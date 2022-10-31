Read full article on original website
John Wayne 4 Prez
4d ago
so it should be free. if it started out being listed at 2,999,900.00 and then they lowered it by 2,999,900.00 then it should be free. but it says it still is for sale for 2,999,900.00. either their calculator broke or they need to hire a new realtor. BTW, sign me up, I want it for FREE!!!
405magazine.com
4 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: November 3-6
There might be no more tricks, but the 405 has plenty of treats. From artsy adventures to tree-planting pleasures, here’s what you can do in Oklahoma City this weekend. Every first Friday of the month, over 80 artists and vendors from across the state gather to provide a festive evening of live entertainment and new exhibits in the Paseo Arts District. Patrons can eat at the 10 brick-and-mortar restaurants in the area, shop at merchants along the streets, and view the unveiling of two collections in November. Gallery I, titled “Solo”, will showcase 50-to-100 photographs by Maria Chaverri of he solo travels across 20 different locations. In Gallery II, the exhibition is titled “The Small Art Show” and will include tiny, original artwork by Behnaz Sohrabian no larger than 15 inches and made with a variety of art mediums. Bring your leashed pets along to walk the streets and take your friends to experience a lovely night celebrating art in Oklahoma City. 6–9 p.m., Paseo Arts District, OKC.
Visit This Oklahoma Town to See a GIGANTIC 50 Foot Tall ‘A Christmas Story’ Leg Lamp
Being a HUGE FAN of the movie 'A Christmas Story' I can't wait to make a visit this holiday season to this small town in Oklahoma to see this EPIC 50-plus-foot tall leg lamp. Without a doubt, it's one of the most iconic and recognizable movie props of all time. It's a lot more than a statue or lamp...It's a major award!
This Town Has Been Voted Oklahoma’s Most Family Friendly City in the Sooner State
A new survey has declared this town in Oklahoma as the most family-friendly city in the Sooner State. It couldn't have been easy to select just one winner. Oklahoma is well known for its hospitality and friendliness. Bricktown in Oklahoma City, OK. is a great place to visit for some...
Mistletoe Market Helping Oklahomans Get Holiday Shopping Done Early This Weekend
A metro event is helping Oklahomans get holiday shopping done early this year. Mistletoe Market starts Friday and runs through Sunday at the Oklahoma City Convention Center. Emily Ramseyer and Anastasia Svec from the Junior League of Oklahoma City joined News 9 at 9 a.m. Friday to discuss the event.
Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66
There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
OKCPD: One shot outside City Rescue Mission
The Oklahoma City Police Department says one person was shot Friday afternoon at the City Rescue Mission downtown.
Residents in Oklahoma town experiencing mysterious stomach illness, some hospitalized
Residents in the city of Hydro along with surrounding cities are experiencing a stomach illness.
Oklahoma Lottery says $2M winning ticket bought in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Check those tickets! The Oklahoma Lottery said it’s looking for a $2-million winner in the state. The winning ticket was drawn Monday night, and purchased at a Homeland grocery store in Oklahoma City. No tickets sold matched all six Powerball numbers in Monday night’s...
Tribal, local leaders break ground on OKC indoor resort, waterpark
Oklahoma City is one step closer to becoming home to a $400 million resort and indoor waterpark.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Severe storms with tornado risk, hail threat heading into Oklahoma
Severe storms with a tornado risk and hail threat are heading into Oklahoma. A line of storms will move into the Sooner State around 7:30 a.m. Friday along a cold front. KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says any storms behind the cold front will mainly be wind and hail producers.
KOCO
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Oklahoma?
It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at...
KOCO
Oklahoma man claims $2 million winning Powerball ticket
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City man claimed a $2 million winning Powerball ticket on Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma Lottery. Ronald bought the winning ticket at a Homeland store on Northwest 122nd Street. Authorities said he claimed his ticket Tuesday morning at the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center. A...
crossroadstoday.com
Oklahoma inmate gets temporary reprieve from execution
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt granted another temporary reprieve to death row inmate Richard Glossip, pushing his scheduled execution back until February 2023 so that an appeals court has more time to consider his claim of innocence. Stitt, who is locked in a tough reelection contest,...
OKC Dentist Offering Halloween Candy Buy-Back
A metro dentist has a unique way for everyone to get rid of their extra Halloween candy. By dropping excess candy off at Lori LoVett's office near Northwest 13th Street and Shartel Avenue, guests can get $1 back per pound of candy, as well as a goodie bag. Candy can...
news9.com
Swadley’s CPA Report: State Owes Company Millions After Botched Foggy Bottom Kitchen Contract
An audit commissioned by Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen found the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department owes the company nearly $6 million following its contract to renovate and operate state park restaurants. Swadley’s attorney Bryan King said the “independent accountant’s report” performed by a Woodward-based CPA Jana Walker, is “quite...
okcfox.com
Accident snarling Friday morning traffic on I-35 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A sandy mess has traffic crawling on both sides of I-35 in Oklahoma City. Authorities said a driver of an 18-wheeler claims he lost control of his truck after he was cut off by another driver. Crews are working to flip it over and clean...
String of mistakes leaves Oklahoma woman unable to vote in midterms despite thinking she registered to vote
A string of mistakes has left one Oklahoma woman on the sidelines for this election. Despite thinking she’d registered, she won't be able to vote on Tuesday.
KOCO
Oklahoma protestors looking for gubernatorial candidate to stop turnpike
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma protestors are making sure they’re heard on the campaign trail. They are looking for a gubernatorial candidate to stop the turnpike. Gov. Kevin Stitt did answer some questions on Wednesday in Norman, but that doesn’t mean they left happy. Some of the...
Oklahoma Veterans honored in Shawnee with new monument
Oklahoma Veterans honored with new monument
2 Mid-Del Middle Schools remote on Friday
Del-City Middle School and Midwest City Middle School are shifting to remote learning on Friday, November 4.
