldn't get an appointment or the results? That's exactly what some Big Island residents are dealing with. One medical expert is urging those impacted, to not wait and schedule an appointment somewhere else so they can get medical care as soon as possible.
HAWAII STATE
kauainownews.com

What is the mysterious bright light off Hiloʻs east coast?

“Anyone see the weird light over the bay front tonight?” a member of the Hilo Happenings group on Facebook asked Monday evening. “Orange, then turned white. It also had a small light orbiting around it. … Lasted about 30 mins.”. The mysterious light burning off the Hilo...
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hilo: Popover

It's been well over a year since I've been to Popover on Hilo, and I really don't know why I don't visit more often. A yearning for something for breakfast beckoned me, particularly the Sunrise Flatbread. I loved the Sunrise Flatbread. Topped with eggs, Portuguese sausage, mushrooms, red onions, cheese,...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police seek public help finding missing, at-risk teen

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old man who is considered at-risk. Kaynan Kobayashi-Kawelo was last seen on Tuesday at 8:45 p.m. on Waianuenue Avenue in Hilo. He is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and numerous tattoos on both arms.
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Magnitude 3.9 Earthquake Shakes North Hawaiʻi

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The earthquake, located under the town of Waimea, rattled the north-side of Hawaiʻi island on Tuesday morning. (BIVN) – A magnitude-3.9 earthquake shook the north-side of Hawaiʻi island at 1:17 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory located the quake about...
WAIMEA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Fire at single-family home in Pāhoa causes estimated $375,000 in damage

Hawaiʻi firefighters put out a fire Sunday morning at a two-story, single-family home at 13-0255 Kamaili Road in Pāhoa. The first firefighting unit arrived at 10:05 a.m. and found the wooden structure was 50% involved. There were no occupants found in the home, according to the Hawaiʻi Fire Department.
PAHOA, HI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hawaii's Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles

HONOLULU — (AP) — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Although an eruption isn’t imminent, scientists are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
HAWAII STATE

