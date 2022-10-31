Read full article on original website
Vitality Bowls Sets Opening Date For South Lubbock
Back in May, I told you about Vitality Bowls setting up a second location in Lubbock. Well, it is finally time to check it out and enjoy it. While I've never eaten at Vitality Bowls, looking at their food and menu options is making me hungry and excited. Some fan favorites items on the menu include the Energy Bowl (with organic acai, goji berries and bee pollen), the Dragon Bowl (featuring organic pitaya, coconut milk and bananas) and their signature Breakfast Bowl (with organic acai, strawberries and honey).
FREE PIE! The Easy As Pie Fundraiser Is Coming Back To Lubbock
Thanksgiving isn't very far away now and in just a few weeks families and friends will be gathering together to celebrate. And in Lubbock, some of those celebrations will include pies that they were able to get free from Lubbock's Meals on Wheels and the Easy as Pie Fundraiser. The...
Ajuua’s Mexican Restaurant Sets Opening For Lubbock
Back in May, I told you about a place opening in Lubbock from Midland and Odessa and everyone gets excited for it to come. Well, it is time to enjoy!. It's called Ajuua's Mexican Restaurant. While I've never visited this place, many people have been raving about it and saying they've always wanted it to come to Lubbock. Ajuua's owner Zeke Ramirez finally decided to open one here. So let's get excited and bring on the margaritas and good times.
Cirque Italia Returns To Lubbock With “Water Circus”
Cirque Italia returns to Lubbock with their "Water Circus" show beginning Thursday, November 17th through Sunday, November 20th. Cirque Italia has entertained Lubbock before in the signature tent near the South Plains Mall with both their traditional circus performance and the Paranormal Cirque iterations. AHOY LUBBOCK! CIRQUE ITALIA’S NEW PRODUCTION...
21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022
It is that time of the year again. With everything changing more and more people are closing for the holidays. Here are the places we know in Lubbock will be closed for Thanksgiving and their times for Black Friday. 21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022. Want Local...
This Gorgeous Buffalo Springs Lake House Has a Modern Twist
If you want to live away from the city, surrounded by nature, and able to enjoy the water, Buffalo Springs is a great option. It is close enough to Lubbock that you can enjoy the lake life while still having the benefits of a larger city nearby. There is currently...
Lubbock Reveals Their Always & Forever Favorites- Part 1
Its pretty common to hear people swear that they will never return to place X, Y or Z. And I get it, I have been so terribly burned by a business that I have also made the same oath. Businesses with poor product, customer service or an unclean environment can leave a bad taste in your mouth, and there's really nothing wrong with washing your hands of them.
The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon
Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
Lubbock Restaurants & Customers Why Don’t We Have This?
Every time I see something cool I want to try and do, Lubbock never has it and this is another one of those things. Too Good To Go not only helps consumers but also businesses as well and I think it should come to the area. The goal of this app is to make sure food gets eaten and not wasted which is great for everyone.
Lubbock’s GoGoGiri Announces Grand Opening of Exclusive K-Dog Food Truck
Lubbock's GoGoGiri food truck has been a phenomenal success, expanding from just one truck to what is rapidly become a fleet of original and unique food concepts. I believe their success comes from bringing previously unrepresented or underrepresented cuisine to Lubbock- a land of a thousand restaurants but none of which had KDogs or Onigiri, to my knowledge.
Lubbock Woman Nearly Struck by Flying Ladder on Loop 289
Do you ever have one of those crazy moments where you see something terrible about to happen and the whole world slows down as you process your next move? Well, that happened to me on the way to work this morning when a ladder came flying off of a truck driving in front of me.
Daylight Saving Time Is Incredibly Dumb, And Lubbock Doesn’t Need To Participate.
Yeah, we've been through this before, and I'm planning on dying on this hill. Yes, we've all heard the old line of bullcrap: "Spring forward. Fall back." Twice a year, we go through a time-honored ritual of needing to reset the clocks on all of our non-internet connected devices, such as microwaves, VCRs (editor's note: OK, Boomer), car stereos, all because of this fallacy that we really, seriously need more daylight in the afternoon during the summer so that farmers and ranchers can work later into the day.
Heads Up! Is This The Most Dangerous Intersection In Lubbock?
With all of the new construction in the Hub City, there are still some roads that are woefully underdeveloped that are suddenly becoming major throughfares for local residents. Especially during commute times. Between Milwaukee and Upland, there is a LOT of new construction going on, bordered by some long-standing farmland....
Lubbock Police Give Tips on how to Minimize Vehicle Burglaries
A Lubbock man had to use a gun Monday morning, October 31,to scare off burglars during a vehicle burglary. KAMC news reported that a man had to grab his firearm after noticing that his vehicles lights were on at around 1:30 a.m.. The victim then confronted two suspects outside of his vehicle before firing a shot into the ground, resulting in the the two suspects running away from his property. The Lubbock Police Department is currently working on minimizing the risk of vehicle burglaries with some small reminders.
The Self-Checkout Won’t Kill You, Lubbock…It’s Not That Hard
I never realized people were so lazy that they would pick a fight over needing to check themselves out. I've always preferred checking myself out when I buy my groceries or whatnot. It minimizes the chances of having an awkward interaction with someone and leaves me to my own devices. It really don't mind doing the "extra work" of waving my items over a scanner and bagging them myself.
Lubbock Could See Storms And Much Cooler Temperatures Soon
Thunderstorms, rain, sunny with temperatures going from mild to chilly to mild again. Welcome to Fall in West Texas. Get ready for a rollercoaster weather pattern over the next few days in Lubbock and around the South Plains. The good news? Cooler temperatures and maybe some rain. In fact, we could see storms in Lubbock.
Treat Yourself Today In Lubbock- Halloween Deals & Freebies!
Who says that children get to have all the Halloween food fun? There's tons of great freebies and deals for the tastiest of treats available in Lubbock today. Here's a few that I was able to round up. I did my best to verify these were all good, but some of these items may be "participating locations only". If you want to be absolutely sure of a deal, you may want to call ahead first. Of course, there's also tomorrow- when all that Halloween candy goes on sale. Really, that should be its own holiday.
Lubbock Man Accused of Pointing Shotgun at Girlfriend During Argument
Lubbock Police are still looking for a man that was accused of pointing a sawed-off shotgun at his girlfriend during an argument. Lubbock Police responded to a home along North I-17 at around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, October 29th for reports of shots fired. On arrival, the victim told police that she had been in an argument with her boyfriend. KAMC News reports this fight eventually became physical, culminating with the suspect pointing the shotgun at the victim.
Lubbock Health Officials Aren’t Sure How Many Overdose On Fentanyl Cases There Have Been
Fentanyl continues to be a problem in Texas and throughout the nation. School districts around the state have reported overdose cases related to fentanyl for months now, and in Lubbock, the problem is growing. According to KAMC, the Lubbock Health Department has been able to confirm one, non-fatal fentanyl overdose...
Two Brothers Attempt to Hide Alley Shooting From Lubbock Police
A Lubbock man was injured after being accidently shot over the weekend. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to University Medical Center on Saturday, October 29, just before 9 p.m.. A man was transported to University Medical Center, via private vehicle, after being reportedly shot in an alley behind his family's home in the 2500 block of Bates Street.
