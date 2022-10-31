Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
Scottsdale showcase challenges Valley brewers to use recycled water in their beers
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale Water has partnered with several local breweries to educate people on recycled water and building sustainability during the One Water Brewing Showcase this weekend. The challenge the city utility gave to the breweries was to create a beer using ultra-purified, recycled water. In its final...
ABC 15 News
Gilbert teen making big strides in life despite heart disease
This weekend, you can take action for the more than 2.5 million people in this country who are living with congenital heart disease. On Sunday, it's the annual Walk for 1 in 100, helping to raise money for the Adult Congenital Heart Association. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. Sunday at...
ABC 15 News
ABC 15 News
ABC 15 News
ABC 15 News
Piggin' out for the planet: Halloween pumpkins wind up in livestock, not landfills
TEMPE — Halloween decorations are coming down, returned to their boxes to collect dust until next year, but the shelf-life of our beloved pumpkins is fleeting. Throwing them out isn’t the answer. When incinerated or left to rot in a landfill, pumpkins and other food waste emit carbon dioxide and methane, which are major drivers of climate change.
ABC 15 News
A brother's promise bringing much needed light to those living with Down syndrome
“We’re gonna canvass the neighborhood, we’re gonna knock on some doors, and spread the word,” said Luke Johnson on our first stop inside a Gilbert Neighborhood Thursday. With enthusiasm and determination, Luke is on a heartfelt mission to fulfill a promise to his brother David. “I promised...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cold overnight across Arizona
PHOENIX — Temperatures plummeted, winds picked up and we even saw rain and snow on Friday as a big fall storm tracked through. Rainfall amounts were light, with less than a tenth of an inch in most Valley neighborhoods. However, some parts of north Phoenix and Fountain Hills picked up nearly a quarter of an inch of rain.
ABC 15 News
Parents concerned about overcrowding on Deer Valley Unified School District buses
A number of parents in the Deer Valley Unified School District reached out to ABC15 after their kids reported overcrowding on their school bus. In fact, one of the parents sent us several photos and in one photo, you can see students sitting in the aisle of the bus. Parents...
ABC 15 News
'They're just pretending to be me': Owner finds fake ad listing home for rent
CHANDLER, AZ — A home is a major investment, but for Ahmed Saber, it's also a way to help his business grow. Excited and curious about his Chandler property, Saber checked comps on Zillow, an online real estate database. He got a big surprise. "I saw a picture of...
ABC 15 News
ABC 15 News
First Lady Jill Biden headed to Phoenix for political events this weekend
PHOENIX — First Lady Jill Biden is headed to the Valley this weekend for appearances at three political events. The first event will take place at 11 a.m. in Phoenix with the Arizona Education Association and National Education Association President Becky Pringle. The Arizona Education Association says the event...
ABC 15 News
Heads-up for drivers! ADOT has a list of freeway closures as you make weekend plans
The Arizona Department of Transportation will be closing or restricting Valley freeways for road work at different locations and timeframes. This includes the I-17, Loop 101 in Scottsdale, and SR 143 for airport access. On its website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:. Southbound I-17 closed between Greenway Road...
ABC 15 News
ASU kicks off 'Salute to Service' campaign
Arizona State University will be celebrating current and former military members with special events now through November 11. This year's Salute to Service events includes a family weekend, a football game and other events for the school and community. On Wednesday, hundreds of ASU's ROTC students from different branches ran...
ABC 15 News
Verrado dog mayor election heats up in final days of campaign
We’re just days away from election day and one race in the community of Verrado is a nail-biter. “He’s a fan favorite at all the stores we run errands to, everyone wants to stop and take pictures because he loves to walk himself with the leash in his mouth,” said Shannon Hydeman standing next to his dog Greyson.
ABC 15 News
Man hit and killed by semi-truck in south Phoenix Thursday
PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was struck by a semi-truck in south Phoenix Thursday night. At about 9:30 p.m., Phoenix police officers were called to the area of 3rd and Southern avenues for reports of a crash. According to detectives with the Phoenix Police Department, a...
ABC 15 News
1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting near Power Road and Main Street in Mesa
MESA, AZ — One person is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting late Tuesday night in Mesa. Mesa Police Department officials say they received multiple 911 calls about shots fired at an apartment complex near Power Road and Main Street just before 11:30 p.m. Police described...
ABC 15 News
One dead, two injured after shooting inside Mesa restaurant
MESA, AZ — One person is dead and two others were wounded after a shooting inside a Mesa restaurant Wednesday afternoon. Officers received a call about a shooting inside Desert Peaks Pizza and Grill, near Recker and McKellips roads, just before 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found 51-year-old Joseph Papineau and a 45-year-old man who had both been struck by gunfire inside the restaurant.
ABC 15 News
Bar complaint filed against County Attorney, top prosecutors
Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell and two top prosecutors are facing a new State Bar complaint that accuses them of ethical misconduct in a high-profile case that was tossed out of court. The 46-page complaint was filed Friday by defense attorneys for Nubia Rodriguez, who was charged with negligent homicide...
ABC 15 News
New voter intimidation complaints days before Election Day
PHOENIX — New voter intimidation complaints have been filed in Maricopa County this week. It comes one day before a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on a group of so-called ballot box watchers. “We’ve had folks show up in military gear, and some lawsuits have been filed,”...
