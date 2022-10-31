HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Two men died overnight on Wednesday in separate Houston County accidents, both one-vehicle collisions. The first, according to information released Thursday morning by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), occurred at around 8:30 p.m. when a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 52-year-old Craig Burk of Cottonwood failed to heed a stop sign along Gin Road near Madrid and struck an embankment. Burk was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to ALEA, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

