There might be no more tricks, but the 405 has plenty of treats. From artsy adventures to tree-planting pleasures, here’s what you can do in Oklahoma City this weekend. Every first Friday of the month, over 80 artists and vendors from across the state gather to provide a festive evening of live entertainment and new exhibits in the Paseo Arts District. Patrons can eat at the 10 brick-and-mortar restaurants in the area, shop at merchants along the streets, and view the unveiling of two collections in November. Gallery I, titled “Solo”, will showcase 50-to-100 photographs by Maria Chaverri of he solo travels across 20 different locations. In Gallery II, the exhibition is titled “The Small Art Show” and will include tiny, original artwork by Behnaz Sohrabian no larger than 15 inches and made with a variety of art mediums. Bring your leashed pets along to walk the streets and take your friends to experience a lovely night celebrating art in Oklahoma City. 6–9 p.m., Paseo Arts District, OKC.

