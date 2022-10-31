Read full article on original website
Freeport, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Sneads High School football team will have a game with Freeport High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
Panama City, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Rutherford High School football team will have a game with Deane Bozeman High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
Liberty County ends Sneads’ nine-year title run
BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) – The Liberty County volleyball team took down Sneads 3-1 in the Class 1A Region Final, ending the Pirates’ streak of nine consecutive state titles on Tuesday night. Liberty County Head Volleyball Coach Jennifer Sewell said breaking Sneads’ streak has been a long time in the making. “We just ended a long […]
Dothan and Enterprise both competing in Class 7A football playoffs for first time ever
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — This year, for the first time ever, the two largest schools in the Wiregrass have both made it to the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 7A football playoffs. Friday night Dothan and Enterprise will kickoff postseason play. It’s the first time these rivals have qualified for the playoffs in the […]
niceville.com
Thunderbird Powwow is this weekend in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla — The 2022 Thunderbird Intertribal Powwow is November 4-6 at the Mullet Festival grounds in Niceville. Experience the colorful sights and distinctive sounds of Native American dancing, drumming, and singing. Spend the day with craft makers, singers, dancers, flute players, storytellers, and exhibits. Sponsored by the Thunderbird...
Ironman Florida draws in nearly 3,000 athletes to PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s going to be a busy weekend on some Bay County streets. Nearly 3,000 athletes are competing in the Visit Panama City Beach Florida Ironman triathlon. Registration began Wednesday morning at Aaron Bessant Park but the race isn’t until Saturday at 6:45 in the morning. It will start off […]
wtvy.com
Dothan man charged with molesting teen
Two Headland softball players both signed to continue their career. The Rams are back in the postseason for the first time since 2018. A big reason for Houston Academy's success comes from the special teams unit, specifically the leg of Lucius Renshaw. Henry County holds flu clinic as cases continue...
WJHG-TV
Nine Bay County schools designated ‘Schools of Excellence’
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay District Schools announced on Monday that nine schools in the community had been named Schools of Excellence for the 2021-2022 school year by the Florida Department of Education. The Schools of Excellence program was established in 2017 by the Florida Legislature. The Schools of Excellence...
Rutherford alum throws scoreless inning at World Series
PHILADELPHIA, PA. (WMBB) – Rutherford High School and Gulf Coast State College alum, Nick Nelson pitched a scoreless inning for the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the World Series Tuesday night. Making his 2022 postseason debut, Nelson worked around a pair of walks in the eighth inning to keep Philadelphia’s shutout intact. Gulf Coast […]
Destin High School closed for power outage
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin High School lost power Tuesday morning causing an early dismissal of students. The school will remain closed Wednesday for continued repairs. DHS posted online about the outage before 10 a.m. that the air conditioning went out as well as the lights. The post alerted parents and the public that buses […]
wdhn.com
Elba high and elementary schools “locked down” for several hours
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—The threat of a mass shooting led to a “lockdown” on Wednesday morning. A joint investigation involving state and local law enforcement is underway. During the “lockdown” a handgun was found on the perimeter of the campus leading to the arrest of a student, but we’re told that was separate from the initial threat investigation.
WJHG-TV
Shooting in Sneads
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County deputies say a woman is facing charges after shooting at someone nine times with three different guns. Officials say on Sunday, Sarai Torres, called and said she had to shoot someone. Another person then called, and said he was shot at, but not hit.
Community mourning the loss of a local leader
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Locals are mourning the loss of a Bay County community leader. Albert “A.J.” Bacon Sr. passed away Saturday after battling cancer. He was 60 years old. A.J. was born and raised in Natchez, Mississippi, enlisting in the Air Force right out of high school. After serving 20 years, he settled […]
wvua23.com
Greensboro schools reopen after illness causes them to close
Greensboro Elementary, Middle and High Schools reopened Monday, Oct. 31, after the entire school system was shut down due to sickness. The schools did not meet in person Friday, Oct. 28, due to a high number student absences. During the week, the schools reached nearly 26% of students absent with...
$1.29M in oil spill money given to Okaloosa County School District
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County School District will be using grant money from the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill to create a new healthcare training facility. The school board approved the $1,291,000 grant at a meeting on Monday, Oct. 24. OCSD is using this money from Triumph Gulf Coast to help fund a $3,664,923 […]
Chipley Bugle
Celia Ward Obit
Celia French Ward, 71, of Chipley, Florida went home to be with the Lord on November 1, 2022 at her home in Pensacola, Florida. Celia was born on October 31, 1951 in Panama City, Florida to Wallace Pete and Dorothy Mae French. She was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle and was a member of House of Healing in Chipley, Florida.
wtvy.com
Two killed in Houston County wrecks
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Two men died overnight on Wednesday in separate Houston County accidents, both one-vehicle collisions. The first, according to information released Thursday morning by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), occurred at around 8:30 p.m. when a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 52-year-old Craig Burk of Cottonwood failed to heed a stop sign along Gin Road near Madrid and struck an embankment. Burk was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to ALEA, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
wdhn.com
Stabbing arrest of high school student at a Geneva Co. field party
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Slocomb high school student has been accused of stabbing at a Halloween party that hundreds of young people attended. A witness tells WDHN that a KKK costume triggered the violence at a field party in the Fadette community of Southeastern Geneva County. Around...
Chipley Bugle
First Baptist Church Fall Festival
First Baptist Chipley will host their community-wide Fall Festival on Sunday, November 6th at 4 PM. The festival will have a candy walk, carnival-style games, hot dogs, popcorn, and much more! This event is FREE for the entire community. We encourage everyone who plans to attend to pre-register at https://bit.ly/3Df3hnB.
wtvy.com
Houston County crash leads to fatality
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - At least one person has been killed in a car accident near Cottonwood, AL. The accident occurred near D. Hodge Road and Gin Road. One of the vehicles involved is believed to be in a ditch. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Hodgesville Volunteer Fire and...
