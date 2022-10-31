Read full article on original website
WPMI
Mobile Police: Masked carjacker takes mother's vehicle from teen
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 7:27 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of the 100 block of North Florida Street, in reference to a carjacking complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 17-year-old male victim was sitting in...
WPMI
Five shot, two arrested in Mobile robbery attempt shootout
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at approximately 7:20 p.m., officers responded to 8201 Ziegler Boulevard, All Plastics & Fiberglass Inc., in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the three of the victims with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle stopped...
WPMI
Rape victim alleges security failures at Mobile apartment complex led to attack
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Serious safety concerns are being raised after a young woman says she was raped at an apartment complex that caters to local college students. Taquon Wells, 22, is accused raping the then 19-year-old student last Halloween. The Talladega County man was booked and released from Mobile Metro Jail on Monday. The prosecutor in the criminal case says a date for an arraignment has not been set, and a DNA match from the rape kit led to the arrest.
WPMI
Armed Theodore cocaine dealer sentenced to five years in prison
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Theodore man was sentenced to five years in prison for conspiring to possess cocaine with intent to distribute it. According to court documents, Marcus Maurice Dryer, 45, was arrested by Mobile narcotics detectives on January 25, 2022. That day, detectives executed a search warrant at Dryer’s residence in Theodore and recovered, among other things, two kilograms of cocaine, 345 grams of marijuana,
WPMI
Crimestoppers offers potential cash reward for suspect in Chickasaw park murder
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — Crimestoppers has offered a reward for Joseph Michael Timmons., the suspect in the recent Chickasaw park murder of Michael Bohannon. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force is searching for the location of fugitive, Joseph Michael Timmons.
WPMI
Sheriff's Office seeks info on theft of vehicles from Theodore auto lot
THEODORE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is seeking information in the investigation of six vehicles stolen from a Theodore auto dealer:. Today we are spotlighting a business located at 7361 Moffett road. On November 2, at approximately 9:45 pm, Three or four THUGS broke into D. Wallace Auto sales and stole 6 vehicles. #saywhat #todayisabeautifuldaytodrive.
WPMI
Pensacola man arrested in Atmore, charged with attempted murder in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was extradited to Escambia County for attempted murder Tuesday after being arrested last month in Atmore, Alabama. 38-year-old Jason Wayne Coleman is charged with homicide, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. According to Escambia County Corrections, Atmore Police arrested Coleman...
WPMI
Pedestrian killed in I-65 Service Rd accident
According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at approximately 9:11 p.m., police officers responded to East I-65 Service Road in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim lying on the roadway, unresponsive. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was walking...
WPMI
Man found guilty of Mobile woman's 2019 murder
According to the Mobile DA's office, Wednesday after deliberating for only one hour, a Mobile County Jury found Terrance Martin guilty of the intentional murder of Latoya Marsha Jones. On September 10, 2019, Martin shot Ms. Jones in the head and fled to New Orleans to escape authorities. Martin was...
WPMI
Irvington man killed in crash was not wearing his seatbelt
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, has claimed the life of an Irvington man. Andrew L. Kirkland, 91, was fatally injured when the 1999 Ford Ranger he was driving was struck by the 2007 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Jacob R. Sessions, 21, also from Irvington.
WPMI
Former Citronelle police officer pleads guilty to unlawful imprisonment charge
Former Citronelle police officer Ladonta Sullivan has entered a guilty plea to unlawful imprisonment in Mobile Circuit Court. Sullivan was originally charged with sexual extortion, indecent exposure and unlawful imprisonment related to an incident while Sullivan was on duty. According to court documents, Sullivan was sentenced to 3 months in...
WPMI
MFRD rescues wheelchair bound resident from house fire
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A special needs patient is recovering from smoke inhalation tonight after being pulled from a burning home by Mobile firefighters. Crews broke down the door a home on Rylands Street after they found smoke inside just before 9 this morning. Firefighters heard a scream... That's...
WPMI
Family of suicide victim creating nonprofit to help people struggling with mental health
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Monday's stand off against Mobile Police resulted in the death of one local man. Terrance Duncan, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Now his family is speaking out and advocating for mental health. Family members told me no one should have to feel alone, that's why they're using the tragedy that they experienced to amplify that message and save lives.
WPMI
Mobile SPCA weighs in on MCSO raid that saved 11 dogs from possible dog fighting training
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is learning more as to why it took a year and a half for officials to rescue dogs from a West Mobile home. The 11 dogs that were possibly being trained for illegal dog fights were removed from the home earlier this week.
WPMI
Homeless camp causing safety concerns for Tillman's Corner business
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For several months now NBC15 has reported on the numerous homeless camps in Mobile. The camps behind the Lowes in Tillmans Corner, under the bridge at I-65 near Government Boulevard, and in the Crestview subdivision. Now one business down the road from the first Lowes...
WPMI
Mobile County's flagship road improvement program Pay-As-You-Go is on the Nov. 8 ballot
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile County’s flagship road and bridge program is once again up for voter approval in the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. The 2022 Transportation Pay-As-You-Go Program is the last item on the Mobile County ballot entitled Special County Election. Mobile County’s Pay-As-You-Go...
WPMI
Mobile Co Health Dept. to host Community Carnival in support of Operation Echo Stop
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Supporting the mission of Operation Echo Stop, the Mobile County Health Department is taking the lead to host an event this fall purposely designed to promote community outreach and engagement. On Saturday, Nov. 5, there will be a Community Carnival held from 10 a.m. to...
WPMI
Local leaders voice support for voting YES on Aniah's Law
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A show of support, today, from top local law enforcement leaders and city and county officials who want you, the voters, to vote "Yes" on Aniah's law . The constitutional amendment, if passed in next Tuesday's election, would allow judges to deny bond to those who are charged with committing nine of 12 designated violent crimes.
WPMI
MCPSS board member comments on Blount vs. Murphy brawl, school system still silent
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is now learning an investigation is underway following the brawl last Friday night between Murphy and Blount High Schools during post game handshakes. The Alabama High School Athletic Association is looking at what punishment, if any, to hand out to the students involved....
WPMI
Amazon Air launches cargo service at Mobile International Airport
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Amazon air launched its first daily cargo service at mobile international airport early this morning. “We’re here this morning to welcome a new tenant, amazon prime air to the Downtown International Airport,” says Chris Curry, President of the Mobile Airport Authority. The announcement--...
