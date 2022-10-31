ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palisades Park, NJ

Firefighting Duo Honored For 50 Years Of Service, And Counting, In Palisades Park

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Palisades Park Firefighters Michael Duffy, George Beck Sr. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

TRIBUTE: It's a notable accomplishment when a firefighter completes 50 years of service to the community -- and even more noteworthy when it's two of them.

George Beck Sr. and Michael Duffy both joined the Palisades Park Fire Department in 1972.

Since then, they've served in just about every position in the department.

And they're still active.

The borough mayor and council honored both men for "a half-century of exemplary service" at a recent meeting.

Beck and Duffy "demonstrated the highest standard of ethics and values," Mayor Christopher Chung said in reading a proclamation."

The "dedication, devotion and volunteerism" of both men is "a shining example of community service and service to others," the mayor said.

The veteran smoke eaters then got a prolonged standing ovation from those gathered.

