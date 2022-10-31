Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
Killer Whales Capture and Feed on Great Whites In Incredibly Rare Drone Footage
Killer Whales Capture and Feed on Great Whites In Incredibly Rare Drone Footage. The term “killer whale” comes from their original moniker, “whale killers,” which sailors gave them after observing them whale-hunting. The name eventually changed over time. The word “orca” is derived from the Latin species name Orcinus orca, which means “Kingdom of the Dead” in English.
a-z-animals.com
This 125 Year-Old Crocodile Is So Fat It Looks Like a Lizard Pancake
This 125 Year-Old Crocodile Is So Fat It Looks Like a Lizard Pancake. About 100 million years ago, crocodiles were once at the peak of the food chain. The design of a crocodile’s body as a whole is what makes them so frightening. These animals bring serious business anywhere they go, as seen by their robust bodies and fierce jaws.
a-z-animals.com
Can Dogs Be Allergic To Cats? How Can You tell?
You might already be familiar with the fact that people can be allergic to cats, but did you know that dogs can also be allergic to cats? It’s true; dogs can be allergic to cats just like people can, and when near them, dogs may itch, sneeze, and cough. Read on to learn more about how dogs can be allergic to cats and what you can do if it’s the case for your dog!
a-z-animals.com
Astrological Houseplants: Find Your Perfect Zodiac Plant Match
Astrological Houseplants: Find Your Perfect Zodiac Plant Match. If you are interested in the zodiac and your star chart, you may be wondering about the significance of astrological houseplants. Depending on your sun sign, you have a houseplant that is perfect for you based on your star chart’s personality traits and its various ruling planets!
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Honey Badger Bully Three Leopards at Once
There is often a lot of debate as to what the toughest animal in the world is. While there are a lot of options and creatures to choose from, people have always seemed to settle on one creature of astounding cajones. As a recent clip shows, it isn’t a bear or a boar that holds the title of “earth’s toughest creatures,” but the lowly honey badger!
a-z-animals.com
The Best Ways To Cat Proof Your Fence
Many cat owners like the idea of allowing their cats to go outdoors to play in the yard and get some fresh air. Still, many are concerned about their cats escaping and getting lost. This is where cat-proofing comes in. There are many ways to cat-proof your fence so that your cat can enjoy the outdoors without you having to worry about it escaping.
Comments / 0