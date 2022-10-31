Read full article on original website
New Family Shoe Store Coming To Nacogdoches, Texas
There has been a lot of shoe news out of Nacogdoches lately. A specialty shoe store for sneakerheads called Universoles just opened, and now a nationwide family shoe store chain has its sights set on the oldest town in Texas. The new place is called Shoe Sensation and has locations...
Tomahawk Professional Wrestling Bringing WWE Superstar To Lufkin, Texas
Tickets just dropped online for family-friendly Tomahawk Professional Wrestling's second annual New Years Brawl on January 7, 2023. Front row, second row, and general admission are all available. GA tickets will also be available at Cook Tire in Lufkin starting at noon today. The lineup for these shows at Lufkin's...
KTRE
Nacogdoches business owners detail employment struggles at job fair
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In Deep East Texas, and around the country, many businesses are desperately trying to find employees. Workforce Solutions of Deep East Texas hosted a job fair today in Nacogdoches. Workforce Solutions of Deep East Texas hosted around 40 different companies today who were looking to hire workers.
See This Historical Texas Revolution Reenactment In Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches is steeped in history and now you can see it come to life. The New Orleans Greys Reenactment at the Adolphus Sterne House is going on all this weekend from November 4th - 6th, 2022. This event will chronicle events leading up to Texas' fight for Independence. The New...
KTRE
WebXtra: Workforce Solutions holds job fair in Nacogdoches
KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin about a pursuit that started on Highway 31 in Smith County and ended with a wreck at Fourth and Wilson streets near Highway 80 in Longview. Demographics, economy discussed at Longview State of City address. Updated: 19 hours...
enchantingtexas.com
7 Best Things to do for Christmas in Nacogdoches, Texas
If you’re looking for a traditional small-town Christmas this holiday season, look no further than Nacogdoches, Texas. Nacogdoches is the oldest town in Texas and is known for its beautiful piney woods and friendly people. During the holidays, the town comes alive with holiday spirit, and there’s no shortage...
Holiday Ice Skating is Coming to Lufkin…Yes, This is Real Ice!
If you live in the Pineywoods, and you want to go ice skating on real frozen water, here are some of your options:. During the holiday season, head over to larger cities such as The Woodlands, College Station, or Marshall and take part in their annual ice skating venues. Travel...
City of Lufkin updates animal ordinances in hopes of helping overpopulation problem
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — It’s no secret East Texas has a stray dog problem. The City of Lufkin is tackling the issue hands-on with their updated ordinances now in effect. “It was important to update our code just really to make the laws more clear and concise and also to set the expectation for our […]
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
ketk.com
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Alto was established in 1849
ALTO, Texas (KETK) – KETK saluted Alto on Monday. The town sits in Cherokee County and is the closest city to the Caddo Mounds State historic site. This is something all East Texans must see. An early settler in the region was Martin Lacy, who built Lacy’s Fort just west of the current site of Alto around 1838.
A Surprising Rant About a Super Popular Coffee Shop in Tyler, TX
Recently, a woman who lives in Whitehouse shared a rant about a new, super popular coffee shop in Tyler, TX that even she said may come as a surprise. It seems like there is a new coffee shop opening every other week or so in the Tyler, TX area as of late. (No, we don't mean that literally. Let's just say coffee lovers in East Texas have quite a few options to choose from. And frankly, we're thrilled about that.)
New ice skating rink coming to East Texas just in time for Christmas
LUFKIN, Texas — A new attraction is coming to Deep East Texas to officially usher in the Christmas season. According to the City of Lufkin, Ice Skating in the Pines will provide an exciting tradition for family and friends. The 3,300 sq. ft. real ice skating rink will open...
This Colorful Cultural Fiesta Has Become A Tradition In Nacogdoches, Texas
The Nacogdoches Public Library is once again hosting the Dia de Los Muertos Festival on the square in downtown Nacogdoches. This is a beautiful cultural event and it all starts at 4pm this Saturday, November 5, 2022. You can come out and celebrate with the entire community. There will be...
messenger-news.com
Piney Woods Sanitation Changes Pickup Routes Around Crockett
CROCKETT – At a Crockett City Council meeting held Oct. 17, City Administrator John Angerstein told the members there would be changed to the routes and pickup days for some residential customers in Crockett. Piney Woods Sanitation (PWS) has expanded its operations in Crockett, allowing it to cover more...
Fire at Nacogdoches city landfill ‘contained,’ smoke could last for days
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Nacogdoches Fire Department went to the scene of a fire at a landfill on NW Stallings Drive around 2:52 a.m. Tuesday. Nacogdoches firefighters arrived on the scene to a large brush pile burning inside the entrance to the city landfill. Officials deemed the fire too large to extinguish, but the blaze […]
Halloween Costume Contestants Need Your Votes In Lufkin, Texas
The Naranjo Museum of Natural History Family Fright Night costume contest is now live. They closed the museum for a bit before their event and had a blast this past Friday, October 28, 2022. The costume contest from 6 pm - 9 pm was for children 13 years old and...
Black bears in East Texas? Possible sighting caught on deer cam in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An animal was caught on a deer cam in Trinity County on Monday morning, and some people think that the animal shown is a baby bear. A photo posted by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace sparked a conversation with some believing that the animal is a baby black bear, others […]
Sneakerheads Will Love This New Shoe Store In Nacogdoches, Texas
I recently went to the Domain in Austin and popped into Impossible Kicks. I was amazed that they had sneakers there that weren't available, discontinued, or just plain sold out everywhere else. If you want premium sneaks and don't want to drive all the way to the big city you...
Job Seekers, A Major Job Fair is Coming to Nacogdoches This Week
The Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation will be assisting with a huge job fair coming to the Oldest Town in Texas this Thursday, November 3. The 11th Annual “Hiring Red, White & You” Job Fair is sponsored by Texas Workforce Commission, Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas, Texas Medical Center and Pilgrims.
scttx.com
Denby Wins Center PD Ladies Auxiliary Drawing
November 1, 2022 - K9 Nyx was very excited to assist Officer Brian Wright in drawing for the winning ticket of our Gun raffle. Congratulations Marla Denby in winning the Ruger 300 Blackout. 255 of the 300 tickets were sold. Thank you to everyone who purchased a ticket, or gave...
