Newsweek

Putin Facing Revolt After Soldiers Aren't Paid

Over 100 conscripted Russian soldiers staged a revolt, saying that they have not been paid by the Russian government since being mobilized. The men from Chuvashia staged a strike in the training center in Ulyanovsk, reported independent Russian news organization 7x7 Horizontal Russia. The soldiers told the news outlet that they were promised 195,000 rubles (about $3,170) but never received the money, so they stopped fighting.
Journal Inquirer

Attack ad material featured in Senate debate

Senate candidate Leora Levy said she isn’t a politician. She sure talked like one Wednesday, however, during the one-hour Senate debate between her and U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal that was televised by WFSB-TV3. The attacks that we’ve seen in commercials for the past two months were repeated during the...
Journal Inquirer

Murphy calls for probe of Musk’s Twitter takeover

Citing national security concerns, U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy is asking the U.S. Treasury Department to probe the Elon Musk-led takeover of Twitter with financial backing from Qatar and members of the Saudi Arabian royal family. Since acquiring control of Twitter last week, Musk is implementing wholesale changes in firing senior...

