Lufkin, TX

KICKS 105

New Family Shoe Store Coming To Nacogdoches, Texas

There has been a lot of shoe news out of Nacogdoches lately. A specialty shoe store for sneakerheads called Universoles just opened, and now a nationwide family shoe store chain has its sights set on the oldest town in Texas. The new place is called Shoe Sensation and has locations...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches business owners detail employment struggles at job fair

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In Deep East Texas, and around the country, many businesses are desperately trying to find employees. Workforce Solutions of Deep East Texas hosted a job fair today in Nacogdoches. Workforce Solutions of Deep East Texas hosted around 40 different companies today who were looking to hire workers.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

WebXtra: Workforce Solutions holds job fair in Nacogdoches

KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin about a pursuit that started on Highway 31 in Smith County and ended with a wreck at Fourth and Wilson streets near Highway 80 in Longview. Demographics, economy discussed at Longview State of City address. Updated: 19 hours...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
enchantingtexas.com

7 Best Things to do for Christmas in Nacogdoches, Texas

If you’re looking for a traditional small-town Christmas this holiday season, look no further than Nacogdoches, Texas. Nacogdoches is the oldest town in Texas and is known for its beautiful piney woods and friendly people. During the holidays, the town comes alive with holiday spirit, and there’s no shortage...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KICKS 105

East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
ketk.com

SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Alto was established in 1849

ALTO, Texas (KETK) – KETK saluted Alto on Monday. The town sits in Cherokee County and is the closest city to the Caddo Mounds State historic site. This is something all East Texans must see. An early settler in the region was Martin Lacy, who built Lacy’s Fort just west of the current site of Alto around 1838.
ALTO, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

A Surprising Rant About a Super Popular Coffee Shop in Tyler, TX

Recently, a woman who lives in Whitehouse shared a rant about a new, super popular coffee shop in Tyler, TX that even she said may come as a surprise. It seems like there is a new coffee shop opening every other week or so in the Tyler, TX area as of late. (No, we don't mean that literally. Let's just say coffee lovers in East Texas have quite a few options to choose from. And frankly, we're thrilled about that.)
TYLER, TX
messenger-news.com

Piney Woods Sanitation Changes Pickup Routes Around Crockett

CROCKETT – At a Crockett City Council meeting held Oct. 17, City Administrator John Angerstein told the members there would be changed to the routes and pickup days for some residential customers in Crockett. Piney Woods Sanitation (PWS) has expanded its operations in Crockett, allowing it to cover more...
CROCKETT, TX
scttx.com

Denby Wins Center PD Ladies Auxiliary Drawing

November 1, 2022 - K9 Nyx was very excited to assist Officer Brian Wright in drawing for the winning ticket of our Gun raffle. Congratulations Marla Denby in winning the Ruger 300 Blackout. 255 of the 300 tickets were sold. Thank you to everyone who purchased a ticket, or gave...
CENTER, TX
KICKS 105

KICKS 105

