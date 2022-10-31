Read full article on original website
metro.net
Here are dates and agendas for November Service Council meetings
For the November round of meetings, all of the Councils will hear an overview of Metro’s 2022 Customer Experience Plan, and Bienvenidos a Metro, a new training program for bus operator candidates, as well as the usual regional updates. The San Fernando Valley Council will hear an overview of the Fare Capping and Fare Restructuring Proposal, and an update on the North San Fernando Valley Bus Rapid Transit Project. The South Bay Cities Council will discuss possible meeting dates for their January and February 2023 meetings. South Bay Cities, San Gabriel Valley, Westside Central, and Gateway Cities Councils will get the Station Evaluation FY23 Q1 results and an overview of the December 11, 2022 service changes for their regions.
metro.net
Go Metro to LAFC playing for the Major League Soccer title and USC football on Saturday
LAFC plays Philadelphia for all the MLS marbles on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Banc of California Stadium and USC hosts Cal at 7:30 p.m. at the Coliseum. Due to the USC game, parking will be extremely limited for the MLS Cup in the afternoon. We highly recommend leaving for...
