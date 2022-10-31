Read full article on original website
Related
Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Don't want to cook for Thanksgiving? These Lubbock restaurants are ready to serve you and your loved ones. Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022. 21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022.
Vitality Bowls Sets Opening Date For South Lubbock
Back in May, I told you about Vitality Bowls setting up a second location in Lubbock. Well, it is finally time to check it out and enjoy it. While I've never eaten at Vitality Bowls, looking at their food and menu options is making me hungry and excited. Some fan favorites items on the menu include the Energy Bowl (with organic acai, goji berries and bee pollen), the Dragon Bowl (featuring organic pitaya, coconut milk and bananas) and their signature Breakfast Bowl (with organic acai, strawberries and honey).
FREE PIE! The Easy As Pie Fundraiser Is Coming Back To Lubbock
Thanksgiving isn't very far away now and in just a few weeks families and friends will be gathering together to celebrate. And in Lubbock, some of those celebrations will include pies that they were able to get free from Lubbock's Meals on Wheels and the Easy as Pie Fundraiser. The...
Ajuua’s Mexican Restaurant Sets Opening For Lubbock
Back in May, I told you about a place opening in Lubbock from Midland and Odessa and everyone gets excited for it to come. Well, it is time to enjoy!. It's called Ajuua's Mexican Restaurant. While I've never visited this place, many people have been raving about it and saying they've always wanted it to come to Lubbock. Ajuua's owner Zeke Ramirez finally decided to open one here. So let's get excited and bring on the margaritas and good times.
Cirque Italia Returns To Lubbock With “Water Circus”
Cirque Italia returns to Lubbock with their "Water Circus" show beginning Thursday, November 17th through Sunday, November 20th. Cirque Italia has entertained Lubbock before in the signature tent near the South Plains Mall with both their traditional circus performance and the Paranormal Cirque iterations. AHOY LUBBOCK! CIRQUE ITALIA’S NEW PRODUCTION...
21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022
It is that time of the year again. With everything changing more and more people are closing for the holidays. Here are the places we know in Lubbock will be closed for Thanksgiving and their times for Black Friday. 21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022. Want Local...
United, Amigos & Market Street Are Hosting 2 Day Hiring Event in Lubbock
Beginning this afternoon (11/4) and continuing tomorrow, all Lubbock Uniteds, Market Streets and Amigos will host a hiring event with on-the-spot interviews, according to a press release from this family of supermarkets. The event times on Friday are from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
KCBD
Tacos and Tequila Music Festival comes to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Tacos and Tequila Music Festival is coming to Lubbock!. On Saturday, Nov. 5, many famous names will grace the stage at the Lone Star Amphitheater, including:. Collective Soul at 9:30 p.m. The Toadies at 8 p.m. Bowling for Soup at 6:30 p.m. Texas Hippie Coalition...
This Gorgeous Buffalo Springs Lake House Has a Modern Twist
If you want to live away from the city, surrounded by nature, and able to enjoy the water, Buffalo Springs is a great option. It is close enough to Lubbock that you can enjoy the lake life while still having the benefits of a larger city nearby. There is currently...
Lucky in Lubbock: South Plains lottery winners through the years
Here's a list of lottery winners in the Lubbock area
Lubbock Reveals Their Always & Forever Favorites- Part 1
Its pretty common to hear people swear that they will never return to place X, Y or Z. And I get it, I have been so terribly burned by a business that I have also made the same oath. Businesses with poor product, customer service or an unclean environment can leave a bad taste in your mouth, and there's really nothing wrong with washing your hands of them.
Lubbock is in Desperate Need of a Nerdy Restaurant Like This
Lubbock is full of some amazing restaurants and bars, but there is definitely still room to add more great establishments to the Hub City. As a foodie and a bit of a nerd, there is a certain restaurant I keep hearing about that I would love to see come to Lubbock. Storm Crow Manor is a restaurant in Toronto that calls itself a ‘sports bar for geeks’.
Lubbock’s Toasted Yolk Changes Grand Opening, Adds Lots of Giveaways
Back in January, I told you that a new place is taking over the old Panera Bread at 6807 Milwaukee Avenue that closed down. We finally got some exciting news about that spot. While there are still two other Panera Bread locations in Lubbock, we're excited to see Toasted Yolk Cafe coming soon to that long-available building.
The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon
Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
New Hunting & Firearms Store Open in Lubbock Area
A new store is open up for the people who love to hunt in West Texas. This may be your new place. It is called 5S Outdoors and South Texas Arms. They just had their grand opening and are ready to serve the Lubbock community for all your hunting and firearm needs.
Godbold Cultural Center’s Fate May Be Decided at Zoning Meeting Tonight
The building that once housed Lubbock's Godbold Cultural Center (2605 19th St) may finally have its ultimate fate decided tonight (11/3/2022). A Planning & Zoning Commission meeting is to be held at Citizen's Tower starting at 6 p.m. But this isn't the first meeting about this issue. Up Campus Student...
Lubbock Restaurants & Customers Why Don’t We Have This?
Every time I see something cool I want to try and do, Lubbock never has it and this is another one of those things. Too Good To Go not only helps consumers but also businesses as well and I think it should come to the area. The goal of this app is to make sure food gets eaten and not wasted which is great for everyone.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of 19th Street and Slide Road at around 4:07 a.m.
Lubbock’s GoGoGiri Announces Grand Opening of Exclusive K-Dog Food Truck
Lubbock's GoGoGiri food truck has been a phenomenal success, expanding from just one truck to what is rapidly become a fleet of original and unique food concepts. I believe their success comes from bringing previously unrepresented or underrepresented cuisine to Lubbock- a land of a thousand restaurants but none of which had KDogs or Onigiri, to my knowledge.
Lubbock Woman Nearly Struck by Flying Ladder on Loop 289
Do you ever have one of those crazy moments where you see something terrible about to happen and the whole world slows down as you process your next move? Well, that happened to me on the way to work this morning when a ladder came flying off of a truck driving in front of me.
Lonestar 99.5
Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
695K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0