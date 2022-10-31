Read full article on original website
Related
Review: Glen Phillips is thoughtful and tuneful on new album
“There Is So Much Here,” Glen Phillips (Compass Records) The son of a physicist, Glen Phillips has always been a cerebral singer-songwriter, and his new solo album is a thoughtful, tuneful collection of contemplations on life’s simple charms. “There Is So Much Here” considers the pleasure derived from...
Sci-fi drama 'Westworld' canceled by HBO after 4 seasons
LOS ANGELES — HBO has pulled the plug on “Westworld,” its Emmy-winning sci-fi drama. The series’ cancellation came less than three months after its fourth season concluded in August. The cast included Evan Rachel Wood, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Aaron Paul and Thandiwe Newton. Newton earned...
Widespread Twitter layoffs begin a week after Musk takeover
Twitter began widespread layoffs Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the company, raising grave concerns about chaos enveloping the platform and its ability to fight disinformation just days ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. The speed and size of the cuts also opened Musk and Twitter to lawsuits. At...
Elon Musk Begins Layoffs at Twitter
SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk will begin laying off Twitter employees Friday, according to a companywide email, culling the social media service’s 7,500-person workforce a little over a week after completing his blockbuster buyout. Twitter employees were notified in the email that the layoffs were set to begin,...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
68K+
Followers
73K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0