Deleon sentenced for Rochester murder, shooting at RPD officers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nicholas Deleon, 37, was sentenced to spend 20 years to life in prison Thursday for the murder of Christian Santiago, and for shooting at police officers while attempting to flee. Deleon fatally shot Santiago, 19, on Lamont Place in October of 2021. Prosecutors say he killed Santiago in front of Santiago’s […]
RPD: Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing on Frost Ave.
The suspect was charged with second degree murder and had previous felony convictions.
iheart.com
Man Wounded in Afternoon Rochester Shooting
A Rochester man is in the hospital, after the city's latest shooting this afternoon. Police say the 24-year-old man was shot at least once in the upper body shortly before 1 o'clock. He was taken to Rochester General by private vehicle and is expected to survive. The location of that...
16-year-old charged for murder on Weld Street
Investigators said Alexander allegedly shot Mosley at least 10 times and accidentally shot himself in the arm.
Police investigate fatal stabbing on Frost Avenue in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a fatal stabbing along Frost Avenue in the city. Officers were called to the area of Frost Avenue at Olean Street around 6:45 p.m. Thursday. They found a 42-year-old man who had been stabbed at least once. He was taken to URMC, where he later died. Investigators […]
iheart.com
Teen Charged in Weld St. Homicide
Rochester police have made an arrest in the shooting early Tuesday morning outside a home on Weld Street that killed a city teenager. Police say 16-year-old Raymar Alexander fired at least ten rounds at 17-year-old Chance Mosley and accidentally shot himself in the arm. Mosley died at the scene and...
Man charged with attempted murder in connection with Batavia stabbing
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has been arrested in reference to a stabbing that took place in October, the Batavia Police Department announced. Tyshon Taylor, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police say that around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 on […]
30-year-old missing from Clifton Springs Hospital
Monahan left Clifton Springs Hospital against medical advice and has not been seen or heard from since. It is believed he may be in Wayne County area or the City of Rochester.
13 WHAM
Teen arrested for possessing gun inside Rochester charter school
Rochester, N.Y. — A 14-year-old girl faces charges after a loaded semiautomatic handgun was found inside a charter school in the city Wednesday. Officers responded to the Academy of Health Sciences on Lake Avenue around 11:30 a.m. for a report of recovered firearm. School officials recovered the gun and...
Police investigating Wednesday afternoon shooting in Rochester
Details are limited at this time.
Cheektowaga man found with stolen gun, body armor arrested
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 28-year-old Cheektowaga man is facing multiple charges following a gun-related incident in Orchard Park, according to the Orchard Park Police Department. At approximately 9:29 a.m. Friday, police say they responded to the scene after receiving a call that a male, identified as Sean Mueller, had a handgun and was […]
iheart.com
Man Sentenced for Murder
A Rochester man has been sentenced to 20-years-to-life in prison for the murder of his girlfriend's son...and for firing shots at Rochester Police Officers who were trying to arrest him. The Monroe County District Attorney's Office says Nicholas Deleon was sentenced on charges including second degree murder, plus two counts...
Three charged after Genesee County chase
The Sheriff's office says that at approximately 7:33 p.m. on Oct. 25, Jayson Wellman, 50, Timothy Szurgot, 38, and Oscar Caraballo, 41, all of Rochester, were driving a 2018 Ford Focus and allegedly failed to yield after an attempted traffic stop.
WHEC TV-10
Shots fired near group of people on Weld Street mourning gun violence victim
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are investigating after gunshots were fired near a group of people mourning the murder of a person earlier this week. Police say that when they arrived on Weld Street near Scio Street, a crowd of people scattered. They also say the shots may have been fired at a vigil for a recent homicide victim.
Allure nightclub shut down after shooting, stabbing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans ordered the Allure Nightclub on Central Avenue to be shut down, citing two violent incidents happening there in October. In the closure order, Evans says a large fight between two groups of women inside the club led to a stabbing on October 14. He says security guards […]
Sunrise Smart Start: Nightclub shooting, House of Mercy reopens
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.
iheart.com
Housekeeper Guilty of Raping Rochester Nursing Home Patient
A housekeeper has been found guilty of raping a Rochester nursing home patient. The Attorney General's Office says 52-year-old Khadka Pradhan sexually assaulted an 81-year-old woman with dementia at the Shore Winds Nursing Home in September of last year. Other employees at the home caught Pradhan in the act and...
iheart.com
2 Teens Detained After Gun Found in Rochester Charter School
Rochester police say a 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy are being detained after a gun was found at the Academy of Health Sciences Charter School on Lake Avenue late this morning. The two students were found to be in possession of a loaded .38 caliber handgun at about 11:30...
iheart.com
Police Investigating the Looting of a Rochester Food Cupboard
Rochester police are looking for the people who looted the nonprofit Community Food Cupboard of Rochester twice in the last two weeks. Administrator Maribeth Weed tells News10NBC a window was smashed in October and thieves took $2,500 worth of merchandise -- including laundry detergent, diapers, shampoo and some food items.
Teen missing from Cheektowaga located
Just after Noon, Cheektowaga police provided an update, saying Kalueb Letts had been found and "returned home safely."
