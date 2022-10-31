ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mobile Police: Masked carjacker takes mother's vehicle from teen

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 7:27 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of the 100 block of North Florida Street, in reference to a carjacking complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 17-year-old male victim was sitting in...
MOBILE, AL
Five shot, two arrested in Mobile robbery attempt shootout

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at approximately 7:20 p.m., officers responded to 8201 Ziegler Boulevard, All Plastics & Fiberglass Inc., in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the three of the victims with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle stopped...
MOBILE, AL
Rape victim alleges security failures at Mobile apartment complex led to attack

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Serious safety concerns are being raised after a young woman says she was raped at an apartment complex that caters to local college students. Taquon Wells, 22, is accused raping the then 19-year-old student last Halloween. The Talladega County man was booked and released from Mobile Metro Jail on Monday. The prosecutor in the criminal case says a date for an arraignment has not been set, and a DNA match from the rape kit led to the arrest.
MOBILE, AL
Armed Theodore cocaine dealer sentenced to five years in prison

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Theodore man was sentenced to five years in prison for conspiring to possess cocaine with intent to distribute it. According to court documents, Marcus Maurice Dryer, 45, was arrested by Mobile narcotics detectives on January 25, 2022. That day, detectives executed a search warrant at Dryer’s residence in Theodore and recovered, among other things, two kilograms of cocaine, 345 grams of marijuana,
THEODORE, AL
Sheriff's Office seeks info on theft of vehicles from Theodore auto lot

THEODORE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is seeking information in the investigation of six vehicles stolen from a Theodore auto dealer:. Today we are spotlighting a business located at 7361 Moffett road. On November 2, at approximately 9:45 pm, Three or four THUGS broke into D. Wallace Auto sales and stole 6 vehicles. #saywhat #todayisabeautifuldaytodrive.
THEODORE, AL
Pedestrian killed in I-65 Service Rd accident

According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at approximately 9:11 p.m., police officers responded to East I-65 Service Road in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim lying on the roadway, unresponsive. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was walking...
MOBILE, AL
Man found guilty of Mobile woman's 2019 murder

According to the Mobile DA's office, Wednesday after deliberating for only one hour, a Mobile County Jury found Terrance Martin guilty of the intentional murder of Latoya Marsha Jones. On September 10, 2019, Martin shot Ms. Jones in the head and fled to New Orleans to escape authorities. Martin was...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
Irvington man killed in crash was not wearing his seatbelt

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, has claimed the life of an Irvington man. Andrew L. Kirkland, 91, was fatally injured when the 1999 Ford Ranger he was driving was struck by the 2007 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Jacob R. Sessions, 21, also from Irvington.
IRVINGTON, AL
Former Citronelle police officer pleads guilty to unlawful imprisonment charge

Former Citronelle police officer Ladonta Sullivan has entered a guilty plea to unlawful imprisonment in Mobile Circuit Court. Sullivan was originally charged with sexual extortion, indecent exposure and unlawful imprisonment related to an incident while Sullivan was on duty. According to court documents, Sullivan was sentenced to 3 months in...
CITRONELLE, AL
MFRD rescues wheelchair bound resident from house fire

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A special needs patient is recovering from smoke inhalation tonight after being pulled from a burning home by Mobile firefighters. Crews broke down the door a home on Rylands Street after they found smoke inside just before 9 this morning. Firefighters heard a scream... That's...
MOBILE, AL
Family of suicide victim creating nonprofit to help people struggling with mental health

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Monday's stand off against Mobile Police resulted in the death of one local man. Terrance Duncan, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Now his family is speaking out and advocating for mental health. Family members told me no one should have to feel alone, that's why they're using the tragedy that they experienced to amplify that message and save lives.
MOBILE, AL
Homeless camp causing safety concerns for Tillman's Corner business

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For several months now NBC15 has reported on the numerous homeless camps in Mobile. The camps behind the Lowes in Tillmans Corner, under the bridge at I-65 near Government Boulevard, and in the Crestview subdivision. Now one business down the road from the first Lowes...
MOBILE, AL
Local leaders voice support for voting YES on Aniah's Law

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A show of support, today, from top local law enforcement leaders and city and county officials who want you, the voters, to vote "Yes" on Aniah's law . The constitutional amendment, if passed in next Tuesday's election, would allow judges to deny bond to those who are charged with committing nine of 12 designated violent crimes.
MOBILE, AL
Amazon Air launches cargo service at Mobile International Airport

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Amazon air launched its first daily cargo service at mobile international airport early this morning. “We’re here this morning to welcome a new tenant, amazon prime air to the Downtown International Airport,” says Chris Curry, President of the Mobile Airport Authority. The announcement--...
MOBILE, AL

