For the November round of meetings, all of the Councils will hear an overview of Metro’s 2022 Customer Experience Plan, and Bienvenidos a Metro, a new training program for bus operator candidates, as well as the usual regional updates. The San Fernando Valley Council will hear an overview of the Fare Capping and Fare Restructuring Proposal, and an update on the North San Fernando Valley Bus Rapid Transit Project. The South Bay Cities Council will discuss possible meeting dates for their January and February 2023 meetings. South Bay Cities, San Gabriel Valley, Westside Central, and Gateway Cities Councils will get the Station Evaluation FY23 Q1 results and an overview of the December 11, 2022 service changes for their regions.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO